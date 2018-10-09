More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP

Former FIFA official Prince Ali takes soccer charity global

Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
GENEVA (AP) Former FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali is taking his charity project worldwide to build on its work of bringing soccer to Syrian refugees in Jordan.

The prince detailed plans Tuesday for the Association Football Development Program Global to fund projects, donate equipment and provide expert management at a launch at Arsenal’s home stadium in London.

The NGO’s partners include War Child UK, which helps former child soldiers in Africa, the UEFA Foundation For Children, streetfootballworld and the Spanish league.

The prince’s original focus was in Asia, with funding from FIFA payments as a member of its executive committee from 2011-15. He decided to go global after meeting soccer officials on his FIFA election campaigns in 2015 and ’16.

“I realized you could really broaden the work to the entire world where there are so many similar challenges,” Prince Ali told The Associated Press in a telephone interview ahead of the launch event.

Central Africa is a target with the War Child Football Club project aiming to kick off in seven countries with help from AFDP Global.

Prince Ali said he is open to working with professional clubs who can apply to partner on projects.

“We are not going to limit ourselves to anything,” he said. “There is absolutely no politics involved. And it’s not limited to any place – it could be a project with inner-city kids in the U.K.”

The Zaatari refugee camp of 80,000 people displaced from Syria has been the program’s core work with 5,000 children now playing soccer, including on a field for girls opened in recent weeks.

“It’s an unfortunate situation but I’m very proud of what it has become,” said Prince Ali, who has no immediate plans to work with FIFA.

“We want to work independently but if we are asked to, then sure,” he said. “Any work we do has to be really physically tangible on the ground.”

UEFA has supported the Zaatari camp, and its president, Aleksander Ceferin, praised AFDP for “giving these children opportunities that they otherwise would not have had.”

After losing FIFA elections first against Sepp Blatter and then in a five-candidate contest won by Gianni Infantino, Prince Ali does not expect to try a third time.

“My focus is on this project,” said the Jordanian soccer federation president, who also heads the West Asian group of FIFA member federations.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Man United struggles put De Gea future in jeopardy

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 8, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Much of the focus at Manchester United has been on the strenuous relationship between Jose Mourinho and French midfielder Paul Pogba. Turns out, he might not be the only player disillusioned with the current environment.

According to a report by James Ducker of The Telegraph, Manchester United is “facing a serious battle” to convince goalkeeper David De Gea to stay beyond the end of his contract, which expires this coming summer with a team option for one more year. With such a short time left on his current deal, the report states that talks regarding an extension have reached an “impasse” leaving United wondering if they will either lose him for nothing in the summer of 2020 or be forced to sell him cheaply at the end of this season.

The report says that Manchester United’s inability to consistently challenge for trophies is the main reason for De Gea’s mood towards the club, and with Manchester United in 8th place after the club’s worst-ever Premier League start through seven matches, that doesn’t appear to be changing this season at this point.

De Gea has been the subject of endless rumors linking him with a move away from Old Trafford for years, and it has been confirmed in the past that he was close to a move to Real Madrid on numerous occasions. Madrid now has two long-term goalkeepers in Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas, but there would be plenty of potential suitors for one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League for years.

However, could it potentially be in Manchester United’s favor to move on from a goalkeeper potentially in decline? De Gea was below his standards this summer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and it was surprising to see him earn a spot on the PFA Team of the Season last year over players like Ederson, Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, or Kasper Schmeichel. De Gea is only 27 years old, extremely young for a goalkeeper, but with the performances suggesting a possible decline could be on its way, it’s not terribly surprising the club is standing firm in contract negotiations.

Walcott says Dortmund experience has England youngster Sancho ready

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 8, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
18-year-old Jadon Sancho is thriving in front of Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall, and for Theo Walcott, that’s enough for him to know the pressure of playing for England won’t affect the youngster at all.

Sancho, a Manchester City youth product, is playing at Dortmund after moving to Germany this summer, and has embraced his super-sub role scoring a goal and assisting six despite just one lone start this season. His stellar play has given England manager Gareth Southgate cause to bring him into the national fold, a positive experience for Sancho even if he does not see the field during Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

“He can deal with it, he’s been in the Dortmund dressing room, he’s played at their stadium which is fantastic,” Walcott said. “He won’t be fazed at all.”

Walcott was just 17 when he was selected to the England squad for the 2006 World Cup despite not having made a senior appearance for Arsenal in his career, and while he didn’t make an appearance in Germany, he would know what that kind of pressure is like. With Dortmund, Sancho plays at 81,000-capacity Westfalenstadion where the fans are known for their ferverous support.

Thankfully for Sancho, Walcott believes the presence of other young players will help Sancho fit in.

“It’s completely different now, there are a lot of young players in that group,” Walcott said. “When I came through there was Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard – completely established players in the team – so it’s a different environment I would say. Of course it’s still daunting but when you get down on the field and play football that’s all you want to do, you just want to play, it doesn’t matter who it’s for.”

Alongside Sancho, the young players Walcott is referring to include 20-year-old Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, 21-year-old Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, and 22-year-old Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks

Hamstring tear leaves Milner out a month

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 8, 2018, 7:07 PM EDT
James Milner is human after all.

Liverpool’s workhorse was forced off the pitch against Manchester City after 26 minutes on Sunday, clearly in pain as he was unable to continue. The Mail reports that Milner suffered a hamstring injury that could leave him out for up to a month, although the injury is still less than initially feared.

With the international break this week, the month-long recovery would mean Milner misses Premier League matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, plus a Champions League meeting with Red Star Belgrade at Anfield. He could potentially return for a match against Arsenal on November 3, or wait for the reverse fixture against Red Star in Serbia on November 6. Should he be sidelined further, Liverpool has a home match against Fulham on November 11 before the November international break.

Milner has been a critical component of Liverpool’s strong start to the Premier League season, as Naby Keita and Fabinho have both struggled to adjust and earn significant playing time. Milner has started in every Liverpool game but one this season across all competitions, captaining the side in over half of them.

Thankfully for Liverpool, the injury news is not all bad. Adam Lallana is back in training and should be available for selection after the international break. Virgil Van Dijk is available for the Dutch national team this week despite a rib injury suffered in late September that he has been painfully managing since.

Deschamps believes Mourinho vs Pogba feud has been ‘exaggerated’

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 8, 2018, 5:32 PM EDT
Paul Pogba has been a lightning rod at Manchester United, but his national team manager believes things are just fine at Old Trafford.

Didier Deschamps, who led Pogba and France to a World Cup title this summer, says that based his performance against Newcastle this past weekend, all is right with his star midfielder at the club level.

“I think it’s exaggerated,” Deschamps said at his press conference to kick off the international break. “Maybe you didn’t watch their last game, because I witnessed a great Paul Pogba. I think Jose saw the same thing as me. Some things happened and I think that, like is often the case, we make a big deal of something that isn’t.”

Pogba helped Manchester United overcome a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 and snap a four-match winless streak across all competitions. His relationship with United manager Mourinho has been a major talking point with rumors that Mourinho is reaching the end of his leash at Old Trafford.

“It’s true that there are some facts and some may have jumped to certain conclusions,” Deschamps said. “When I see how Paul behaves towards the situation at his club, some may say he’s done everything he could possibly do mentally and when it comes to his individual performances, to help the club. There is no issue with Paul. I don’t want to be mixed up with anything and to interfere with any player’s relationship with their coach.”

France is gearing up to take on Germany and Iceland this international break, and Pogba is expected to feature heavily after being named to the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist.