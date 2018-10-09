More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Ballon d’Or: The Case for Messi

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2018, 9:44 PM EDT
The Ballon d’Or… could it really not wind up in the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

Mohamed Salah is polling very well in the fan vote.

Paul Pogba says he’s not deserving, but give it to N'Golo Kante, Raphael Varane, Kylian Mbappe or Antoine Griezmann.

And Griezmann thinks it has to be a Frenchman, saying, “In this best team in the World, there must be the best player in the world, right? … But I think that a Frenchman must be Ballon d’Or.”

Then there’s Luka Modric, who won FIFA’s Best Player award.

This year has seen more talk of a winner not named Messi or Ronaldo since 2010, when Messi pipped Andres Iniesta to the honor, or 2007 when Kaka finished ahead of the pair.

In fact, those are the only two years since 2007 that Messi and Ronaldo didn’t finish 1-2 in some order, with each claiming five Ballons d’Or.

Our esteemed editor, Joe Prince-Wright, has Ronaldo three and Messi four this year, behind World Cup winner Mbappe and World Cup finalist Modric.

And I get that, really I do. But is there any doubt that Messi and Ronaldo remain the two best players in the world? And is there a really an argument that any player had a better season that either one?

Let’s go strictly cosmetic stats to start to separate the goal producers, which leaves Kante, Modric, and others for another discussion.

Outstanding seasons, no doubt. Ronaldo still managed better than a goal-per-game while helping Real Madrid the first Champions League threepeat since the 1970s. Salah was the best part of the most scintillating non-possession based attack in the world. Griezmann and Messi’s numbers speak for themselves, while Mbappe — sorry Joe — for me sits a clear fifth.

For me, it’s 1) Messi, 2) Griezmann, 3) Ronaldo, 4) Salah, 5) Mbappe

For non-scorers, it’s 1) Kante, 2) Modric, 3) Kevin De Bruyne

Yes, we made it this far without mentioning KDB, or Eden Hazard, or Harry Kane!

This is most certainly the dawn of the post-Messi/Ronaldo era, but I don’t see the 10-year run atop the list ending this season.

Why? Because I cannot fathom a world in which the majority of voters don’t eyeball the game, take the smell test, and say two words.

Lionel Messi.

Spending some time comparing my Top Four attackers on advanced stats site Squawka buttresses the gut feeling. While Salah was better than Messi in the Champions League — the road perhaps a bit easier — Messi was far superior to the field in league play.

Messi rates better in possession and defensive statistics, but here’s what I’d ask you to consider in assessing last season. Your favorite club earns a massive win against Barcelona, Liverpool, Real, Atleti, or PSG. Insert each players’ name, and which one feels more of an indictment on your win:

“Yeah, but (insert player here) didn’t play.”

EPILOGUE: For what it’s worth, there’s a huge sentimental part of me that says Griezmann’s continued stardom on an understated Atleti or Kante’s game-changing performance in three different champion midfields (Chelsea, Leicester City, France) should lift the trophy. But it’s going to go to one of the more prolific scorers… and that means Messi.

Two Russian soccer players investigated for attacking official

Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
MOSCOW (AP) Russian police are investigating two soccer players accused of beating an official at a Moscow cafe.

Officials say that Zenit St. Petersburg striker Alexander Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev are accused of beating a department head from the Russian Ministry for Industry and Trade who rebuked them for behaving improperly.

A video taken by a surveillance camera and broadcast by Russian TV stations on Tuesday showed the two players hitting the man with a chair over his head and slapping him in the face. A probe is under way, and the players could face up to two years in prison if found guilty.

The Russian Premier League strongly condemned the “hooliganism.” Krasnodar said it may terminate Mamayev’s contract, while Zenit said it would take disciplinary measures against Kokorin.

FC Cincinnati unveils stadium renderings ahead of November review

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
Few things provide as much joy as stadium porn artist renderings of new stadiums.

FC Cincinnati’s do the trick.

And as St. Louis teases a renewed MLS/stadium run without public money, aside from tax breaks, it’s FCC that brings us a look at their new neighborhood.

Cincy’s new digs feature, obviously, a spectacular pitch — at night, the renderings always should be at night because of lights look great — to go with well-covered seating and a capacity around 26,000.

That capacity would put it in the Top Ten of MLS homes, though well shy of Atlanta and Seattle.

Due to foil technology, the outside *can* be a bright orange suitable to be home base for the Netherlands during the 2026 World Cup and an intriguing outdoor gathering area.

Here’s the timeline:

The full concept plan will be presented to the City of Cincinnati on Nov. 19, 2018 for technical review.

The club’s formal submission of its schematic design, the second stage of design which will include further adjustments following a technical review, will be made to the city on Dec. 3, 2018.

The design development stage will continue into the first quarter of 2019 before a series of final construction documents are submitted ahead of the start of construction on the stadium next spring. The stadium is scheduled to open in March 2021.

Renewed effort begins for St. Louis MLS franchise, stadium

Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 6:01 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis is back in the hunt for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise after the family behind rental car company Enterprise Holdings announced a bid that calls for a new stadium built mostly with private funding.

Members of the Taylor family said Tuesday that the franchise would be majority-owned by women, a first in MLS and a rarity in professional sports. The group also includes Jim Kavanaugh of St. Louis-based World Wide Technology.

St. Louis hopes to become a three-sport town for the first time since the NFL’s Rams left for Los Angeles in 2016.

The Taylors are seeking tax breaks but no other public funding for a downtown stadium.

Enterprise, founded by Jack Taylor with a fleet of seven cars in 1957, is now listed by Forbes as one of America’s largest private companies.

Not his style: Zidane’s agent dismisses Manchester United, England

By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Zinedine Zidane’s agent hasn’t just poured cold water on rumors that the Real Madrid legend could take the place of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, he’s submerged them in the River Irwell.

Alain Migliaccio told the Journal du Dimanche that Zidane’s foray into “modern football” management left the boss “emotionally drained,” and that Zidane very much meant it when he said he wanted a year away from coaching at the senior level.

And as for United and the Premier League?

From The Manchester Evening News:

“I do not think that he will manage in England. It is much less his style,” he added. “I have discussed it with him, it does not really attract him. He has chosen to have a year out, he will not dive in again before that is over.”

That’s pretty concrete, and not really open to interpretation. Perhaps the only managerial chair more scrutinized than the Real Madrid one is Manchester United, or vice versa, and it’s not like Zidane is lacking for opportunities or money.