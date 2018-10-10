More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

USWNT wins Group A, Mexico eliminated from World Cup qualifying

By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States women’s national team is one win away from clinching a spot in next summer’s World Cup, and it will have two chances to do it.

The Yanks pounded Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 on Wednesday to win Group A of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in dominant fashion.

[ MORE: MLS, Liga MX eye merge deal? ]

Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle each scored twice in the win, which sends the USWNT to Sunday’s semifinals.

Earlier, Panama stunned Mexico with goals in each half of a 2-0 win that eliminated Mexico from qualification for the World Cup.

Mexico had qualified for the last two World Cups and was one of three automatic qualifiers to the CONCACAF tournament.

Now Panama will meet the winner of Group B, while the USWNT will face the second place team in Group B.

The semifinal winners qualify for the World Cup, while the losers play a winner-take-all third place game for the third CONCACAF spot in France.

MLS, Liga MX have discussed combining; How could it work?

Photo by Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

The idea of a single league combining Liga MX and Major League Soccer, well, it’s just plain awesome.

We can thank Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla for lifting the lid on discussions between the top flights of Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

The Mexican boss was speaking at Stamford Bridge about the future of the sport, and admitted conversations between MLS and Liga MX had taken place.

[ MORE: Villa hires manager, adds Terry to staff ] 

He even puts a vague timeline on the project, citing the 2026 World Cup as a springboard for North American club momentum (much like how the 1994 World Cup helped launch MLS).

This led to MLS vice president Dan Courtemanche issuing a comment that certainly wasn’t “No.” From MLSSoccer.com:

“We have been discussing with Liga MX additional ways we can collaborate on and off the field, and we are excited about the future opportunities that exist between our two leagues.”

Liga MX is a more established league with older, bigger brands and has dominated the rivalry between the two leagues, but there’s no denying the headway made by MLS over the past decade.

Given the relationships between the two nations, the melding of the leagues beyond a CONCACAF Champions League is, to borrow a Joe Prince-Wright term, mouth-watering.

But how would it work? Presumably more like a super league, though it would also give MLS another chance to implement what I’ve long-argued is already in their plans (promotion and relegation).

With the money invested by the biggest Mexican clubs in their teams, utilizing a salary cap just isn’t going to make sense. New York City, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Toronto FC, and Atlanta United would be among the teams you’d imagine beyond the cap. And if Club America, Chivas Guadalara, and others were to really spend, then, yes, the league could legitimately start to make headway in competition with Europe (especially with South American elite players who would be able to make nearly as much money closer to home).

A caveat: This is far less attractive an idea if Liga MX sides have simply been swayed by the business model of capping player expenditures and being owned by a single entity. But that can’t happen, right?

How do you think it would work?

Palace’s Benteke undergoes successful knee surgery

Scott Heavey/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 7:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christian Benteke‘s return to Crystal Palace isn’t coming any time soon.

The Belgian’s knee injury has not healed correctly, and the 27-year-old underwent exploratory surgery to flush out the area.

Palace says the surgeon was happy with the procedure and that another update would come in a few weeks.

[ MORE: Villa hires manager, adds Terry to staff ] 

A reliable double digit scorer in the Premier League, Benteke scored just three times last season and had yet to grab a goal this season before he was hurt.

Benteke has appeared just once for Belgium since World Cup qualification resumed in June 2017.

Palace sits 14th in the Premier League, four points clear of the drop zone with just five goals scored on the season.

Atlanta president: It would take $33m for us to entertain Almiron sale

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Atlanta United superstar Miguel Almiron seems destined to leave the Five Stripes for a big European test after this season, but the 12-times capped Paraguayan national teamer won’t come cheap.

That’s one of the reasons reports of an $11 million move to Arsenal for the 24-year-old wizard were met with skepticism last week.

[ MORE: Villa hires manager, adds Terry to staff

One of those skeptics is particularly important to the discussion, because he’s Atlanta United president Darren Eales, via MLSSoccer.com:

“It’s funny, you know,” Eales told 92.9 The Game. “You’ve made it when they start to make up quotes from you. One was they called me Eagles and the other was the $11 million dollar fee. It would take triple that to even get out of bed to look at offers for Almiron.”

Part of that, of course, is playing the market, as Atlanta has been very clear it won’t stand in the way of taking the stars it develops from reaching their potential.

Almiron cost Atlanta about $8 million, and has been subject to transfer rumors involving AC Milan and Newcastle United in addition to Arsenal.

Back then, the fee was quoted as $24 million, which made reports of an $11 million an eye-popping and eye-rolling experience well before Eales spoke his mind.

Atlanta has been linked with a move for Pity Martinez should a suitable offer arrive for Almiron, who wants to a move to Europe.

If there’s not at least a 2 in front of the fee, if not a 3, it would be stunning.

Aston Villa hires Smith, names Terry assistant

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Aston Villa has found its replacement for Steve Bruce, and he’s added a notable alumnus to his staff.

Dean Smith is the club’s new head coach, and he’s tabbed Chelsea legend and recent Villa center back John Terry as assistant coach. Jesus Garcia Pitarch has been named sporting director, having held similar positions at Atletico Madrid and Valencia.

[ MORE: 1 year on from USMNT’s dark day ] 

Villa’s press release notes that Smith is a lifelong fan of the club, and his resume features stops at Walsall and Brentford.

Terry had been rumored for moves to multiple clubs in continuing his playing career, but instead takes his first steps in management.

“John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean,” said CEO Christian Purslow.

Villa is 3W-6D-3L to start the Championship campaign, four points back of the final playoff spot.

As an odd aside, Smith’s son is a standout player at NCAA D-II side Limestone. He sounds pretty excited, as you’d expect.