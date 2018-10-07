Watch Live: Southampton at Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea can go atop the table with a win at Southampton at St. Mary’s before Man City faces Liverpool on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It looks like a 5-3-2 for Saints, with Danny Ings and Manolo Gabbiadini up top.

Chelsea is at full strength, opting for Olivier Giroud over Alvaro Morata atop the attack.

LINEUPS

Southampton: McCarthy, Cedric, Yoshida, Bednarek, Hoedt, Bertrand, Hojbjerg, Lemina, Redmond, Gabbiadini, Ings. Subs: Gunn, Vestergaard, Davis, Romeu, Targett, Long, Austin.

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Willian, Hazard, Giroud. Subs: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kovacic, Pedro, Morata.

