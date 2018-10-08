Hamstring tear leaves Milner out a month

James Milner is human after all.
Liverpool’s workhorse was forced off the pitch against Manchester City after 26 minutes on Sunday, clearly in pain as he was unable to continue. The Mail reports that Milner suffered a hamstring injury that could leave him out for up to a month, although the injury is still less than initially feared.
With the international break this week, the month-long recovery would mean Milner misses Premier League matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, plus a Champions League meeting with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield. He could potentially return for a match against Arsenal on November 3, or wait for the reverse fixture against Red Star in Serbia on November 6. Should he be sidelined further, Liverpool has a home match against Fulham on November 11 before the November international break.
Milner has been a critical component of Liverpool’s strong start to the Premier League season, as Naby Keita and Fabinho have both struggled to adjust and earn significant playing time. Milner has started in every Liverpool game but one this season across all competitions, captaining the side in over half of them.
Thankfully for Liverpool, the injury news is not all bad. Adam Lallana is back in training and should be available for selection after the international break. Virgil Van Dijk is available for the Dutch national team this week despite a rib injury suffered in late September that he has been painfully managing since.
Paul Pogba has been a lightning rod at Manchester United, but his national team manager believes things are just fine at Old Trafford.
Didier Deschamps, who led Pogba and France to a World Cup title this summer, says that based his performance against Newcastle this past weekend, all is right with his star midfielder at the club level.
“I think it’s exaggerated,” Deschamps said at his press conference to kick off the international break. “Maybe you didn’t watch their last game, because I witnessed a great Paul Pogba. I think Jose saw the same thing as me. Some things happened and I think that, like is often the case, we make a big deal of something that isn’t.”
Pogba helped Manchester United overcome a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 and snap a four-match winless streak across all competitions. His relationship with United manager Mourinho has been a major talking point with rumors that Mourinho is reaching the end of his leash at Old Trafford.
“It’s true that there are some facts and some may have jumped to certain conclusions,” Deschamps said. “When I see how Paul behaves towards the situation at his club, some may say he’s done everything he could possibly do mentally and when it comes to his individual performances, to help the club. There is no issue with Paul. I don’t want to be mixed up with anything and to interfere with any player’s relationship with their coach.”
France is gearing up to take on Germany and Iceland this international break, and Pogba is expected to feature heavily after being named to the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist.
The last place San Jose Earthquakes have a new direction for the future.
With Mikael Stahre sent packing less than a month ago, San Jose announced the hire of former Chivas Guadalajara head coach Matias Almeyda. The 44-year-old Argentinian won the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League with Chivas, qualifying for the 2018 Club World Cup, but departed after clashes with the front office regarding offseason player recruitment and the planning of the preseason schedule.
However, Almeyda left his mark on Chivas. Joining in 2015, the club was nearing relegation. He won the Copa MX in his first year in charge, and won the Supercopa MX in 2016. He won the Copa MX yet again in 2017, and then earned the league title with a 4-3 aggregate score over Tigres, giving Chivas its second-ever double, the first club to achieve that multiple times.
San Jose hopes that Almeyda can replicate that success he had at Chivas with the Earthquakes.
“What we saw in Matias was a coach that brought success by creating a culture we strive to emulate,” Earthquakes GM Jesse Fioranelli said in a statement. “He has demonstrated leadership qualities in Argentina with River Plate and Banfield, as well as in Mexico with Chivas. He has always had a winning mentality, both as a player and a coach, and most importantly, he is someone that knows how to redirect a team in a difficult situation with a commitment to a distinct style of play and youth development.
“Matias came here because he welcomes the challenge of helping our organization open a new chapter after a grueling season. He had several other opportunities available to him from clubs and national teams around the world, but made it very clear the Earthquakes were the one he wanted to lead.”
During the height of his playing days, Almeyda played for River Plate, Lazio, Sevilla, and Inter Milan. He made 35 appearances for the Argentinian national team and featured in two World Cup squads.
According to the Danish national team, Christian Eriksen has an injury Tottenham is being very cautious with, and as such, he will likely miss Denmark’s games this week against the Republic of Ireland and Austria.
Eriksen has missed Spurs’ last two league matches, wins over Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, thanks to an unspecified abdominal injury. It also left him out for the Champions League loss to Barcelona and the EFL Cup win over Watford, meaning he hasn’t played since September 22. Denmark national team manager Age Hareide told Danish media, including paper B.T. and TV channel Canal 9, that his injury could become chronic if not treated correctly, and therefore Spurs is being careful with his usage. Not only is Eriksen unlikely to play this week for his country, he could miss significant time going forward for his club team too.
“Christian has a problem with the stomach muscle, and Tottenham has tried to communicate that it is of a long-term nature,” Hareide said. With translation inaccuracies, judging by his other quotes, it’s likely that Hareide’s use of the term “long-term nature” was more referring to the possibility of the injury becoming chronic, and not necessarily that he will miss a lot of time at this point, but it certainly doesn’t bode well either way.
“It is very doubtful that we can persuade him to come to Dublin and make him play,” Hareide said. “I do not think that Tottenham is particularly interested in that either. It has been over a week [since Eriksen last played] and I know that he has known about it for a while. Such an injury can become chronic, and that is what Tottenham also fear. I hope it won’t happen to Christian. We have two important matches in November as well. We’ll look at him, but I do not think we’ll see Christian in Dublin.”
Spurs has seen a host of important players struggle with injuries early in the season. Jan Vertonghen has a hamstring problem that is reportedly worse than initially thought, while Dele Alli and Moussa Dembele both have missed recent time with hamstring and thigh problems of their own.
PARIS (AP) Marseille winger Dimitri Payet was called up Monday by France coach Didier Deschamps for upcoming matches against Iceland and Germany as a replacement for the injured Nabil Fekir.
Payet missed the World Cup because of injury and has not played with the national squad since a 2-1 win over Belarus in qualifying last October.
Payet, the French league’s top playmaker last season, was widely expected to travel to Russia but was eventually left out of the squad that won the World Cup. He was injured during Marseille’s Europa League final loss to Atletico Madrid.
Having recovered from his thigh injury, Payet has been in very good form since the start of the new season, scoring four goals and delivering four assists in nine games.
“He has a big influence on the way his team plays,” Deschamps said. “He scores, and he makes others score, too. This is what you expect from a creative player.”
Fekir picked up a left ankle injury on Sunday with his club Lyon in a 5-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain. The French soccer federation said in a statement on Monday that he underwent exams at France’s training camp and that he will miss both games.
France plays Iceland in a friendly on Thursday and hosts Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 16 at Stade de France.
