Report: Man United struggles put De Gea future in jeopardy

Much of the focus at Manchester United has been on the strenuous relationship between Jose Mourinho and French midfielder Paul Pogba. Turns out, he might not be the only player disillusioned with the current environment.
According to a report by James Ducker of The Telegraph, Manchester United is “facing a serious battle” to convince goalkeeper David De Gea to stay beyond the end of his contract, which expires this coming summer with a team option for one more year. With such a short time left on his current deal, the report states that talks regarding an extension have reached an “impasse” leaving United wondering if they will either lose him for nothing in the summer of 2020 or be forced to sell him cheaply at the end of this season.
The report says that Manchester United’s inability to consistently challenge for trophies is the main reason for De Gea’s mood towards the club, and with Manchester United in 8th place after the club’s worst-ever Premier League start through seven matches, that doesn’t appear to be changing this season at this point.
De Gea has been the subject of endless rumors linking him with a move away from Old Trafford for years, and it has been confirmed in the past that he was close to a move to Real Madrid on numerous occasions. Madrid now has two long-term goalkeepers in Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas, but there would be plenty of potential suitors for one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League for years.
However, could it potentially be in Manchester United’s favor to move on from a goalkeeper potentially in decline? De Gea was below his standards this summer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and it was surprising to see him earn a spot on the PFA Team of the Season last year over players like Ederson, Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, or Kasper Schmeichel. De Gea is only 27 years old, extremely young for a goalkeeper, but with the performances suggesting a possible decline could be on its way, it’s not terribly surprising the club is standing firm in contract negotiations.
18-year-old Jadon Sancho is thriving in front of Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall, and for Theo Walcott, that’s enough for him to know the pressure of playing for England won’t affect the youngster at all.
Sancho, a Manchester City youth product, is playing at Dortmund after moving to Germany this summer, and has embraced his super-sub role scoring a goal and assisting six despite just one lone start this season. His stellar play has given England manager Gareth Southgate cause to bring him into the national fold, a positive experience for Sancho even if he does not see the field during Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.
“He can deal with it, he’s been in the Dortmund dressing room, he’s played at their stadium which is fantastic,” Walcott said. “He won’t be fazed at all.”
Walcott was just 17 when he was selected to the England squad for the 2006 World Cup despite not having made a senior appearance for Arsenal in his career, and while he didn’t make an appearance in Germany, he would know what that kind of pressure is like. With Dortmund, Sancho plays at 81,000-capacity Westfalenstadion where the fans are known for their ferverous support.
Thankfully for Sancho, Walcott believes the presence of other young players will help Sancho fit in.
“It’s completely different now, there are a lot of young players in that group,” Walcott said. “When I came through there was Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard – completely established players in the team – so it’s a different environment I would say. Of course it’s still daunting but when you get down on the field and play football that’s all you want to do, you just want to play, it doesn’t matter who it’s for.”
Alongside Sancho, the young players Walcott is referring to include 20-year-old Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, 21-year-old Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, and 22-year-old Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks
James Milner is human after all.
Liverpool’s workhorse was forced off the pitch against Manchester City after 26 minutes on Sunday, clearly in pain as he was unable to continue. The Mail reports that Milner suffered a hamstring injury that could leave him out for up to a month, although the injury is still less than initially feared.
With the international break this week, the month-long recovery would mean Milner misses Premier League matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, plus a Champions League meeting with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield. He could potentially return for a match against Arsenal on November 3, or wait for the reverse fixture against Red Star in Serbia on November 6. Should he be sidelined further, Liverpool has a home match against Fulham on November 11 before the November international break.
Milner has been a critical component of Liverpool’s strong start to the Premier League season, as Naby Keita and Fabinho have both struggled to adjust and earn significant playing time. Milner has started in every Liverpool game but one this season across all competitions, captaining the side in over half of them.
Thankfully for Liverpool, the injury news is not all bad. Adam Lallana is back in training and should be available for selection after the international break. Virgil Van Dijk is available for the Dutch national team this week despite a rib injury suffered in late September that he has been painfully managing since.
Paul Pogba has been a lightning rod at Manchester United, but his national team manager believes things are just fine at Old Trafford.
Didier Deschamps, who led Pogba and France to a World Cup title this summer, says that based his performance against Newcastle this past weekend, all is right with his star midfielder at the club level.
“I think it’s exaggerated,” Deschamps said at his press conference to kick off the international break. “Maybe you didn’t watch their last game, because I witnessed a great Paul Pogba. I think Jose saw the same thing as me. Some things happened and I think that, like is often the case, we make a big deal of something that isn’t.”
Pogba helped Manchester United overcome a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 and snap a four-match winless streak across all competitions. His relationship with United manager Mourinho has been a major talking point with rumors that Mourinho is reaching the end of his leash at Old Trafford.
“It’s true that there are some facts and some may have jumped to certain conclusions,” Deschamps said. “When I see how Paul behaves towards the situation at his club, some may say he’s done everything he could possibly do mentally and when it comes to his individual performances, to help the club. There is no issue with Paul. I don’t want to be mixed up with anything and to interfere with any player’s relationship with their coach.”
France is gearing up to take on Germany and Iceland this international break, and Pogba is expected to feature heavily after being named to the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist.
The last place San Jose Earthquakes have a new direction for the future.
With Mikael Stahre sent packing less than a month ago, San Jose announced the hire of former Chivas Guadalajara head coach Matias Almeyda. The 44-year-old Argentinian won the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League with Chivas, qualifying for the 2018 Club World Cup, but departed after clashes with the front office regarding offseason player recruitment and the planning of the preseason schedule.
However, Almeyda left his mark on Chivas. Joining in 2015, the club was nearing relegation. He won the Copa MX in his first year in charge, and won the Supercopa MX in 2016. He won the Copa MX yet again in 2017, and then earned the league title with a 4-3 aggregate score over Tigres, giving Chivas its second-ever double, the first club to achieve that multiple times.
San Jose hopes that Almeyda can replicate that success he had at Chivas with the Earthquakes.
“What we saw in Matias was a coach that brought success by creating a culture we strive to emulate,” Earthquakes GM Jesse Fioranelli said in a statement. “He has demonstrated leadership qualities in Argentina with River Plate and Banfield, as well as in Mexico with Chivas. He has always had a winning mentality, both as a player and a coach, and most importantly, he is someone that knows how to redirect a team in a difficult situation with a commitment to a distinct style of play and youth development.
“Matias came here because he welcomes the challenge of helping our organization open a new chapter after a grueling season. He had several other opportunities available to him from clubs and national teams around the world, but made it very clear the Earthquakes were the one he wanted to lead.”
During the height of his playing days, Almeyda played for River Plate, Lazio, Sevilla, and Inter Milan. He made 35 appearances for the Argentinian national team and featured in two World Cup squads.