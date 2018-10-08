Hamstring tear leaves Milner out a month

James Milner is human after all.

Liverpool’s workhorse was forced off the pitch against Manchester City after 26 minutes on Sunday, clearly in pain as he was unable to continue. The Mail reports that Milner suffered a hamstring injury that could leave him out for up to a month, although the injury is still less than initially feared.

With the international break this week, the month-long recovery would mean Milner misses Premier League matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, plus a Champions League meeting with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield. He could potentially return for a match against Arsenal on November 3, or wait for the reverse fixture against Red Star in Serbia on November 6. Should he be sidelined further, Liverpool has a home match against Fulham on November 11 before the November international break.

Milner has been a critical component of Liverpool’s strong start to the Premier League season, as Naby Keita and Fabinho have both struggled to adjust and earn significant playing time. Milner has started in every Liverpool game but one this season across all competitions, captaining the side in over half of them.

Thankfully for Liverpool, the injury news is not all bad. Adam Lallana is back in training and should be available for selection after the international break. Virgil Van Dijk is available for the Dutch national team this week despite a rib injury suffered in late September that he has been painfully managing since.

