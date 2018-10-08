Nominees for Ballon d’Or released

The nominees for the Ballon d’Or have been announced in a staggered format and seven of the 15 players shortlisted so far play in the Premier League.
Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard all have a chance of winning the most prestigious individual award in the game.
Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Edinson Cavani, Diego Godin, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Antoine Griezmann have also been shortlisted, with the full list of 30 to be announced throughout Monday (in batches of five) by France Football.
Current Ballon d’Or holder Ronaldo is aiming to win the award for a sixth time, while Lionel Messi (another five-time winner) will no doubt also be among the contenders but the likes of Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric will be the favorites.
With regards to the confirmed contenders for the award this year, over the past 12 months Aguero has become Man City’s all-time leading goalscorer and has also moved into the top 10 of the PL’s all-time goalscorers. His City teammate, De Bruyne, was pipped by Mohamed Salah to all of the top individual awards last season despite leading City to their record-breaking title.
Liverpool’s Firmino gets the nod after his 27-goal season for the Reds which saw him become a regular with the Brazilian national team, while his teammate for club and country, Alisson, is also honored for his fine displays for AS Roma at at the World Cup. Chelsea stars Hazard and Kante are included, while Tottenham’s main man Kane is up for the award after his heroics for Spurs and England.
Real Madrid trio Isco, Benzema and Bale won the UEFA Champions League for a third-straight season, with the latter scoring twice in the final including an amazing overhead kick.
Cavani’s goals led PSG to another Ligue 1 title and he also starred for Uruguay in the World Cup before getting injured and Godin was at the heart of a fine campaign for Atletico Madrid and Uruguay. His Atleti teammate Griezmann needs no introduction after he helped France to World Cup glory, while Thibaut Courtois also had a fine World Cup with the Belgium star named the best goalkeeper on the planet as sealed a move to Real Madrid.
Nominees for Ballon d’Or
Sergio Aguero (ARG / Manchester City)
Alisson (BRA / Liverpool)
Gareth Bale (WAL / Real Madrid)
Karim Benzema (FRA / Real Madrid)
Edinson Cavani (URU / PSG)
Thibaut Courtois (BEL / Chelsea)
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR / Juventus Turin)
Kevin De Bruyne (BEL / Manchester City)
Roberto Firmino (BRA / Liverpool)
Diego Godin (URU / Atletico Madrid)
Antoine Griezmann (FRA / Atletico Madrid)
Eden Hazard (BEL / Chelsea)
Isco (ESP / Real Madrid)
Harry Kane (ENG / Tottenham)
N’Golo Kante (FRA / Chelsea)