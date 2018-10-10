Palace’s Benteke undergoes successful knee surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Benteke‘s return to Crystal Palace isn’t coming any time soon.

The Belgian’s knee injury has not healed correctly, and the 27-year-old underwent exploratory surgery to flush out the area.

Palace says the surgeon was happy with the procedure and that another update would come in a few weeks.

A reliable double digit scorer in the Premier League, Benteke scored just three times last season and had yet to grab a goal this season before he was hurt.

Benteke has appeared just once for Belgium since World Cup qualification resumed in June 2017.

Palace sits 14th in the Premier League, four points clear of the drop zone with just five goals scored on the season.

