Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

That’s A Dive podcast: Special guest Michael Bradley

By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 4:54 PM EDT
When you can spend some time with MB90, you spend time with MB90.

Kyle Martino has a quick thought on Liverpool-Manchester City (2:00) and Manchester United’s comeback victory against Newcastle (5:15) before chatting with special guest, Michael Bradley, on the United States Men’s National Team (12:00).

Click play to listen to the pod below.

Aston Villa hires Smith, names Terry assistant

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Aston Villa has found its replacement for Steve Bruce, and he’s added a notable alumnus to his staff.

Dean Smith is the club’s new head coach, and he’s tabbed Chelsea legend and recent Villa center back John Terry as assistant coach. Jesus Garcia Pitarch has been named sporting director, having held similar positions at Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

Villa’s press release notes that Smith is a lifelong fan of the club, and his resume features stops at Walsall and Brentford.

Terry had been rumored for moves to multiple clubs in continuing his playing career, but instead takes his first steps in management.

“John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean,” said CEO Christian Purslow.

Villa is 3W-6D-3L to start the Championship campaign, four points back of the final playoff spot.

As an odd aside, Smith’s son is a standout player at NCAA D-II side Limestone. He sounds pretty excited, as you’d expect.

Attorney: Ronaldo rape report documents altered, fabricated

AP Photo/Armando Franca
Associated PressOct 10, 2018, 4:40 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo’s new Las Vegas lawyer says claims that the soccer star raped a woman are “complete fabrications” and the encounter was consensual.

Attorney Peter S. Christiansen on Wednesday issued a statement that doesn’t deny Ronaldo and the woman reached a non-disclosure agreement in 2010.

The statement declared that documents cited in media reports about Ronaldo’s Las Vegas hotel penthouse encounter in 2009 with Kathryn Mayorga were altered before being “irresponsibly published.”

Mayorga’s attorneys did not immediately respond to messages.

A lawsuit filed Sept. 27 in Nevada state court seeks to void the non-disclosure agreement that Mayorga’s attorneys say she signed while accepting $375,000 to keep quiet.

Las Vegas police say they have reopened a sexual assault investigation of the encounter between Ronaldo and Mayorga.

The Associated Press does not generally name people who say they are victims of sex crimes but Mayorga has given her consent through her lawyers to make her name public.

USMNT-Colombia preview: Bradley’s back, but the new stars are not

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 3:52 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team is back, and will play a match one year and one day removed from its colossal failure in Couva.

The Yanks were eliminated from World Cup qualification on Oct. 10, 2017, failing to ever find their footing in a must-win contest against Trinidad and Tobago’s B Team.

How fitting, then, that the American squad set to face Colombia on Thursday is still a bit of a B Side by its own standards? Yes, Michael Bradley and Brad Guzan are back in the fold, but Dave Sarachan hasn’t just called up another a young side. He’s been forced to operate without new key pieces Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams (all injured).

Bradley is the most interesting piece in that he’s been one the main targets of scorn and blame for the failure in Trinidad and Tobago. On any other team, he waltzes back into the Starting XI. But how is Sarachan viewing this week, and the USMNT’s longtime captain?

Colombia is bringing plenty of A-listers to the affair, starting with James Rodriguez, Juan Cuadrado, Carlos Bacca, and Radamel Falcao. They’ll provide a stiff test for an American back line which is really beginning to function well together. DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks, and Matt Miazga will figure in the set-up, but will Sarachan opt for three, four, or five at the back?

Or will he try some new blood, with MLS standouts Reggie Cannon, Aaron Long, and Ben Sweat angling for their first caps?

The other uncapped player in Nordsjaelland winger Jonathan Amon, a 19-year-old now featuring for the senior team after several years in the academy of the Danish powers.

Colombia beat the USMNT twice at the 2016 Copa America, once in the group stage and then again in the third place match. The Yanks haven’t come out on top against Los Cafeteros since a 2005 friendly.

The goal scorers that day? Pat Noonan, Chad Marshall, and Clint Mathis.

Men in Blazers podcast: Mahrez’s penalty, Mourinho escapes, Arsenal shines

@MenInBlazers
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
Rog and Davo wonder where in orbit Riyad Mahrez‘s penalty kick is after City’s 0 – 0 draw with Liverpool, recap Mourinho’s escape from the gallows in United’s 3 – 2 comeback win over Newcastle, and Arsenal’s Title To Lose.

