FC Cincinnati unveils stadium renderings ahead of November review

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Few things provide as much joy as stadium porn artist renderings of new stadiums.

FC Cincinnati’s do the trick.

And as St. Louis teases a renewed MLS/stadium run without public money, aside from tax breaks, it’s FCC that brings us a look at their new neighborhood.

[ PL ROUNDTABLE: The story so far ]

Cincy’s new digs feature, obviously, a spectacular pitch — at night, the renderings always should be at night because of lights look great — to go with well-covered seating and a capacity around 26,000.

That capacity would put it in the Top Ten of MLS homes, though well shy of Atlanta and Seattle.

Due to foil technology, the outside *can* be a bright orange suitable to be home base for the Netherlands during the 2026 World Cup and an intriguing outdoor gathering area.

Here’s the timeline:

The full concept plan will be presented to the City of Cincinnati on Nov. 19, 2018 for technical review. The club’s formal submission of its schematic design, the second stage of design which will include further adjustments following a technical review, will be made to the city on Dec. 3, 2018. The design development stage will continue into the first quarter of 2019 before a series of final construction documents are submitted ahead of the start of construction on the stadium next spring. The stadium is scheduled to open in March 2021.

Follow @NicholasMendola