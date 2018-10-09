More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Renewed effort begins for St. Louis MLS franchise, stadium

Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 6:01 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS (AP) St. Louis is back in the hunt for a Major League Soccer expansion franchise after the family behind rental car company Enterprise Holdings announced a bid that calls for a new stadium built mostly with private funding.

Members of the Taylor family said Tuesday that the franchise would be majority-owned by women, a first in MLS and a rarity in professional sports. The group also includes Jim Kavanaugh of St. Louis-based World Wide Technology.

St. Louis hopes to become a three-sport town for the first time since the NFL’s Rams left for Los Angeles in 2016.

The Taylors are seeking tax breaks but no other public funding for a downtown stadium.

Enterprise, founded by Jack Taylor with a fleet of seven cars in 1957, is now listed by Forbes as one of America’s largest private companies.

FC Cincinnati unveils stadium renderings ahead of November review

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
Few things provide as much joy as stadium porn artist renderings of new stadiums.

FC Cincinnati’s do the trick.

And as St. Louis teases a renewed MLS/stadium run without public money, aside from tax breaks, it’s FCC that brings us a look at their new neighborhood.

Cincy’s new digs feature, obviously, a spectacular pitch — at night, the renderings always should be at night because of lights look great — to go with well-covered seating and a capacity around 26,000.

That capacity would put it in the Top Ten of MLS homes, though well shy of Atlanta and Seattle.

Due to foil technology, the outside *can* be a bright orange suitable to be home base for the Netherlands during the 2026 World Cup and an intriguing outdoor gathering area.

Here’s the timeline:

The full concept plan will be presented to the City of Cincinnati on Nov. 19, 2018 for technical review.

The club’s formal submission of its schematic design, the second stage of design which will include further adjustments following a technical review, will be made to the city on Dec. 3, 2018.

The design development stage will continue into the first quarter of 2019 before a series of final construction documents are submitted ahead of the start of construction on the stadium next spring. The stadium is scheduled to open in March 2021.

Not his style: Zidane’s agent dismisses Manchester United, England

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2018, 5:19 PM EDT
Zinedine Zidane’s agent hasn’t just poured cold water on rumors that the Real Madrid legend could take the place of Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, he’s submerged them in the River Irwell.

Alain Migliaccio told the Journal du Dimanche that Zidane’s foray into “modern football” management left the boss “emotionally drained,” and that Zidane very much meant it when he said he wanted a year away from coaching at the senior level.

And as for United and the Premier League?

From The Manchester Evening News:

“I do not think that he will manage in England. It is much less his style,” he added. “I have discussed it with him, it does not really attract him. He has chosen to have a year out, he will not dive in again before that is over.”

That’s pretty concrete, and not really open to interpretation. Perhaps the only managerial chair more scrutinized than the Real Madrid one is Manchester United, or vice versa, and it’s not like Zidane is lacking for opportunities or money.

Report: Henry set to take Monaco job as Jardim shown door

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2018, 4:28 PM EDT
One of the most gifted talents in world soccer history could be taking the reins of a club known for developing such players.

Thierry Henry is about to get the keys to AS Monaco, the club that raised him, as the floundering French club is set to fire Leonardo Jardim according to ESPN.

Monaco has just one win in nine matches to start the Ligue 1 season, and sits in 18th place. It’s also lost its first two Champions League matches of the group stage ahead of two must-win contests with Club Brugge.

Henry, 41, saw his star rise this summer as an assistant to Roberto Martinez in Belgium’s impressive World Cup run.

Monaco has sold an almost overwhelming amount of talent in the past few seasons, sending Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, Fabinho, Terence Kongolo, Joao Moutinho, Benjamin Mendy, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva, and oh my goodness I’m still typing.

Henry was reportedly offered the Bordeaux job earlier this season, but patience has paid off for the former Arsenal, Barcelona, and New York Red Bulls star.

Going the Zinedine Zidane route is intriguing for Monaco and Henry, who will not be expected to push the squad from a relegation fight to the title, and will have plenty of patience and the opportunity to either rescue the Champions League campaign or run the club into a Europa League experience.

With new pieces Aleksandr Golovin and Nacer Chadli joining Danijel Subasic, Kamil Glik, Youri Tielemans, and Radamel Falcao, the club will be fine in Ligue 1. And if Henry can develop youngsters like Moussa Sylla, Willem Geubbels, and Pietro Pellegri (when healthy), he’ll only grow his star in Europe. If he fails, so what? The club won’t be relegated and a native son will likely be viewed as a man in a bare cupboard situation.

UEFA Nations League preview: Germany, England, Russia in focus

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 9, 2018, 3:53 PM EDT
One of the unique challenges presented by the three-team groups of the League A and B of the UEFA Nations League is the seriousness of two-match weeks for one team in each group per international break.

With the tournament in its first edition, perhaps the strategy will change over time. But for now, the results have been mixed for the “two-fers.”

Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ukraine both went 2-0 and are enjoying the driver’s seats. Italy went 0-1-1 and put itself in a deep hole, while Turkey and Wales came away with a win and a loss. Iceland went 0-2, but was probably the long shot of a group with Belgium and Switzerland.

There aren’t conclusions to draw yet, so let’s take a look at the eight teams playing two matches over the next week within the top two leagues.

LEAGUE A

Germany: Joachim Loew will have been accepting of a home draw with France, but it puts pressure on the Germans to get at least that at the Stade de France on Oct. 16. First, though, a Saturday trip to Johan Cruyff Arena to face a Dutch side which really needs to find a win. After the World Cup failure, there’s special attention on Loew’s men even in a nascent competition.

Switzerland is off to Brussels and Reykjavik for a four-day span. The first one could make the second must-win as opposed to draw-acceptable: Belgium has already won at Iceland, and is home for two of its remaining three tilts.

Poland is home for both of its matches and will stay in Chorzow for visits from Portugal and Italy. There’s still no Ronaldo in the Portugal side, something that may well change when the reigning EURO champs have their two-match week. The time is now for Poland to go atop the table, and hope Portugal slips up in Italy come November.

England will not have Dele Alli and Jamie Vardy, and will have a host of green players during visits to monsters Croatia and Spain. Gareth Southgate is going to have a very good idea of where his project’s depth and youth stand — as well as Harry Kane‘s energy levels — as it hopes to cement its spot in League A for another cycle by defeating both. Tall asks, for sure, and England may be content to put its eggs in the Croatia basket since both sides lost to Spain in the first week.

LEAGUE B

Czech Republic is away to Slovakia and Ukraine in a group which staged a pair of tight encounters to start the league.

Russia can clinch the Group 2 with home wins over Sweden and Turkey.

Northern Ireland is away to Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Winning the former is almost as important as challenging perfect BNH in the latter.

Republic of Ireland is home to Denmark and Wales after getting thrashed by the Welsh in Cardiff during Week 1. Handing L’s to both feels necessary.