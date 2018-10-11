More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Chelsea chairman insists financial parity would hurt the game

Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Railing against attempts to make soccer more equal, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said on Thursday that big teams should not be forced to join the “great unwashed” through new regulations.

UEFA has been exploring way to improve the competitive balance, to close the divide between clubs across Europe to ensure competitions are not won by the same pool of leading sides.

But Buck warned European football’s governing body that curbing the strength of the leading clubs would be damaging for the sport.

“In terms of competitive balance, which is always viewed in a negative way, I personally believe for the development of football, marquee clubs and marquee players are important,” Buck said at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium. “It is important in developing fan base. It is important encouraging young people to engage in this sport and it also important in terms of the large clubs having the ability to put a lot of money into good causes which they do.

“So I am not, as a general proposition, in favor of dumbing down the large clubs in order to make all clubs the great unwashed. They have done that in the U.S. over the last 20 years and it has been to the detriment particularly of baseball … I just don’t think it works for the long term.”

To slow down a widening gap between richer clubs and the rest, UEFA was inspired by Major League Baseball when recently floating the introduction of a “luxury tax.” One model could see clubs have to pay a percentage of transfer spending beyond 100 million euros.

“Clubs have to seek their natural position in the football order,” Buck said at the Leaders Sports Business Summit. “But I don’t think we should assume that because every club is not equal it’s bad.”

Chelsea was able to become a power in Europe after the 2003 takeover by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich led to heavy investment on players before Financial Fair Play rules were introduced by UEFA to curb such lavish spending. It allowed Chelsea to end its 50-year English title drought by winning the Premier League in 2005 and become European champion for the first time by triumphing in the 2012 Champions League final.

“There are 10 or 12 big clubs in Europe right, and I think five, 10 years from now in round terms those 10 or 12 clubs will be the 12 big clubs,” Buck said. “The mix is in terms of who is on top with respect to revenue. Who is on top with respect to performance and trophies, I think that’s up for grabs.”

It’s harder for a team to rise through the ranks to become a champion, with Leicester’s Premier League triumph in 2016 a rarity. Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have won most of the titles since the Premier League was inaugurated in 1992.

“The dream in England is that if you are a supporter of a (fifth-tier) team is that someday you will win the Premier League,” Buck said. “One of the minuses (of FFP) is that dream is now over. That is not possible with Financial Fair Play. What Chelsea did in 2003, what Man City did five years later, that is virtually impossible to do under Financial Fair Play.”

Report: Mourinho considering attempt to bring Ibrahimovic back on loan

By Daniel KarellOct 11, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho’s loosening grasp on the dressing room has him reportedly considering a desperate signing.

According to ESPN, Mourinho is thinking about bringing back LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Old Trafford, even if just for a month or two before the MLS season begins next March. While the rumors haven’t been confirmed or denied by Manchester United, there is some rationale behind the move, even if Ibrahimovic wouldn’t get on the field.

The report states that since Ibrahimovic’s departure last May as well as Wayne Rooney‘s move to Everton in 2017, Man United’s dressing room is lacking the big personalities and characters of yore, players who could lead a diverse squad by example or by voice to follow the manager’s orders. Paul Pogba, while a big voice and character, hasn’t been able to galvanize the whole team to follow him, and highly-paid Alexis Sanchez is more of an introvert, preferring to be on his own (and with his adorable dogs).

That’s left Mourinho with a segmented and fractured squad that’s reportedly split into groups based on a common language or nationality, instead of working in lock-step. By bringing back Ibrahimovic, even for a couple months, Mourinho may hope that the players can follow his lead, saving the team’s season. Mourinho could then hope the momentum gained from a two-three month training spell could push Man United in the right direction.

In reality, it looks unlikely that Mourinho will be able to turn things around at Old Trafford, with or without Ibrahimovic, and he could be gone before a decision to sign Ibrahimovic is made. In addition, the LA Galaxy may want their star striker to have a full offseason, so he can rest and recover for the upcoming campaign.

Authorities charge 5 in Belgian soccer corruption case

Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) Belgian authorities charged five people Thursday in relation to a massive financial fraud and match-fixing probe into soccer.

Four were charged with belonging to a criminal organization and corruption, while a fifth person was charged with money laundering. Prosecutors said match-fixing allegations centered on the relegation battle from the top division last season and did not involve a major club.

Financial fraud centered on two agents who had contacts with many of the leading clubs, including Anderlecht, Club Brugge and Standard Liege. Accusations center on tax evasion and illegal personal enrichment.

The prosecutor’s office used only the initials of those charged.

Ivan Leko, the coach of Belgian champion Club Brugge, was speaking to investigators along with agents Mogi Bayat and Dejan Veljkovic on Thursday. Two top referees were slated to be interrogated later in the biggest sports scandal in Belgian soccer in decades.

The year-long probe centers on suspect financial operations by sports agents on transfers, including tax evasion, money laundering and private corruption. During the probe, investigators said they also found indications of match-fixing during last season’s relegation battle.

Belgian national team veteran Vincent Kompany said he was not surprised by the developments because the sector has too long been veiled in secrecy instead of openness.

“The thing I don’t get is that, internationally, it has not yet become totally transparent,” Kompany told VTM network.

The Belgian league, in which none of its World Cup stars play, has over the years become a prime market to dump cheap foreign, often African, talent. Only a few of them make it to the major leagues. Claims of human trafficking over the years have increased.

The investigation shows Belgian soccer is unhealthy, Kompany said.

“If you talk about the soccer sector, you cannot be surprised,” Kompany said. “The link with human trafficking, the drug trade and prostitution, where a lot of money goes around, is very close.”

The federal prosecutor’s office announced it would give more details about fraud and match-fixing allegations later Thursday.

The scandal was revealed publicly on Wednesday when authorities carried out 57 police raids in Belgium and around Europe. In all, 44 raids were staged in Belgium and 13 more in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia.

Hazard: I won’t leave Chelsea in January

By Daniel KarellOct 11, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Eden Hazard admitted that his mind changes on whether he should or shouldn’t leave Chelsea for Real Madrid on a near daily basis. But at least for today, Hazard plans to stay at Chelsea.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Belgium’s match on Friday against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League, Hazard said “no” when asked whether a transfer to Real Madrid was possible this January. When asked about next summer, Hazard changed the subject back to the upcoming opponent.

Hazard, who has admitted multiple times that it’s his dream to play for Real Madrid but he’s declined to move to Spain in the past and currently has a contract at Chelsea through 2020, leaving the club with plenty of leverage in this situation.

Regardless, Hazard has been on fire to start the season, and he’s credited some tactical adjustments made by new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri for the hot form. Through eight Premier League matches, Hazard has seven goals and three assists, putting him firmly in the lead for the Golden Boot early on.

“I have a slightly more offensive role in Chelsea,” Hazard said. “I find myself closer to the goal. I can score more. I may take my chances, too. Afterwards, when you score, you always have (energy) to score more. I hope this will not stop with the Red Devils. Because for a few years, it’s been going very well too. I hope to continue on my current form to please the fans.

“When you’re in shape, it’s always thanks to the coach. If I’m here today, it’s probably thanks to him. It is surely thanks to others who have gone before. We play in a different system (now) that allows us to perform better. It feels more because I score more. Quite simply. But it’s also thanks to me, I think. Sarri tells me that I am free offensively if I do what he asks me defensively. He has the reputation of playing ball well, having a game focused on the offensive. We have a lot of freedom when we have the ball.”

Priority No. 1 for Chelsea is dealing with the Hazard situation quickly. Best case scenario, tie the 27-year-old winger to the club with a new extension and a raise. Next best case would be selling him to Real Madrid for a large fee, enough to fully invest in replacements in the squad and to fix issues in multiple areas, like at striker. Worst case scenario though would for this to drag out through 2019, when Hazard could leave on a free transfer.

Tottenham’s Vertonghen out until December

By Daniel KarellOct 11, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Tottenham is set to be without one of its star defenders for at least the next two months, if not longer.

The club revealed that after closely monitoring Jan Vertonghen, the centerback’s hamstring injury will keep him out until December. Vertonghen suffered the injury on September 29 against Huddersfield Town and while it was initially thought he would miss just one month of action, it looks as if it will be a much longer spell on the sidelines.

Vertonghen had already been left off Belgium’s squad for its upcoming UEFA National League match against Switzerland and friendly next week against the Netherlands.

Vertonghen’s injury may be in part to burnout after a short summer break. The Belgian international started and played the full 90 minutes in all six of Belgium’s matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and then turned up ready for action in Tottenham’s season opener against Manchester United on August 11, less than a month after his last game with Belgium.

Having Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez fit softens the blow a little for Mauricio Pochettino, but Alderweireld’s fitness history is suspect and there may need to be rotation between UEFA Champions League, domestic cups and the Premier League. Vertonghen is expected to be back in full training by December, so if the team can survive, they’ll have a rested and healthy star coming back at a key point in the season.

If Pochettino wants to look deeper on his bench, there’s 20-year-old Argentine defender Juan Foyth, England U-20 star Kyle Walker-Peters and Eric Dier can also drop back and play in central defense if needed.