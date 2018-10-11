UEFA Nations League: Portugal win again without Ronaldo

A roundup of all of Thursday’s action in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League…
Poland 2-3 Portugal
A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal side fell behind Poland after 18 minutes — when Krzysztof Piatek, Serie A’s leading scorer (Genoa) after eight games, netted the opening goal and the first of his international career — but the reigning European champions proceeded to score the next three — courtesy of Andre Silva, Kamil Gilk (own goal) and Bernardo Silva — in a span of 21 minutes. Jakub Blaszczykowski pulled one back in the 77th minute, but 3-2 is as close as Poland would get.
Ronaldo hasn’t played for Portugal since the summer, prior to his $123-million transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus. Blaszczykowski became Poland’s all-time caps leader (103), while Robert Lewandowski made his 100th appearance for his country and assisted his former Borussia Dortmund teammate on the late consolation goal.
Portugal sits atop League A Group 3 with six points from two games, while Poland and Italy sit second and third with a single point.
Russia 0-0 Sweden
In League B Group 2, Russia and Sweden played to a scoreless draw. Russia sit top of the group with four points from two games, with Turkey and Sweden in second and third, on three and one points, respectively.
Israel 2-1 Scotland
Scotland sit atop League C Group 1 after two games played, but only barely. With three teams — the Scots, Israel and Albania — all on three points, there’s very little to separate one side from the next.
Scotland took a first-half lead on Thursday, thanks to Charlie Mulgrew’s penalty kick in the 25th minute, but a second-half collapse — completed by a Kieran Tierney own goal in the 74th — gave Israel their first victory and points of the competition. Having out-shot the visitors 25-7 (9-2 on target), the result was deserved.
Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League action
League C Group 4
Montenegro 0-2 Serbia
Lithuania 1-2 Romania
League D Group 3
Faroe Islands 0-3 Azerbaijan
Kosovo 3-1 Malta
Friday’s UEFA Nations League schedule (all games start at 2:45 p.m. ET)
League A Group 2
Belgium vs. Switzerland
League A Group 4
Croatia vs. England
League B Group 3
Austria vs. Northern Ireland
League C Group 2
Greece vs. Hungary
Estonia vs. Finland
League D Group 2
Moldova vs. San Marino
Belarus vs. Luxembourg