Getty Images

Report: Chelsea plan to lock Eden Hazard down

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2018, 10:49 AM EDT
Chelsea’s start to the Premier League season has been superb and that is mainly because Eden Hazard‘s start to the season has been superb.

[ MORE: Hazard reveals Madrid dream

They have yet to lose in 11 games in all competitions under Maurizio Sarri, with Hazard scoring seven goals in the Premier League to lead the way in the scoring charts and Chelsea also sit joint-top of the table.

Yet his comments following their 3-0 win at Southampton on Sunday will have taken the shine off an amazing start.

Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea are “intending to convince Hazard to stay and sign a new deal” despite the Belgian forward revealing his love for Real Madrid.

Hazard has two years left on his current deal at Chelsea but with talks set to continue over a new deal for the captain of Belgium, comments like this will make everyone connected with Chelsea nervous.

“Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay,” Hazard said. “It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and will turn 28 in January. I want what’s good for me but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don’t want to say ‘yes I am signing a new contract’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing. So I will see.”

Reports in Spain suggest that Real are thinking about making a bid for Hazard in January, such has been their struggles to start this season without Cristiano Ronaldo and considering these comments from Hazard.

The Belgian wizard would still demand a huge transfer fee in January, but unless Chelsea tie him down to a new deal, his transfer value will tumble considerably next summer when he only has 12 months to go on this contract.

Expect to hear plenty more about Hazard and his future at Chelsea over the next 6-8 months. And if he decides to leave Chelsea after seven seasons and head to Real, can you really blame him?

Ranking the 30 Ballon d’Or nominees

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2018, 9:42 AM EDT
Which player deserved to be named the best in the world and win the 2018 Ballon d’Or?

[ MORE: Pulisic up for prestigious award ]

France Football released its 30-man shortlist for their award which salutes the top player on the planet each year. FIFA’s The Best award has become a contender for the Ballon d’Or, but this is still the top individual award that the elite want to win.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won five, so too has Lionel Messi as they hold the record for the most Ballon d’Or’s won by a single player.

But it seems that in 2018 their decade of dominance (either Ronaldo or Messi has won the award each year since 2008) will end and there will be a new player lifting the glorious golden trophy. And to imagine the likes of David De Gea, David Silva and Roberto Lewandowski didn’t even make the shortlist.

Below we have a go at ranking the 30 nominees on the shortlist, as Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is already absolutely crushing the fans’ vote on the website, with Messi in second.

You can vote online here for the award which is dished out in December, and here’s how we think the top 30 players in the world stack up based on their form in 2018.

1. Kylian Mbappe
2. Luka Modric
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
4. Lionel Messi
5. Antoine Griezmann
6. Mohamed Salah
7. Neymar
8. Eden Hazard
9. Kevin De Bruyne
10. N'Golo Kante
11. Raphael Varane
12. Harry Kane
13. Sergio Ramos
14. Luis Suarez
15. Ivan Rakitic
16. Sergio Aguero
17. Marcelo
18. Paul Pogba
19. Thibaut Courtois
20. Sadio Mane
21. Diego Godin
22. Isco
23. Edinson Cavani
24. Alisson
25. Mario Mandzukic
26. Hugo Lloris
27. Roberto Firmino
28. Gareth Bale
29. Karim Benzema
30. Jan Oblak

Wayne Rooney defends Jose Mourinho

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 9, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
Wayne Rooney is out of the Manchester United bubble and the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer has put the blame on his former teammates for their poor start to the season.

[ MORE: Mourinho to be banned? ]

With much of the blame heaped on Jose Mourinho’s shoulders so far, Rooney believes the players should be under greater scrutiny after United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

The current D.C. United didn’t hold back when asked by The Telegraph about the current issues at Old Trafford.

“It’s tough [at United], it has been a tough situation,” Rooney said  “The players, the manager, it has been a tough start to the season. I know Jose is getting a load of stick but I said a few weeks ago, the players have to stand up. They have to be counted and they have to be better. The manager can do so much but then it is down to the players on the pitch to produce and probably collectively. It [the poor run of form] is a bit of everything coming together but Jose is an easy target. Some of the players have to be better.”

And, of course, he is right. Rooney went on to claim he said the same thing behind closed doors when Louis Van Gaal was in charge, as he didn’t feel the players performed to the best of their ability and LVG did all he could do.

Rooney standing up for Mourinho is a little unexpected given the fact that he became a bit-part player under the Portuguese coach at United in 2016-17 and eventually left for Everton, then spent one season at his boyhood club before moving to D.C. United. But when Rooney talks about United you have to listen. He knows the club, and this squad, better than most.

Mourinho hasn’t helped himself along the way with his public spats with star man Paul Pogba, calling out several experienced players in his squad and locking horns with the media whenever he can. But when all is said and done, Mourinho is only part of the problem at United. He’s not the whole problem.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the board are coming under increasing scrutiny from fans and some players are also being singled out. The club needs unity and Mourinho can provide that, but it seems like the best way to turn things around quickly is to create a siege mentality and the famous “us versus them” feeling that Sir Alex Ferguson fostered for decades at United.

Mourinho is a master at doing that and although things have started poorly this season — remember, he predicted that time and time again in preseason — they are only five points off the top four with 30 games to go, while they also have more points in the UEFA Champions League group stage than their PL rivals.

Yes, there are serious issues to sort out at United but blaming Mourinho for 100 percent of them just isn’t fair. End of.

Former FIFA official Prince Ali takes soccer charity global

AP
Associated PressOct 9, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
GENEVA (AP) Former FIFA presidential candidate Prince Ali is taking his charity project worldwide to build on its work of bringing soccer to Syrian refugees in Jordan.

The prince detailed plans Tuesday for the Association Football Development Program Global to fund projects, donate equipment and provide expert management at a launch at Arsenal’s home stadium in London.

The NGO’s partners include War Child UK, which helps former child soldiers in Africa, the UEFA Foundation For Children, streetfootballworld and the Spanish league.

The prince’s original focus was in Asia, with funding from FIFA payments as a member of its executive committee from 2011-15. He decided to go global after meeting soccer officials on his FIFA election campaigns in 2015 and ’16.

“I realized you could really broaden the work to the entire world where there are so many similar challenges,” Prince Ali told The Associated Press in a telephone interview ahead of the launch event.

Central Africa is a target with the War Child Football Club project aiming to kick off in seven countries with help from AFDP Global.

Prince Ali said he is open to working with professional clubs who can apply to partner on projects.

“We are not going to limit ourselves to anything,” he said. “There is absolutely no politics involved. And it’s not limited to any place – it could be a project with inner-city kids in the U.K.”

The Zaatari refugee camp of 80,000 people displaced from Syria has been the program’s core work with 5,000 children now playing soccer, including on a field for girls opened in recent weeks.

“It’s an unfortunate situation but I’m very proud of what it has become,” said Prince Ali, who has no immediate plans to work with FIFA.

“We want to work independently but if we are asked to, then sure,” he said. “Any work we do has to be really physically tangible on the ground.”

UEFA has supported the Zaatari camp, and its president, Aleksander Ceferin, praised AFDP for “giving these children opportunities that they otherwise would not have had.”

After losing FIFA elections first against Sepp Blatter and then in a five-candidate contest won by Gianni Infantino, Prince Ali does not expect to try a third time.

“My focus is on this project,” said the Jordanian soccer federation president, who also heads the West Asian group of FIFA member federations.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Report: Man United struggles put De Gea future in jeopardy

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 8, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Much of the focus at Manchester United has been on the strenuous relationship between Jose Mourinho and French midfielder Paul Pogba. Turns out, he might not be the only player disillusioned with the current environment.

According to a report by James Ducker of The Telegraph, Manchester United is “facing a serious battle” to convince goalkeeper David De Gea to stay beyond the end of his contract, which expires this coming summer with a team option for one more year. With such a short time left on his current deal, the report states that talks regarding an extension have reached an “impasse” leaving United wondering if they will either lose him for nothing in the summer of 2020 or be forced to sell him cheaply at the end of this season.

The report says that Manchester United’s inability to consistently challenge for trophies is the main reason for De Gea’s mood towards the club, and with Manchester United in 8th place after the club’s worst-ever Premier League start through seven matches, that doesn’t appear to be changing this season at this point.

De Gea has been the subject of endless rumors linking him with a move away from Old Trafford for years, and it has been confirmed in the past that he was close to a move to Real Madrid on numerous occasions. Madrid now has two long-term goalkeepers in Thibaut Courtois and Keylor Navas, but there would be plenty of potential suitors for one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League for years.

However, could it potentially be in Manchester United’s favor to move on from a goalkeeper potentially in decline? De Gea was below his standards this summer at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and it was surprising to see him earn a spot on the PFA Team of the Season last year over players like Ederson, Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, or Kasper Schmeichel. De Gea is only 27 years old, extremely young for a goalkeeper, but with the performances suggesting a possible decline could be on its way, it’s not terribly surprising the club is standing firm in contract negotiations.