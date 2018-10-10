Belgian police raid several soccer clubs in vast probe

BRUSSELS (AP) A massive corruption scandal engulfed Belgian soccer on Wednesday when authorities carried out 57 police raids in the country and around Europe in a probe into financial fraud and match-fixing.
The federal prosecutor’s office said 44 raids were being held in Belgium and 13 more in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia.
The prosecutor’s statement said a year-long probe into soccer shows evidence of “suspect financial operations” by sports agents and indications “of possible influencing of games” over the last season.
“Match-fixing undermines the integrity of sports. The Justice Department is working for a fair sport,” Justice Minister Koen Geens said.
The unexpected probe comes only three months after Belgium’s national soccer team reached the World Cup semifinals and ended up finishing third at the tournament in Russia.
According to local media, Belgium’s best known agent, Brugge coach Ivan Leko and a former Anderlecht club official were among those being questioned.
“Agents, referees, a former lawyer, an accounting office, jewelers, journalists” were among those hit by the raids, authorities said without specifying names.
The investigation centers on “activities relating to a criminal organization, money laundering and private corruption,” the prosecutor’s office said.
The raids took place in just about every region in Belgium, disrupting clubs far and wide. It involved 184 police officials in the country and 36 in the other European nations.
The statement said some soccer agents, independent from one another, “would have schemed to hide” transfer commissions, payments of players and coaches, and other payments from the Belgian authorities, causing tax losses.
It was during the investigation, the prosecutor’s office said, that indications appeared that there may have been match-fixing during the 2017-18 season.
With the USMNT missing out on qualification for the first time since 1986, huge changes have taken place throughout the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) as a result of that shocking performance at T&T.
From Bruce Arena resigning, to a whole host of experienced USMNT stars not playing for the national team again or retiring altogether, U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati stepping down and replaced by Carlos Cordeiro, plus Earnie Stewart appointed as the new team GM, there has been a huge amount of change around the USMNT.
One year on, they issued the following statement on Wednesday (titled: “the future is US”) which didn’t directly address that it was one year since the debacle, but they said pretty much implied that with everything that was said.
“Today we look forward. With the march towards 2022 underway and the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America as our guidepost, the U.S. Men’s National Team has embarked on a new journey. The hallmarks of the culture remain, with perseverance, grit and dogged determination fueled by the pride to represent the United States and each and every one of you. We take nothing for granted. The path ahead will be paved with successes and informed by setbacks. We will build strength through commitment and character, accepting challenges and rising every time we fall. We will be aggressive and play without fear, for history demonstrates that fortune favors the bold.
“Like any grand project, ours is a work in progress. We cannot do it alone. Pioneering a new path forward takes the will of a generation full of optimism and hope, bound by the belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve if we are united in the cause. This is the American spirit, from which is born the American dream. It is time to take our destiny in our own hands and turn that dream into a reality. And do it together. The future is US.”
A lot of this is waffly PR talk and most of it will either grate or resonate strongly with USMNT fans.
“Like any grand project, ours is a work in progress” is like saying, ‘hey, give us another year or so, because things won’t be great for a while’ or something along those lines.
And the acceptance that “the 2026 World Cup in North America as our guidepost” shows that the route ahead has been planned out and the 2022 World Cup is somewhat of an afterthought already. Of course, the U.S. will want to qualify, but having such a young squad getting the experience it has over the past 12 months is clearly focused on them succeeding on home soil in eight years time. A lot can change in eight years, but at least the USMNT know they will be in that World Cup (it has yet to be announced officially, but the expectation is that Mexico, the U.S. and Canada will all be handed automatic qualification).
The past 12 months have been somewhat of a wasted year for the USMNT. They have drifted along with no clear direction.
Amid the USSF presidential elections they lost plenty of time to plan and put key GMs and coaches in place to get this team back to where it needs to be. Interim head coach Dave Sarachan has done a very decent job steadying the ship and integrating young talent but this feels like the U.S. has just been treading water.
With an 18 month gap between that fateful night in Couva to their next meaningful game, a 2019 Gold Cup group stage opener in June, the U.S. men’s national team have become a bit of an afterthought.
In the next decade or so we will be talking about October 10, 2017 as either the key date where the USMNT turned itself around, or the day when things began to go badly wrong for the program.
With a promising group of youngster coming through, it seems like the former will be true. But as the USMNT acknowledge themselves, the road ahead will be an arduous one. If the future is really going to be “US” then first they need a new head coach and to get the ball rolling as to what the identity and plan is for this team.
There has been too much time standing still. The USMNT needs to get their act together, fast, if they’re going to rebound successfully from what happened one year ago today. This anniversary acts as a painful reminder as to just how much work still needs to be done to restore pride in the U.S. men’s national team.
United launched a stunning comeback against Newcastle in their final game before the international break, with the Red Devils rallying from 2-0 down to score thrice in the final 20 minutes, including a 90th minute winner from Alexis Sanchez.
All of that came amid growing speculation that Mourinho was about to be fired as United’s manager after their worst-ever start to a Premier League season.
But, per the report, Mourinho will sit down with Woodward in the coming days to talk things over ahead of a meeting between United’s board of directors on Thursday. It is believed Mourinho will use the meeting to gain assurances from Woodward that United are not lining up a new manager behind his back (both Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte have been linked with the job), plus he will ask for a new center back and winger in the January transfer window.
Woodward and United’s board have already given Mourinho over $450 million to spend on new players since he arrived in the summer of 2016, so they will no doubt be hesitant about giving him extra cash. However, it is clear that some of his defensive buys just haven’t worked out and they clearly need reinforcements in that area.
As for the Portuguese coach and his recent behavior, United’s board will surely discuss his public falling out with Paul Pogba and several other stars being criticized by Mourinho with the dressing room said to be turning against him. Add in United crashing out of the League Cup to second-tier Derby County and being six points off the top spot already, and Mourinho may have quite a few questions heading his way.
Let’s see what the next few days bring, as a meeting between Mourinho and Woodward will go a long way to deciding how his future will play out at Old Trafford.
GOSFORD, Australia (AP) Usain Bolt says his performance in a trial game on Friday could determine his future with the Central Coast Mariners in Australia’s A-League and his quest to play professional football.
The eight-time Olympic sprinting champion is expected to start for the Mariners against a Macarthur South West United team in western Sydney. United plays in a second-tier competition.
“This is going to be a big game. I think it will determine if the club makes up its mind on what to do with my career,” Bolt said Wednesday.
The Mariners begin the A-League regular season on Oct. 21 in Brisbane against the Roar. Bolt, who holds the 100- and 200-meter world records, has retired from competitive track and field.
After being used as a winger in his first brief trial appearance in late August, Bolt hinted at a positional change for the match at Sydney’s Campbelltown Stadium.
Coach Mike Mulvey “said he wants to play me up top more,” Bolt said. “The couple of games that I played, I didn’t play with the first team.
“There’s a few first-team boys in the team for Friday. So I’ll get different service, better service, because they’re more seasoned and more mature. So he just told me to make sure I’m focused and push myself, and I’ll just take the chances when I get them.”
The 32-year-old Jamaican track great said was pleased with his progress in football.
“That’s always a good step, when coaches are satisfied with the fitness to put me in the starting lineup. That’s always a big step,” Bolt said. “I can say I’ve been improving, (but) you won’t know what level you’re at until you actually play a competitive game.”
In late September, Mulvey said he could wait until January before making a final decision on Bolt’s status with the team.
Bolt saw his first action for the Mariners on Aug. 31, playing 20 minutes against a Central Coast invitational side. He played the entire second half against the North Shore Mariners on Sept. 19, when he alternated between left wing and forward.
International breaks, they bring out the wild posts. Bear with me.
Fine margins.
Liverpool was 3W-3D-2L in the Premier League when it replaced Brendan Rodgers with Jurgen Klopp in 2015. It had needed penalty kicks to outlast Carlisle United in the League Cup, and drew Bordeaux and Sion 1-1 in an uninspiring start to life in the Europa League. A 1-1 draw against Romelu Lukaku and rivals Everton was too much, and Rodgers was out.
The managerial change happened this time three seasons ago, and certainly would’ve had some parallels should Manchester United not rebounded from its 2-0 deficit to beat Newcastle United on Saturday. United now has 13 points (Rodgers’ Reds had 12), and did not survive the League Cup penalty kicks against a lower division side (Derby County). Its win over Young Boys in the Champions League was solid, the home draw to Valencia disappointing.
United didn’t really back Mourinho this summer. Fred, Diogo Dalot, and Lee Grant the only arrivals. But Mourinho also hasn’t really given United what Klopp has given Liverpool: A consistently affable manager who plays the PR game better than most.
This isn’t to argue that anyone would or should choose Mou over Klopp at this stage of the game, but the numbers alone don’t really scream out, “Smell ya later, Jose!”
Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool: 166 matches, 88W-46D-32L, +157 GD, 1.87 ppm
FA Cup final loss, Europa League final loss, UCL final loss
Jose Mourinho at Man Utd: 131 matches, 79W-27D-25L, +121 GD, 2.02 ppm
League Cup win, Europa League win, FA Cup final loss
And head-to-head, Mourinho’s Man Utd has one win and three draws in four against Klopp’s Reds.
Now, of course, Liverpool rivals Everton didn’t go and rewrite the Premier League record books during that time like Man City did, and the Europa League is not the Champions League. So that matters.
Really Mourinho is reaping what he’s sown in terms of not giving a rat’s behind about what he says to the media (while also caring very much about his public perception).
We know he’s much better to the players than his reputation suggests, still it gets labeled “throwing players under the bus” when he calls them out. For others, it’s no problem (Klopp rightly laid blame at Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino after the loss to Napoli, but got the benefit of the doubt).
Maybe in the time of Brian Clough, being something like the Special One was much more forgivable. But like players in the pre-Internet era, managers were far less replaceable.
The fine margins of wins and losses are a little less fine when you’ve curried some favor with the fans and, well, anyone. If and when Klopp hits the skids at Liverpool, he’s going to be fine. Again, deservedly so. Because he’s got a better handle on life than Mourinho, who just hasn’t read that infamous bumper sticker: Don’t be a jerk (I changed a word).
I’m pretty sure this post was a long and perhaps convoluted way to argue that it isn’t necessarily the time to move on from Mourinho. The Red Devils haven’t done him any favors in terms of selling players he doesn’t want around, which certainly cannot help but amplify the tumult in the room.
Theoretically, maybe Paul Pogba‘s gripes fall on deaf ears if those ears don’t belong to an Anthony Martial that Mourinho almost certainly wanted to move.
And maybe this is just the early downswing of a long season that will move upward once Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku start firing.
This is United’s next six matches, and Mourinho’s going to get the proverbial ink to write his own obituary or laudatory plaque. Sacking him now asks the interim man or new boss to sink or swim. Giving Mourinho two weeks to prepare for the run makes a lot more sense given his history in manufacturing results.