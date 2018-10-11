More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File

FOLLOW LIVE: USMNT, Colombia set for clash in Tampa

By Andy EdwardsOct 11, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team’s slow, arduous march toward the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying continues on Thursday, when the Yanks take on Colombia in Tampa, Fla.

USMNT vs. Colombia in Tampa

Dave Sarachan — yes, he’s still the interim coach — is without the foundational trio of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie after all three were forced out of the penultimate camp of 2018 due to injuries.

In their starting places are Julian Green, Kellyn Acosta and (captain) Michael Bradley, who returns after having not played for the USMNT since last October, the night they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Hit the link above to follow along throughout the game, and check back on PST for full coverage and reaction after the final whistle.

Lineups

USA: Steffen; Yedlin, Miazga, Brooks, Robinson; Bradley, Acosta; Weah, Green, Saief; Wood

Colombia: Ospina; Arias, Sanchez, Murillo, Machado; Barrios, Uribe, Rodriguez; Cuadrado, Falcao, Bacca

WATCH: James gives Colombia lead over USMNT with beauty

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 11, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Have you guys and girls heard of James Rodriguez?

The Colombian superstar scored his 21st international goal in Thursday’s match in Tampa against the United States men’s national team.

USMNT vs. Colombia in Tampa

The Bayern Munich wizard, 27, turfs Kenny Saief and then casually curls a shot around a helpless John Brooks and Zack Steffen to make it 1-0 for Los Cafeteros.

James would have made it 2-0 if not for a goal line clearance from Matt Miazga in the 41st minute.

Mbappe sparks rally in France’s draw with Iceland

AP Photo/David Vincent
Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
GUINGAMP, France (AP) Kylian Mbappe saved world champion France’s blushes by creating one goal and scoring a late equalizer in the space of five minutes to salvage a 2-2 draw against Iceland in a friendly on Thursday.

Iceland was 2-0 up with five minutes left at the Roudourou stadium in Brittany and looked set to hand France its first loss since winning the World Cup in July.

But Mbappe, who went on as a substitute for the last half an hour, was the home team’s savior.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward helped to pull a goal back when he fired in from a tight angle and the ball took a deflection off Holmar Eyjolfsson to go in for an own goal in the 85th minute.

Mbappe then levelled with a penalty awarded for handball five minutes later.

“We reacted well after a bad start against a well organized team,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “It’s good for Kylian, he brought his speed to us.”

Deschamps rested several regulars to keep them fit ahead of next week’s UEFA Nations League against Germany at the Stade de France.

Without Blaise Matuidi and N'Golo Kante, France were lacking in midfield, while Olivier Giroud was subdued up front.

Mbappe was meant to start the game but a minor thigh injury prompted Deschamps to leave him on the bench, allowing Giroud to partner Antoine Griezmann.

France lacked a cutting edge in the first half despite monopolizing possession.

Unmarked on the edge of the area, Paul Pogba fluffed a shot in the 17th minute. Griezmann also headed a cross from Lucas Digne just wide and Florian Thauvin fired a shot over from Ousmane Dembele’s precise pass.

France was made to pay when Presnel Kimpembe was dispossessed near the corner flag by Alfred Finnbogason and went down holding his ankle.

The Iceland forward carried on and sent a low cross to Birkir Bjarnasson, who beat keeper Hugo Lloris with a low shot to claim his 10th international goal in the 31st minute.

France should have gone two down but Lloris made a superb triple stop in the 37th minute.

The hosts pushed hard for an equalizer and almost got it in the 54th minute when Griezmann forced keeper Runar Runarsson to stretch and save a header that looked bound for the top corner.

France was then caught cold from a corner in the 58th as Kari Arnason lost his marker at the near post and doubled Iceland’s lead with a looping header that went in off the bar.

Mbappe had the last word, though, setting up the first France strike before bagging his 10th goal in 25 internationals.

UEFA Nations League: Portugal win again without Ronaldo

AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
By Andy EdwardsOct 11, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Thursday’s action in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League…

Eden Hazard says he won't leave Chelsea in January

Poland 2-3 Portugal

A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal side fell behind Poland after 18 minutes — when Krzysztof Piatek, Serie A’s leading scorer (Genoa) after eight games, netted the opening goal and the first of his international career — but the reigning European champions proceeded to score the next three — courtesy of Andre Silva, Kamil Gilk (own goal) and Bernardo Silva — in a span of 21 minutes. Jakub Blaszczykowski pulled one back in the 77th minute, but 3-2 is as close as Poland would get.

Ronaldo hasn’t played for Portugal since the summer, prior to his $123-million transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus. Blaszczykowski became Poland’s all-time caps leader (103), while Robert Lewandowski made his 100th appearance for his country and assisted his former Borussia Dortmund teammate on the late consolation goal.

Portugal sits atop League A Group 3 with six points from two games, while Poland and Italy sit second and third with a single point.

Russia 0-0 Sweden

In League B Group 2, Russia and Sweden played to a scoreless draw. Russia sit top of the group with four points from two games, with Turkey and Sweden in second and third, on three and one points, respectively.

Israel 2-1 Scotland

Scotland sit atop League C Group 1 after two games played, but only barely. With three teams — the Scots, Israel and Albania — all on three points, there’s very little to separate one side from the next.

Scotland took a first-half lead on Thursday, thanks to Charlie Mulgrew’s penalty kick in the 25th minute, but a second-half collapse — completed by a Kieran Tierney own goal in the 74th — gave Israel their first victory and points of the competition. Having out-shot the visitors 25-7 (9-2 on target), the result was deserved.

Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League action

League C Group 4

Montenegro 0-2 Serbia
Lithuania 1-2 Romania

League D Group 3

Faroe Islands 0-3 Azerbaijan
Kosovo 3-1 Malta

Friday’s UEFA Nations League schedule (all games start at 2:45 p.m. ET)

League A Group 2

Belgium vs. Switzerland

League A Group 4

Croatia vs. England

League B Group 3

Austria vs. Northern Ireland

League C Group 2

Greece vs. Hungary
Estonia vs. Finland

League D Group 2

Moldova vs. San Marino
Belarus vs. Luxembourg

Chelsea chairman insists financial parity would hurt the game

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) Railing against attempts to make soccer more equal, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said on Thursday that big teams should not be forced to join the “great unwashed” through new regulations.

UEFA has been exploring way to improve the competitive balance, to close the divide between clubs across Europe to ensure competitions are not won by the same pool of leading sides.

But Buck warned European football’s governing body that curbing the strength of the leading clubs would be damaging for the sport.

“In terms of competitive balance, which is always viewed in a negative way, I personally believe for the development of football, marquee clubs and marquee players are important,” Buck said at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium. “It is important in developing fan base. It is important encouraging young people to engage in this sport and it also important in terms of the large clubs having the ability to put a lot of money into good causes which they do.

“So I am not, as a general proposition, in favor of dumbing down the large clubs in order to make all clubs the great unwashed. They have done that in the U.S. over the last 20 years and it has been to the detriment particularly of baseball … I just don’t think it works for the long term.”

To slow down a widening gap between richer clubs and the rest, UEFA was inspired by Major League Baseball when recently floating the introduction of a “luxury tax.” One model could see clubs have to pay a percentage of transfer spending beyond 100 million euros.

“Clubs have to seek their natural position in the football order,” Buck said at the Leaders Sports Business Summit. “But I don’t think we should assume that because every club is not equal it’s bad.”

Chelsea was able to become a power in Europe after the 2003 takeover by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich led to heavy investment on players before Financial Fair Play rules were introduced by UEFA to curb such lavish spending. It allowed Chelsea to end its 50-year English title drought by winning the Premier League in 2005 and become European champion for the first time by triumphing in the 2012 Champions League final.

“There are 10 or 12 big clubs in Europe right, and I think five, 10 years from now in round terms those 10 or 12 clubs will be the 12 big clubs,” Buck said. “The mix is in terms of who is on top with respect to revenue. Who is on top with respect to performance and trophies, I think that’s up for grabs.”

It’s harder for a team to rise through the ranks to become a champion, with Leicester’s Premier League triumph in 2016 a rarity. Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have won most of the titles since the Premier League was inaugurated in 1992.

“The dream in England is that if you are a supporter of a (fifth-tier) team is that someday you will win the Premier League,” Buck said. “One of the minuses (of FFP) is that dream is now over. That is not possible with Financial Fair Play. What Chelsea did in 2003, what Man City did five years later, that is virtually impossible to do under Financial Fair Play.”