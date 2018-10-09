Report: Chelsea plan to lock Eden Hazard down

Chelsea’s start to the Premier League season has been superb and that is mainly because Eden Hazard‘s start to the season has been superb.

They have yet to lose in 11 games in all competitions under Maurizio Sarri, with Hazard scoring seven goals in the Premier League to lead the way in the scoring charts and Chelsea also sit joint-top of the table.

Yet his comments following their 3-0 win at Southampton on Sunday will have taken the shine off an amazing start.

Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea are “intending to convince Hazard to stay and sign a new deal” despite the Belgian forward revealing his love for Real Madrid.

Hazard has two years left on his current deal at Chelsea but with talks set to continue over a new deal for the captain of Belgium, comments like this will make everyone connected with Chelsea nervous.

“Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay,” Hazard said. “It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and will turn 28 in January. I want what’s good for me but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don’t want to say ‘yes I am signing a new contract’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing. So I will see.”

Reports in Spain suggest that Real are thinking about making a bid for Hazard in January, such has been their struggles to start this season without Cristiano Ronaldo and considering these comments from Hazard.

The Belgian wizard would still demand a huge transfer fee in January, but unless Chelsea tie him down to a new deal, his transfer value will tumble considerably next summer when he only has 12 months to go on this contract.

Expect to hear plenty more about Hazard and his future at Chelsea over the next 6-8 months. And if he decides to leave Chelsea after seven seasons and head to Real, can you really blame him?

