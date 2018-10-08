Nominees for Ballon d’Or released

Chelsea fans, look away now. Step away from your desk if you’re reading this and put down your drink if you have one in your hand.

Amid the form of his life, Eden Hazard has admitted he dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

Hazard, 27, put in another stunning display in Chelsea’s 3-0 demolition of Southampton on Sunday, with the Belgian scoring for the seventh time in the PL this season as he leads the scoring charts.

Yet his latest comments when speaking to reporters after the win at St Mary’s will surely upset anyone connected with Chelsea.

“Real Madrid is the best club in the world,” Hazard said. “I don’t want to lie. It was my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon. I think so.”

Hazard, who has less than two years left on his current deal, was asked if he wanted to run down his contract a la Thibaut Courtois and leave Chelsea for Real Madrid for a cut-price fee.

He’s not about that.

“I don’t want that,” Hazard said. “I want what’s good for me, but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don’t want to say: ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January.”

Now, this is obviously Hazard putting some serious pressure on Chelsea to offer him a huge raise. The club believe that Hazard is keen to agree a $390,000 a week contract. He admitted that he is happy to stay at Chelsea and he is in constant dialogue with those in charge of the west London club, but once again he reiterated that he has a dream.

“It is also when you have a dream and you want to make it happen,” Hazard said. “It is like I have said a lot of times: if I leave I will be happy; I know if I stay I will be happy. It is not like if I go I am happy and if I stay that I am unhappy.”

Hazard’s form this season means he has the ace up his sleeve in negotiations and Maurizio Sarri‘s team would not be joint top of the table after eight games of the season if it wasn’t for his goals and trickery. Fact. Right now he may be ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the most in-form attacking player on the planet.

He makes Chelsea tick and their future over the next five to six years lies in his hands. Well, feet. You get what I’m saying… And that is precisely why Hazard is so outspoken on this topic and his timing here is key.

Hazard has said this just before an international break, as he will head away for nearly two weeks and things will have calmed down by the time he returns ahead of Chelsea’s huge clash against Manchester United on Oct. 20 at Stamford Bridge.

Until then, Chelsea’s fans, their board and maybe even Sarri will be having sleepless nights.

