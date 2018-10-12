French authorities probe Champions League match-fixing

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PARIS (AP) French authorities are investigating claims of match-fixing surrounding a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade after UEFA warned them of a possible manipulation of the result.

L’Equipe newspaper reported that a Red Star official is suspected of betting $5.8 million on Red Star losing by five goals. PSG won the game 6-1.

France’s financial prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press on Friday an investigation has been opened, but declined to comment on the report.

Red Star released a statement vehemently denying the match-fixing allegation, saying no club official was involved in the alleged “shameful acts.”

According to L’Equipe, the prosecutor’s office was alerted by UEFA days before the Oct. 3 game at the Parc des Princes.

ARJEL, the body in charge of regulating online gambling in France, told the newspaper it did not notice any suspicious bets on the game.