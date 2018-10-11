More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Hazard: I won’t leave Chelsea in January

By Daniel KarellOct 11, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
Eden Hazard admitted that his mind changes on whether he should or shouldn’t leave Chelsea for Real Madrid on a near daily basis. But at least for today, Hazard plans to stay at Chelsea.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Belgium’s match on Friday against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League, Hazard said “no” when asked whether a transfer to Real Madrid was possible this January. When asked about next summer, Hazard changed the subject back to the upcoming opponent.

Hazard, who has admitted multiple times that it’s his dream to play for Real Madrid but he’s declined to move to Spain in the past and currently has a contract at Chelsea through 2020, leaving the club with plenty of leverage in this situation.

Regardless, Hazard has been on fire to start the season, and he’s credited some tactical adjustments made by new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri for the hot form. Through eight Premier League matches, Hazard has seven goals and three assists, putting him firmly in the lead for the Golden Boot early on.

“I have a slightly more offensive role in Chelsea,” Hazard said. “I find myself closer to the goal. I can score more. I may take my chances, too. Afterwards, when you score, you always have (energy) to score more. I hope this will not stop with the Red Devils. Because for a few years, it’s been going very well too. I hope to continue on my current form to please the fans.

“When you’re in shape, it’s always thanks to the coach. If I’m here today, it’s probably thanks to him. It is surely thanks to others who have gone before. We play in a different system (now) that allows us to perform better. It feels more because I score more. Quite simply. But it’s also thanks to me, I think. Sarri tells me that I am free offensively if I do what he asks me defensively. He has the reputation of playing ball well, having a game focused on the offensive. We have a lot of freedom when we have the ball.”

Priority No. 1 for Chelsea is dealing with the Hazard situation quickly. Best case scenario, tie the 27-year-old winger to the club with a new extension and a raise. Next best case would be selling him to Real Madrid for a large fee, enough to fully invest in replacements in the squad and to fix issues in multiple areas, like at striker. Worst case scenario though would for this to drag out through 2019, when Hazard could leave on a free transfer.

Authorities charge 5 in Belgian soccer corruption case

Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
BRUSSELS (AP) Belgian authorities charged five people Thursday in relation to a massive financial fraud and match-fixing probe into soccer.

Four were charged with belonging to a criminal organization and corruption, while a fifth person was charged with money laundering. Prosecutors said match-fixing allegations centered on the relegation battle from the top division last season and did not involve a major club.

Financial fraud centered on two agents who had contacts with many of the leading clubs, including Anderlecht, Club Brugge and Standard Liege. Accusations center on tax evasion and illegal personal enrichment.

The prosecutor’s office used only the initials of those charged.

Ivan Leko, the coach of Belgian champion Club Brugge, was speaking to investigators along with agents Mogi Bayat and Dejan Veljkovic on Thursday. Two top referees were slated to be interrogated later in the biggest sports scandal in Belgian soccer in decades.

The year-long probe centers on suspect financial operations by sports agents on transfers, including tax evasion, money laundering and private corruption. During the probe, investigators said they also found indications of match-fixing during last season’s relegation battle.

Belgian national team veteran Vincent Kompany said he was not surprised by the developments because the sector has too long been veiled in secrecy instead of openness.

“The thing I don’t get is that, internationally, it has not yet become totally transparent,” Kompany told VTM network.

The Belgian league, in which none of its World Cup stars play, has over the years become a prime market to dump cheap foreign, often African, talent. Only a few of them make it to the major leagues. Claims of human trafficking over the years have increased.

The investigation shows Belgian soccer is unhealthy, Kompany said.

“If you talk about the soccer sector, you cannot be surprised,” Kompany said. “The link with human trafficking, the drug trade and prostitution, where a lot of money goes around, is very close.”

The federal prosecutor’s office announced it would give more details about fraud and match-fixing allegations later Thursday.

The scandal was revealed publicly on Wednesday when authorities carried out 57 police raids in Belgium and around Europe. In all, 44 raids were staged in Belgium and 13 more in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia.

Tottenham’s Vertonghen out until December

By Daniel KarellOct 11, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Tottenham is set to be without one of its star defenders for at least the next two months, if not longer.

The club revealed that after closely monitoring Jan Vertonghen, the centerback’s hamstring injury will keep him out until December. Vertonghen suffered the injury on September 29 against Huddersfield Town and while it was initially thought he would miss just one month of action, it looks as if it will be a much longer spell on the sidelines.

Vertonghen had already been left off Belgium’s squad for its upcoming UEFA National League match against Switzerland and friendly next week against the Netherlands.

Vertonghen’s injury may be in part to burnout after a short summer break. The Belgian international started and played the full 90 minutes in all six of Belgium’s matches at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and then turned up ready for action in Tottenham’s season opener against Manchester United on August 11, less than a month after his last game with Belgium.

Having Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez fit softens the blow a little for Mauricio Pochettino, but Alderweireld’s fitness history is suspect and there may need to be rotation between UEFA Champions League, domestic cups and the Premier League. Vertonghen is expected to be back in full training by December, so if the team can survive, they’ll have a rested and healthy star coming back at a key point in the season.

If Pochettino wants to look deeper on his bench, there’s 20-year-old Argentine defender Juan Foyth, England U-20 star Kyle Walker-Peters and Eric Dier can also drop back and play in central defense if needed.

German magazine stands by its reporting on Ronaldo

Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) The German weekly magazine that first published the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo says it has “hundreds of documents” that substantiate its report and there is no reason to believe they are not authentic.

Ronaldo’s lawyers issued a statement on Wednesday calling the documents cited in the report “complete fabrications.”

Der Spiegel magazine says “we have no reason to believe that those documents are not authentic,” adding “we have meticulously fact-checked our information and had it legally reviewed.”

Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit late last month in Nevada saying she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has denied any wrongdoing. But some sponsors, including Nike and video game maker EA Sports, have expressed concern about the rape allegation.

Report: Former Arsenal star Henry favorite to be Monaco manager

By Daniel KarellOct 11, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Thierry Henry’s first job as manager of a soccer team could be at one of his old stomping grounds.

Reports out of France and England have stated that the Arsenal legend is the favorite to be named the new manager of Monaco, after the club on the French Riviera sacked manager Leonardo Jardim following a poor start to the Ligue Un season. According to one report, Henry received encouragement to take the job from former Les Bleus teammate and current France National Team coach Didier Deschamps, though the report states there are still some details to iron out.

Henry was subject of constant rumors and reports that he may take over at Aston Villa following Steve Bruce‘s dismissal, but the job eventually went to Dean Smith (no relation to the North Carolina basketball coach, as far as we know).

Since retiring in 2014 after four and a half seasons with the New York Red Bulls, Henry has held multiple coaching (and punditry) positions, mostly as a youth team coach at Arsenal working with different age levels. In 2016, he joined Roberto Martinez as an assistant coach with Belgium, and it was clear that he had the respect from Belgium’s star players during the 2018 World Cup. Since the World Cup, it’s seemed that Henry was looking for a full manager position either in England or abroad, but he was playing his cards close to the vest and waiting for the best opportunity.

Now two years off winning the Ligue 1 title under Jardim and with a squad that’s been decimated by sales across Europe, Monaco has struggled immensly this season. The club currently sit in the relegation zone in 18th place, with just six points out of its first nine games. The home loss to Rennes last weekend was the final straw after a ten-game winless and four-game losing streak at the start of this season that signaled the end of Jardim’s tenure.

Henry of course has plenty of history at Monaco. It’s the club where he first became a professional after graduating through the Clairfontaine and Monaco youth system, and he played a role as a left midfielder or left winger in Monaco’s 1996-1997 Ligue 1 title. He was also named France’s Young Player of the Year. His performances in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League helped get him into the France National Team, where he joined Deschamps as World Cup winners on home soil in 1998.

If Henry gets the job, he’ll need time as he has a major rebuilding job at hand. Two of the club’s stars, captain Radamel Falcao and goalkeeper Danijel Subasic are both on the wrong side of 30, and vice-captain Kamil Glik is 30-years-old currently. Defensively, the club has only kept one clean sheet in the last ten games and some of the new signings, Nacer Chadli, Antonio Barecca and Aleksandr Golovin have failed to produce as expected.