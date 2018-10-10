Palace’s Benteke undergoes successful knee surgery

Christian Benteke‘s return to Crystal Palace isn’t coming any time soon.
The Belgian’s knee injury has not healed correctly, and the 27-year-old underwent exploratory surgery to flush out the area.
Palace says the surgeon was happy with the procedure and that another update would come in a few weeks.
A reliable double digit scorer in the Premier League, Benteke scored just three times last season and had yet to grab a goal this season before he was hurt.
Benteke has appeared just once for Belgium since World Cup qualification resumed in June 2017.
Palace sits 14th in the Premier League, four points clear of the drop zone with just five goals scored on the season.
Atlanta United superstar Miguel Almiron seems destined to leave the Five Stripes for a big European test after this season, but the 12-times capped Paraguayan national teamer won’t come cheap.
That’s one of the reasons reports of an $11 million move to Arsenal for the 24-year-old wizard were met with skepticism last week.
One of those skeptics is particularly important to the discussion, because he’s Atlanta United president Darren Eales, via MLSSoccer.com:
“It’s funny, you know,” Eales told 92.9 The Game. “You’ve made it when they start to make up quotes from you. One was they called me Eagles and the other was the $11 million dollar fee. It would take triple that to even get out of bed to look at offers for Almiron.”
Part of that, of course, is playing the market, as Atlanta has been very clear it won’t stand in the way of taking the stars it develops from reaching their potential.
Almiron cost Atlanta about $8 million, and has been subject to transfer rumors involving AC Milan and Newcastle United in addition to Arsenal.
Back then, the fee was quoted as $24 million, which made reports of an $11 million an eye-popping and eye-rolling experience well before Eales spoke his mind.
Atlanta has been linked with a move for Pity Martinez should a suitable offer arrive for Almiron, who wants to a move to Europe.
If there’s not at least a 2 in front of the fee, if not a 3, it would be stunning.
Aston Villa has found its replacement for Steve Bruce, and he’s added a notable alumnus to his staff.
Dean Smith is the club’s new head coach, and he’s tabbed Chelsea legend and recent Villa center back John Terry as assistant coach. Jesus Garcia Pitarch has been named sporting director, having held similar positions at Atletico Madrid and Valencia.
Villa’s press release notes that Smith is a lifelong fan of the club, and his resume features stops at Walsall and Brentford.
Terry had been rumored for moves to multiple clubs in continuing his playing career, but instead takes his first steps in management.
“John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean,” said CEO Christian Purslow.
Villa is 3W-6D-3L to start the Championship campaign, four points back of the final playoff spot.
As an odd aside, Smith’s son is a standout player at NCAA D-II side Limestone. He sounds pretty excited, as you’d expect.
When you can spend some time with MB90, you spend time with MB90.
Kyle Martino has a quick thought on Liverpool-Manchester City (2:00) and Manchester United’s comeback victory against Newcastle (5:15) before chatting with special guest, Michael Bradley, on the United States Men’s National Team (12:00).
Click play to listen to the pod below.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Las Vegas lawyer says claims that the soccer star raped a woman are “complete fabrications” and the encounter was consensual.
Attorney Peter S. Christiansen on Wednesday issued a statement that doesn’t deny Ronaldo and the woman reached a non-disclosure agreement in 2010.
The statement declared that documents cited in media reports about Ronaldo’s Las Vegas hotel penthouse encounter in 2009 with Kathryn Mayorga were altered before being “irresponsibly published.”
Mayorga’s attorneys did not immediately respond to messages.
A lawsuit filed Sept. 27 in Nevada state court seeks to void the non-disclosure agreement that Mayorga’s attorneys say she signed while accepting $375,000 to keep quiet.
Las Vegas police say they have reopened a sexual assault investigation of the encounter between Ronaldo and Mayorga.
The Associated Press does not generally name people who say they are victims of sex crimes but Mayorga has given her consent through her lawyers to make her name public.