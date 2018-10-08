VIDEO: Back flip penalty kick goes viral

Heading into the international break, it is time to unveil our latest batch of Premier League Power Rankings.

Plenty of clubs are heading in opposite directions, as the break has come at both a good and bad time for many PL teams.

20. Huddersfield Town — Eight games without a win and despite an improved display at Burnley, things are looking bleak.

Last week: 20

Season high: 18

Season low: 20

19. Cardiff City — See above. No wins yet for Cardiff, but Neil Warnock‘s men made Tottenham work hard for their win. Tough run of games coming up.

Last week: 19

Season high: 19

Season low: 20

18. Fulham — Defensively a shambles and although the Cottagers are good to watch, there’s no substance to their obvious style. Worrying start to life back in the PL. How long will Slavisa Jokanovic get?

Last week: 16

Season high: 11

Season low: 18

17. Newcastle United — Just when it seemed like the Magpies had bagged their first win of the season, they crumbled like a Jenga set. Rafael Benitez’s men squandering a 2-0 lead at Man United was painful to watch as you could see the belief being sucked out of them. Massive games coming up.

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 18

16. Southampton — Mark Hughes‘ men actually created plenty of chances against Chelsea but they’ve now failed to score in three-straight games and it looks like another season of relegation struggles for Saints.

Last week: 15

Season high: 13

Season low: 17

15. Crystal Palace — Only one win so far for Palace and Roy Hodgson‘s men continue to look lackluster in attack with Wilfried Zaha out of sorts. A tight loss at home to Wolves suggests finishing in midtable would be a great season for the Eagles.

Last week: 13

Season high: 6

Season low: 15

14. Watford — A 4-0 spanking at the hands of Bournemouth underlined Watford’s rapid decline and silly defensive errors are costing the Hornets dear. Once again a fine start is evaporating quickly.

Last week: 12

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

13. Burnley — The Clarets only drew at home against Huddersfield but Sean Dyche‘s men are now three games unbeaten and looking back to their old selves. Solid and dependable.

Last week: 17

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

12. West Ham United — The Hammers were second best at Brighton but could have grabbed an equalizer but missed some glorious chances. Manuel Pellegrini will be annoyed with West Ham’s latest display.

Last week: 9

Season high: 9

Season low: 20

11. Leicester City — I think we can label the Foxes a Jekyll and Hyde team. Wes Morgan‘s red card didn’t help matters, but they were second best in the home defeat to Everton. Four wins and four defeats so far this season.

Last week: 7

Season high: 7

Season low: 13

10. Brighton and Hove Albion — The Seagulls delivered a much-improved display and grabbed a valuable three points against West Ham. Glenn Murray‘s fine form continues as the veteran finished off one of several incisive moves.

Last week: 14

Season high: 9

Season low: 19

9. Manchester United — Well, what can we say? They looked dead and buried at 2-0 down at home against Newcastle with Jose Mourinho facing the sack. United then roared back to win 3-2 with a last-gasp goal from Alexis Sanchez. Hardly vintage play, but they stood tall when their manager needed them to. So many defensive issues to sort out. But a win is a win.

Last week: 10

Season high: 4

Season low: 14

8. Everton — A fine win away at Leicester and Marco Silva‘s attacking unit finally looks dangerous. Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a stunner to win it, while Walcott, Richarlison and Bernard caused plenty of problems. Toffees shoring things up defensively too.

Last week: 11

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

7. Tottenham — A weird season for Spurs so far, as they’ve failed to hit top gear but are just two points off top spot and they’ve equalled their best-ever start to a season. Mauricio Pochettino hasn’t been impressed with their displays, but they’ve been winning. That is the sign of a good team.

Last week: 6

Season high: 3

Season low: 8

6. Bournemouth — The fairytale continues for Eddie Howe‘s side who are showing they can truly be the “best of the rest” and mount a challenge to qualify for Europe. The quartet of King, Wilson, Brooks and Fraser ripped Watford apart in a 4-0 win and there is so much to admire about Bournemouth’s attacking play with young talent. Fantastic start as they’re just five points off the top.

Last week: 8

Season high: 6

Season low: 12

5. Wolves — Talking of fairytales, my word, Wolves are flying. The newly-promoted team won at Crystal Palace and Nuno Espirito Santo has named eight unchanged lineups for their eight PL games. Continuity is key and the backing from their Chinese owners suggests this is only the start. Alongside Bournemouth, they will fight to finish in the top six. They sit in seventh heading into the break.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 13

4. Liverpool — Disappointing display against Man City and they should have lost late on. That said, still unbeaten after eight games and Jurgen Klopp is delighted with that given all of the big Champions League and League Cup games rolled into the past few weeks. Solid start, even if Salah and Co. aren’t firing on all cylinders up top.

Last week: 3

Season high: 1

Season low: 4



3. Arsenal — Wow. Here come the Gunners. Nine wins on the spin in all competitions and six in a row in the league means that Unai Emery is having to calm everyone down. Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are on fire and scored twice each in the 5-1 win at Fulham, while defensively there is still room for improvement but they look better at the back.

Last week: 4

Season high: 4

Season low: 9

2. Man City — A mature display away at Liverpool where they controlled the attacking trio of Salah, Mane and Firmino with ease and should have won late on had Riyad Mahrez not skied the penalty kick. The reigning champs are top of the table on goal difference but know they’ll have a much tougher fight this season to win it all.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 2

1. Chelsea — Maurizio Sarri‘s men are looking imperious right now. They have yet to lose any of his 11 games in charge in all competitions and they are joint-top of the table while playing the most attractive football in the PL. With Eden Hazard in the form of his life, Sarri’s first few months have been scintillating. Remember: he only arrived in mid-July but it already seems like he’s been at Stamford Bridge for years. The Blues look set to muscle in on a title battle between Man City and Liverpool.

Last week: 2

Season high: 2

Season low: 4

