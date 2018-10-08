More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Nominees for Ballon d’Or released

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2018, 8:54 AM EDT
The nominees for the Ballon d’Or have been announced in a staggered format and seven of the 15 players shortlisted so far play in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard all have a chance of winning the most prestigious individual award in the game.

Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Edinson Cavani, Diego Godin, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco and Antoine Griezmann have also been shortlisted, with the full list of 30 to be announced throughout Monday (in batches of five) by France Football.

Current Ballon d’Or holder Ronaldo is aiming to win the award for a sixth time, while Lionel Messi (another five-time winner) will no doubt also be among the contenders but the likes of Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric will be the favorites.

With regards to the confirmed contenders for the award this year, over the past 12 months Aguero has become Man City’s all-time leading goalscorer and has also moved into the top 10 of the PL’s all-time goalscorers. His City teammate, De Bruyne, was pipped by Mohamed Salah to all of the top individual awards last season despite leading City to their record-breaking title.

Liverpool’s Firmino gets the nod after his 27-goal season for the Reds which saw him become a regular with the Brazilian national team, while his teammate for club and country, Alisson, is also honored for his fine displays for AS Roma at at the World Cup. Chelsea stars Hazard and Kante are included, while Tottenham’s main man Kane is up for the award after his heroics for Spurs and England.

Real Madrid trio Isco, Benzema and Bale won the UEFA Champions League for a third-straight season, with the latter scoring twice in the final including an amazing overhead kick.

Cavani’s goals led PSG to another Ligue 1 title and he also starred for Uruguay in the World Cup before getting injured and Godin was at the heart of a fine campaign for Atletico Madrid and Uruguay. His Atleti teammate Griezmann needs no introduction after he helped France to World Cup glory, while Thibaut Courtois also had a fine World Cup with the Belgium star named the best goalkeeper on the planet as sealed a move to Real Madrid.

Nominees for Ballon d'Or

Sergio Aguero (ARG / Manchester City)
Alisson (BRA / Liverpool)
Gareth Bale (WAL / Real Madrid)
Karim Benzema (FRA / Real Madrid)
Edinson Cavani (URU / PSG)
Thibaut Courtois (BEL / Chelsea)
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR / Juventus Turin)
Kevin De Bruyne (BEL / Manchester City)
Roberto Firmino (BRA / Liverpool)
Diego Godin (URU / Atletico Madrid)
Antoine Griezmann (FRA / Atletico Madrid)
Eden Hazard (BEL / Chelsea)
Isco (ESP / Real Madrid)
Harry Kane (ENG / Tottenham)
N’Golo Kante (FRA / Chelsea)

Eden Hazard admits Real Madrid dream

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2018, 9:46 AM EDT
Chelsea fans, look away now. Step away from your desk if you’re reading this and put down your drink if you have one in your hand.

Amid the form of his life, Eden Hazard has admitted he dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

Hazard, 27, put in another stunning display in Chelsea’s 3-0 demolition of Southampton on Sunday, with the Belgian scoring for the seventh time in the PL this season as he leads the scoring charts.

Yet his latest comments when speaking to reporters after the win at St Mary’s will surely upset anyone connected with Chelsea.

“Real Madrid is the best club in the world,” Hazard said. “I don’t want to lie. It was my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon. I think so.”

Hazard, who has less than two years left on his current deal, was asked if he wanted to run down his contract a la Thibaut Courtois and leave Chelsea for Real Madrid for a cut-price fee.

He’s not about that.

“I don’t want that,” Hazard said. “I want what’s good for me, but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don’t want to say: ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January.”

Now, this is obviously Hazard putting some serious pressure on Chelsea to offer him a huge raise. The club believe that Hazard is keen to agree a $390,000 a week contract. He admitted that he is happy to stay at Chelsea and he is in constant dialogue with those in charge of the west London club, but once again he reiterated that he has a dream.

“It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen,” Hazard said. “It is like I have said a lot of times: if I leave I will be happy; I know if I stay I will be happy. It is not like if I go I am happy and if I stay that I am unhappy.”

Hazard’s form this season means he has the ace up his sleeve in negotiations and Maurizio Sarri‘s team would not be joint top of the table after eight games of the season if it wasn’t for his goals and trickery. Fact. Right now he may be ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the most in-form attacking player on the planet.

He makes Chelsea tick and their future over the next five to six years lies in his hands. Well, feet. You get what I’m saying… And that is precisely why Hazard is so outspoken on this topic and his timing here is key.

Hazard has said this just before an international break, as he will head away for nearly two weeks and things will have calmed down by the time he returns ahead of Chelsea’s huge clash against Manchester United on Oct. 20 at Stamford Bridge.

Until then, Chelsea’s fans, their board and maybe even Sarri will be having sleepless nights.

Arsenal announce huge new kit deal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 8, 2018, 7:45 AM EDT
Arsenal will have a new kit supplier for next season.

Their long-standing partnership with Puma is to end, with the north London club announcing on Monday that they will switch to adidas “effective from July 1, 2019.”

The Gunners last wore adidas in 1994 and it is believed they will wear plenty of their classic kits in the upcoming years.

Given the nine game winning run in all competitions under new manager Unai Emery, which includes six consecutive victories in the Premier League, there is a real feel-good factor around Arsenal right now.

It has been reported that the deal with adidas will see the Gunners receive $390 million over five years, which would be a huge increase on their current deal with Puma.

Add in their shirt sponsorship deals with Fly Emirates ($258 million over five years) and Visit Rwanda ($39 million over three years) and Arsenal could bring in over $130 million per season just on deals related to their jersey.

With Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis leaving the Gunners for AC Milan in the coming months, Arsenal have been left in great financial health with this adidas deal another sign of that.

Carli Lloyd hat-trick leads USWNT over Panama

@ussoccer_wnt
By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 10:07 PM EDT
The U.S. women’s national team obliterated Panama 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Carli Lloyd.

Lloyd scored early and often, but it was Sam Mewis who got things started just five minutes in as she headed in a corner from Christen Press. Mewis snuck between three defenders and found space directly in the center of the net.

In the 23rd minute, a set-piece again added to the USWNT’s total. From the same corner, Press sent in a more high, looping delivery and found Lloyd at the far post and rose high above Maria Murillo to get her head to the ball.

Her second and the U.S. third came just six minutes later as Lloyd received a feed with her back to goal at the top-left corner of the box. She deked Hilary Jaen with a stepover and turned to face the goal, sped past Aldrith Quintero, and touched right to wrong-foot Yomira Pinzon before curling an effort into the top-right corner. Lloyd was so free that Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey gave up immediately as Lloyd shot the ball.

Christen Press bagged the third for the U.S. three minutes later just past the half-hour mark on a breakaway as the U.S. midfield picks the pocket of Quintero, and Julie Ertz immediately sends Press through. With both central defenders trailing in her wake, Press touched right enough to send Bailey to her belly and finished into the roof from a tight angle.

Finally, just after halftime, the U.S. picked up its fifth and final goal in the 48th minute on yet another set-piece as second-half substitute Rose Lavelle delivered a free-kick and found Lloyd at the far post for another close-range header, the easiest one she’ll ever have. Lloyd easily snuck behind her defender and was completely free at the far post, heading into the ground and in the net.

The win gives the U.S. two wins in two in the final group stage, with a match against Trinidad & Tobago still to come.

Man United bans journalist who reported Mourinho sack

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 7, 2018, 8:06 PM EDT
Facing what appeared to be a massive turning point in its season, Manchester United has shown a sign of support for Jose Mourinho.

Following a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United, the Red Devils revoked the credential of a journalist who had reported Mourinho’s job was in jeopardy the day before, BeIn Sports reported.

The Mirror journalist David McDonnell reported on Friday that Manchester United was preparing to sack Mourinho this weekend no matter the result of the club’s match against Newcastle on Saturday. McDonnell cited “senior United sources” that reportedly claimed Mourinho was “past the point of no return.” The club had failed to win over the last four matches across all competitions coming into the game at Old Trafford, with their worst-ever start to a Premier League season through seven matches.

Before the Newcastle match, United claimed the report was “nonsense,” according to Sky Sports.

After the report was released, multiple pundits – including former Manchester United defender Gary Neville – criticized Manchester United not for the decision to fire Mourinho but for leaking it the day before the match, theoretically undermining his standing and leaving him as a lame duck manager. Manchester United eventually came back from a 2-0 deficit in the match to win 3-2, pushing them up to eighth in the table.

The club’s response does not mean the report was false. It’s entirely possible that McDonnell’s report was accurate, and that Manchester United had indeed planned to fire Mourinho. However, with the negative backlash to the public leak followed by Manchester United’s dramatic comeback on Saturday, the club could have potentially decided to reverse its decision in order to save face, instead pinning the blame on the reporter. The optics of the decision to potentially fire Mourinho despite an emotional performance and a questionable leak would have been quite poor, possibly leading the club to change its mind.