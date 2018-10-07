Watch Live: Fulham vs. Arsenal

USMNT center back Tim Ream and Fulham try to slow down red-hot Arsenal at Craven Cottage on Sunday (Watch live at 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
LINEUPS
Fulham: Bettinelli, Christie, Odoi, Ream, Le Marchand, Seri, Anguissa, Vietto, Schurrle, R. Sessegnon, Mitrovic. Subs: Rico, Mawson, S. Sessegnon, McDonald, Johansen, Kamara, Ayite.
Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette. Subs: Martinez, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Aubameyang
Chelsea can go atop the table with a win at Southampton at St. Mary’s before Man City faces Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
WATCH LIVE, ONLINE, HERE
It looks like a 5-3-2 for Saints, with Danny Ings and Manolo Gabbiadini up top.
Chelsea is at full strength, opting for Olivier Giroud over Alvaro Morata atop the attack.
LINEUPS
Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Yoshida, Bednarek, Hoedt, Bertrand, Hojbjerg, Lemina, Redmond, Gabbiadini, Ings. Subs: Gunn, Vestergaard, Davis, Romeu, Targett, Long, Austin.
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Willian, Hazard, Giroud. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kovacic, Pedro, Morata.
Arsenal controlled play against Fulham for most of the first half, but is looking at a level score line thanks to a 45th minute defensive lapse.
[ STREAM: Second half, live (or full match replay) ]
Following Lucas Vietto’s missed chance in the opening moments of the match, it was all Arsenal for the wealth of the opening half. Alexandre Lacazette moved USMNT defender Tim Ream to create a yard of space and belt past Marcus Bettinelli.
Andre Schurrle struck on the counter attack to cancel out Lacazette’s close range opener, as Fulham and Arsenal are locked at 1 thanks to magic from the London clubs’ respective German and French stars.
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid’s injuries keep mounting after Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema had to be substituted on Saturday in the 1-0 loss at Alaves.
Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui says both forwards needed to leave the match because of unspecified injuries.
Benzema did not start the second half, while Bale was replaced late after appearing to ask to be substituted.
Lopetegui says “the injuries to Karim and Gareth greatly limited what we could do.”
Madrid was already without injured backs Marcelo and Dani Carvajal, while Francisco “Isco” Alarcon is unavailable while he recovers from surgery for appendicitis.
The loss was Madrid’s fourth match in a row without scoring a goal.
After an international break, Madrid’s next game is at home against Levante on Oct. 20. It then hosts Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League before visiting Barcelona on Oct. 28.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle take a detailed look at a come from behind win for Manchester United at Old Trafford (00:35) and how it might have saved Jose Mourinho’s job (10:00). They also looked to the future and what Manchester United need to do if they decide to sack the Portuguese manager (19:25). Then finished up with a few words on Newcastle United and Mike Ashley’s promise to spend in January (28:10).
Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.
All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:
[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]
Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies