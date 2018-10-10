More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Sarachan believes USMNT is building identity

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
Ahead of the U.S. men’s national team playing Colombia in a friendly in Tampa on Thursday, interim head coach Dave Sarachan was asked about what identity his team has developed over the past 12 months.

[ MORE: 1 year on from World Cup exit

Bearing in mind he’s largely called up young players and cast aside serval veteran USMNT stars after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup last October, it was not easy for him to answer.

Add in the fact that the U.S. Soccer Federation has since hired Earnie Stewart as a new USMNT GM, plus a new USSF president, Carlos Cordeiro, has arrived and there are plenty of moving parts around the national team setup right now.

When it comes to the play on the pitch over the past 12 months following Bruce Arena’s resignation and Sarachan standing in, the experienced coach wants his young squad to stay true to the values U.S. Soccer holds dear.

“It is a broad statement but in the years that we’ve all followed the national team, through many cycles, the takeaway usually is that when you watch the U.S. play you see a team that is organized, competes and plays without a lot of hesitancy and fear of an opponent. The messaging I and my staff have continued to harp on with this group is to check all those same boxes,” Sarachan explained to the media in Tampa. “Each and every time it is still about the honor of wearing this crest. It is still about competing. It is still about trying to win games. It is still about being yourself and showing your personality. I think when I’ve bumped into people over the past few months who have watched our teams, that is one of the first things that is said. ‘Really enjoying watching your team’ and that they are ‘competing and playing hard’ and ‘playing without fear’ and I hope that continues. That is when you see the real personality and players play without any kind of handcuffs on them. I’d capture it in that way.”

Heading into the October friendlies against Colombia and Peru, Sarachan is without three of his most-talented youngsters due to injury.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams all suffered injuries in recent weeks and that has opened the door for the likes of Marky Delgado and Fafa Pacault to be called up.

“The guys that are missing, of course we would like to have our full complement of players. Referring to Weston, Christian and Tyler, so now what I say is the ‘next man up’ we would loved to have had those guys but they are not here. Now we got a group of 23 who are competing to have an opportunity,” Sarachan said. “That is what you do when someone is not here. It is an opportunity for other players and we have a few good young candidates who are excited to be here and get on the field and show what they’re about.”

With Brad Guzan and Michael Bradley back in the national team setup for the first time since that defeat at Trinidad & Tobago exactly a year ago, the loss which crushed the USA’s hopes of reaching the 2018 World Cup, Sarachan didn’t reveal who will captain the team in Tampa on Thursday as he played his cards close to his chest.

Many have been frustrated with the U.S. not hiring a new permanent head coach since they failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and while Sarachan has done a very decent job standing in, it feels like any progression has been limited.

Yes, Sarachan has picked very young teams who have come through some tough tests swimmingly, but what direction are the U.S. heading in?

“Looking back on all of these friendlies since the match in Trinidad until now, there’s been a progression,” Sarachan said. “It is by no means a finished progression but I think it is moving along in a good direction.”

Report: Faria, Terry may take charge at Aston Villa

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Rui Faria and John Terry worked together at Chelsea for many years and it appears they could be getting the band back together.

A report from Sky Sports states that Faria and Terry are being lined up by Aston Villa as their head coach and assistant manager respectively, with the long-time assistant manager for Jose Mourinho out of work since he left Mourinho’s side over the summer.

Yet separate reports suggest that Faria was happy to be offered the Villa position but is happy enough to spend time away from the game with his family.

Terry, 37, announced his retirement as a player just a few days ago (he played for Villa last season as they lost in the playoff final, coming up one win short of promotion back to the PL) and it is believed he is in the running to take on the vacant manager position at Villa after Steve Bruce was fired.

However it now appears that Terry is instead being lined up as an assistant coach, with previous reports stating he could link up with Thierry Henry in a managerial dream true. Henry is now expected to be handed the AS Monaco job, leaving the Villa position open for Terry, and Faria, to take on.

Faria, 43, was Mourinho’s assistant for 16 years, moving with him from Porto to Chelsea to Inter Milan and Real Madrid, before then heading back to Chelsea and being alongside him at Manchester United. He is represented by super agent Jorge Mendes, with the latter advising Villa in their search for a new manager. Faria worked closely with Terry twice, with the former Chelsea captain winning three PL titles with Faria as his assistant coach. These two know how to build successful teams and win trophies but given the resources at Villa and the unpredictable nature of England’s second-tier, this isn’t an easy job. At all.

Despite its obvious size as a club and Villa’s new Egyptian owners promising to spend what they can under Financial Fair Play restrictions, the lack of interest in this position sums up where the club is at right now.

Bruce assembled an experienced yet ageing squad and although Jack Grealish is talented, Villa face a bit of an uphill battle just to be among the promotion candidates in the Championship this season.

With Derby County hiring Frank Lampard to lead their promotion charge, plus Leeds United going well under Marcelo Bielsa, West Brom flying under Darren Moore and Tony Pulis plugging away at Middlesbrough, Villa are already nine points off the automatic promotion spots.

Add on top the expectation levels from home fans at Villa Park and this is a tough, tough job.

Belgian police raid several soccer clubs in vast probe

Associated PressOct 10, 2018, 10:39 AM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) A massive corruption scandal engulfed Belgian soccer on Wednesday when authorities carried out 57 police raids in the country and around Europe in a probe into financial fraud and match-fixing.

The federal prosecutor’s office said 44 raids were being held in Belgium and 13 more in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia.

The prosecutor’s statement said a year-long probe into soccer shows evidence of “suspect financial operations” by sports agents and indications “of possible influencing of games” over the last season.

“Match-fixing undermines the integrity of sports. The Justice Department is working for a fair sport,” Justice Minister Koen Geens said.

The unexpected probe comes only three months after Belgium’s national soccer team reached the World Cup semifinals and ended up finishing third at the tournament in Russia.

According to local media, Belgium’s best known agent, Brugge coach Ivan Leko and a former Anderlecht club official were among those being questioned.

“Agents, referees, a former lawyer, an accounting office, jewelers, journalists” were among those hit by the raids, authorities said without specifying names.

The investigation centers on “activities relating to a criminal organization, money laundering and private corruption,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The raids took place in just about every region in Belgium, disrupting clubs far and wide. It involved 184 police officials in the country and 36 in the other European nations.

The statement said some soccer agents, independent from one another, “would have schemed to hide” transfer commissions, payments of players and coaches, and other payments from the Belgian authorities, causing tax losses.

It was during the investigation, the prosecutor’s office said, that indications appeared that there may have been match-fixing during the 2017-18 season.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

USMNT’s statement on anniversary of World Cup failure

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2018, 9:43 AM EDT
Has it really been a year? Sadly, it has. You may have tried to wipe it from your memory, but the darkest day in U.S. Soccer in several decades (if not ever) is hard to forget.

On October 10, 2017, the U.S. men’s national team lost 2-1 in Couva to Trinidad and Tobago as they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

With the USMNT missing out on qualification for the first time since 1986, huge changes have taken place throughout the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) as a result of that shocking performance at T&T.

From Bruce Arena resigning, to a whole host of experienced USMNT stars not playing for the national team again or retiring altogether, U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati stepping down and replaced by Carlos Cordeiro, plus Earnie Stewart appointed as the new team GM, there has been a huge amount of change around the USMNT.

One year on, they issued the following statement on Wednesday (titled: “the future is US”) which didn’t directly address that it was one year since the debacle, but they said pretty much implied that with everything that was said.

“Today we look forward. With the march towards 2022 underway and the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America as our guidepost, the U.S. Men’s National Team has embarked on a new journey. The hallmarks of the culture remain, with perseverance, grit and dogged determination fueled by the pride to represent the United States and each and every one of you. We take nothing for granted. The path ahead will be paved with successes and informed by setbacks. We will build strength through commitment and character, accepting challenges and rising every time we fall. We will be aggressive and play without fear, for history demonstrates that fortune favors the bold.

“Like any grand project, ours is a work in progress. We cannot do it alone. Pioneering a new path forward takes the will of a generation full of optimism and hope, bound by the belief that there is nothing we cannot achieve if we are united in the cause. This is the American spirit, from which is born the American dream. It is time to take our destiny in our own hands and turn that dream into a reality. And do it together. The future is US.”

A lot of this is waffly PR talk and most of it will either grate or resonate strongly with USMNT fans.

“Like any grand project, ours is a work in progress” is like saying, ‘hey, give us another year or so, because things won’t be great for a while’ or something along those lines.

And the acceptance that “the 2026 World Cup in North America as our guidepost” shows that the route ahead has been planned out and the 2022 World Cup is somewhat of an afterthought already. Of course, the U.S. will want to qualify, but having such a young squad getting the experience it has over the past 12 months is clearly focused on them succeeding on home soil in eight years time. A lot can change in eight years, but at least the USMNT know they will be in that World Cup (it has yet to be announced officially, but the expectation is that Mexico, the U.S. and Canada will all be handed automatic qualification).

The past 12 months have been somewhat of a wasted year for the USMNT. They have drifted along with no clear direction.

Amid the USSF presidential elections they lost plenty of time to plan and put key GMs and coaches in place to get this team back to where it needs to be. Interim head coach Dave Sarachan has done a very decent job steadying the ship and integrating young talent but this feels like the U.S. has just been treading water.

With an 18 month gap between that fateful night in Couva to their next meaningful game, a 2019 Gold Cup group stage opener in June, the U.S. men’s national team have become a bit of an afterthought.

In the next decade or so we will be talking about October 10, 2017 as either the key date where the USMNT turned itself around, or the day when things began to go badly wrong for the program.

With a promising group of youngster coming through, it seems like the former will be true. But as the USMNT acknowledge themselves, the road ahead will be an arduous one. If the future is really going to be “US” then first they need a new head coach and to get the ball rolling as to what the identity and plan is for this team.

There has been too much time standing still. The USMNT needs to get their act together, fast, if they’re going to rebound successfully from what happened one year ago today. This anniversary acts as a painful reminder as to just how much work still needs to be done to restore pride in the U.S. men’s national team.

Mourinho to meet Man United hierarchy for talks

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 10, 2018, 8:57 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho will hold “clear the air talks” with Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in London over the coming days, according to a report from the Sun.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

United launched a stunning comeback against Newcastle in their final game before the international break, with the Red Devils rallying from 2-0 down to score thrice in the final 20 minutes, including a 90th minute winner from Alexis Sanchez.

All of that came amid growing speculation that Mourinho was about to be fired as United’s manager after their worst-ever start to a Premier League season.

But, per the report, Mourinho will sit down with Woodward in the coming days to talk things over ahead of a meeting between United’s board of directors on Thursday. It is believed Mourinho will use the meeting to gain assurances from Woodward that United are not lining up a new manager behind his back (both Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte have been linked with the job), plus he will ask for a new center back and winger in the January transfer window.

Woodward and United’s board have already given Mourinho over $450 million to spend on new players since he arrived in the summer of 2016, so they will no doubt be hesitant about giving him extra cash. However, it is clear that some of his defensive buys just haven’t worked out and they clearly need reinforcements in that area.

As for the Portuguese coach and his recent behavior, United’s board will surely discuss his public falling out with Paul Pogba and several other stars being criticized by Mourinho with the dressing room said to be turning against him. Add in United crashing out of the League Cup to second-tier Derby County and being six points off the top spot already, and Mourinho may have quite a few questions heading his way.

Let’s see what the next few days bring, as a meeting between Mourinho and Woodward will go a long way to deciding how his future will play out at Old Trafford.