Deschamps believes Mourinho vs Pogba feud has been ‘exaggerated’

Paul Pogba has been a lightning rod at Manchester United, but his national team manager believes things are just fine at Old Trafford.

Didier Deschamps, who led Pogba and France to a World Cup title this summer, says that based his performance against Newcastle this past weekend, all is right with his star midfielder at the club level.

“I think it’s exaggerated,” Deschamps said at his press conference to kick off the international break. “Maybe you didn’t watch their last game, because I witnessed a great Paul Pogba. I think Jose saw the same thing as me. Some things happened and I think that, like is often the case, we make a big deal of something that isn’t.”

Pogba helped Manchester United overcome a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 and snap a four-match winless streak across all competitions. His relationship with United manager Mourinho has been a major talking point with rumors that Mourinho is reaching the end of his leash at Old Trafford.

“It’s true that there are some facts and some may have jumped to certain conclusions,” Deschamps said. “When I see how Paul behaves towards the situation at his club, some may say he’s done everything he could possibly do mentally and when it comes to his individual performances, to help the club. There is no issue with Paul. I don’t want to be mixed up with anything and to interfere with any player’s relationship with their coach.”

France is gearing up to take on Germany and Iceland this international break, and Pogba is expected to feature heavily after being named to the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist.

Follow @the_bonnfire