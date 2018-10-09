Ranking the 30 Ballon d’Or nominees

Which player deserved to be named the best in the world and win the 2018 Ballon d’Or?
[ MORE: Pulisic up for prestigious award ]
France Football released its 30-man shortlist for their award which salutes the top player on the planet each year. FIFA’s The Best award has become a contender for the Ballon d’Or, but this is still the top individual award that the elite want to win.
Cristiano Ronaldo has won five, so too has Lionel Messi as they hold the record for the most Ballon d’Or’s won by a single player.
But it seems that in 2018 their decade of dominance (either Ronaldo or Messi has won the award each year since 2008) will end and there will be a new player lifting the glorious golden trophy. And to imagine the likes of David De Gea, David Silva and Roberto Lewandowski didn’t even make the shortlist.
Below we have a go at ranking the 30 nominees on the shortlist, as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is already absolutely crushing the fans’ vote on the website, with Messi in second.
You can vote online here for the award which is dished out in December, and here’s how we think the top 30 players in the world stack up based on their form in 2018.
1. Kylian Mbappe
2. Luka Modric
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
4. Lionel Messi
5. Antoine Griezmann
6. Mohamed Salah
7. Neymar
8. Eden Hazard
9. Kevin De Bruyne
10. N'Golo Kante
11. Raphael Varane
12. Harry Kane
13. Sergio Ramos
14. Luis Suarez
15. Ivan Rakitic
16. Sergio Aguero
17. Marcelo
18. Paul Pogba
19. Thibaut Courtois
20. Sadio Mane
21. Diego Godin
22. Isco
23. Edinson Cavani
24. Alisson
25. Mario Mandzukic
26. Hugo Lloris
27. Roberto Firmino
28. Gareth Bale
29. Karim Benzema
30. Jan Oblak