Rose, McCarthy withdraw from England squad due to injury

By Daniel KarellOct 11, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
The injury bug has bitten England yet again.

Two more players were forced to withdraw from the national team squad on Thursday, one day before a crucial road UEFA Nations League match at World Cup finalist Croatia. Tottenham’s Danny Rose and Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy left the squad on Thursday with “minor injuries,” that they arrived with. It appears that England manager Gareth Southgate thought it was best to leave them home before flying out to Croatia.

Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck also did not train on Thursday but he’s remained part of the 23-man squad.

Rose’s departure is a disappointing one. The 28-year-old, finally seeming back to his best after overcoming a torn ACL in 2017, needed to lock down the left back position for himself. Now, with Leicester City’s Ben Chillwell waiting in the wings, the 21-year-old could have the chance to grab the starting spot for good.

McCarthy meanwhile, though uncapped, may not have made an appearance in either upcoming match, at Croatia and at Spain, making it an easier decision for him to return to the south coast of England.

 

German magazine stands by its reporting on Ronaldo

Associated PressOct 11, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) The German weekly magazine that first published the rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo says it has “hundreds of documents” that substantiate its report and there is no reason to believe they are not authentic.

Ronaldo’s lawyers issued a statement on Wednesday calling the documents cited in the report “complete fabrications.”

Der Spiegel magazine says “we have no reason to believe that those documents are not authentic,” adding “we have meticulously fact-checked our information and had it legally reviewed.”

Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit late last month in Nevada saying she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation.

The 33-year-old Ronaldo, who plays for Italian club Juventus, has denied any wrongdoing. But some sponsors, including Nike and video game maker EA Sports, have expressed concern about the rape allegation.

Report: Former Arsenal star Henry favorite to be Monaco manager

By Daniel KarellOct 11, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
Thierry Henry’s first job as manager of a soccer team could be at one of his old stomping grounds.

Reports out of France and England have stated that the Arsenal legend is the favorite to be named the new manager of Monaco, after the club on the French Riviera sacked manager Leonardo Jardim following a poor start to the Ligue Un season. According to one report, Henry received encouragement to take the job from former Les Bleus teammate and current France National Team coach Didier Deschamps, though the report states there are still some details to iron out.

Henry was subject of constant rumors and reports that he may take over at Aston Villa following Steve Bruce‘s dismissal, but the job eventually went to Dean Smith (no relation to the North Carolina basketball coach, as far as we know).

Since retiring in 2014 after four and a half seasons with the New York Red Bulls, Henry has held multiple coaching (and punditry) positions, mostly as a youth team coach at Arsenal working with different age levels. In 2016, he joined Roberto Martinez as an assistant coach with Belgium, and it was clear that he had the respect from Belgium’s star players during the 2018 World Cup. Since the World Cup, it’s seemed that Henry was looking for a full manager position either in England or abroad, but he was playing his cards close to the vest and waiting for the best opportunity.

Now two years off winning the Ligue 1 title under Jardim and with a squad that’s been decimated by sales across Europe, Monaco has struggled immensly this season. The club currently sit in the relegation zone in 18th place, with just six points out of its first nine games. The home loss to Rennes last weekend was the final straw after a ten-game winless and four-game losing streak at the start of this season that signaled the end of Jardim’s tenure.

Henry of course has plenty of history at Monaco. It’s the club where he first became a professional after graduating through the Clairfontaine and Monaco youth system, and he played a role as a left midfielder or left winger in Monaco’s 1996-1997 Ligue 1 title. He was also named France’s Young Player of the Year. His performances in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League helped get him into the France National Team, where he joined Deschamps as World Cup winners on home soil in 1998.

If Henry gets the job, he’ll need time as he has a major rebuilding job at hand. Two of the club’s stars, captain Radamel Falcao and goalkeeper Danijel Subasic are both on the wrong side of 30, and vice-captain Kamil Glik is 30-years-old currently. Defensively, the club has only kept one clean sheet in the last ten games and some of the new signings, Nacer Chadli, Antonio Barecca and Aleksandr Golovin have failed to produce as expected.

Lionel Messi to be subject of Cirque du Soleil show

By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 10:57 PM EDT
We’re fairly certain that, in some run of description, Ray Hudson has described Lionel Messi as a sort of Cirque du Soleil act.

And he wasn’t exaggerating all that much.

So it’s no major surprise that the most entertaining man in the game is about to be the focus of the Canadian group’s high-artistry.

Yes, one Lionel Messi is set to join Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and The Beatles as the inspiration of a Cirque du Soleil show.

The Atomic Flea is pumped. From the BBC:

“Cirque du Soleil is a family favorite of ours,” said Messi, 31. “It feels both crazy and incredible that Cirque du Soleil will create a show based on my life, my passion, my sport. I have no doubt this show will amaze people as their shows always do.”

Showtime for Showtime.

USWNT wins Group A, Mexico eliminated from World Cup qualifying

By Nicholas MendolaOct 10, 2018, 9:37 PM EDT
The United States women’s national team is one win away from clinching a spot in next summer’s World Cup, and it will have two chances to do it.

The Yanks pounded Trinidad and Tobago 7-0 on Wednesday to win Group A of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying in dominant fashion.

Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle each scored twice in the win, which sends the USWNT to Sunday’s semifinals.

Earlier, Panama stunned Mexico with goals in each half of a 2-0 win that eliminated Mexico from qualification for the World Cup.

Mexico had qualified for the last two World Cups and was one of three automatic qualifiers to the CONCACAF tournament.

Now Panama will meet the winner of Group B, while the USWNT will face the second place team in Group B.

The semifinal winners qualify for the World Cup, while the losers play a winner-take-all third place game for the third CONCACAF spot in France.