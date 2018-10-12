Mohamed Salah leaves Egypt’s qualifier due to injury

CAIRO (AP) Egypt’s assistant coach says Mohamed Salah‘s injury “doesn’t look serious” after the Liverpool forward limped off late in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland.
Salah scored direct from a corner in Egypt’s 4-1 win but went down with what appeared to be a leg injury in the 88th minute of Friday’s qualifier. He received treatment and tried to shake off the problem but left the field soon after, in injury time.
Egypt had used all three of its substitutes and played the last moments of the match with 10 men.
Assistant coach Hany Ramzy told Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram he thinks “it is only a muscle strain but he will undergo medical scans to determine the length of the injury.”
Salah is expected to sit out an away game in Swaziland on Tuesday. Liverpool’s next game is away to Huddersfield in the Premier League next Saturday.
The win put Egypt level with Tunisia at the top of Group J, although Tunisia has a game in hand.
Nearly one year to the day after Anthony Precourt announced his intentions to relocate Columbus Crew SC to Austin, Tex., the MLS franchise is expected to remain in the Ohio capital under new ownership, according to multiple reports on Friday.
[ MORE: USMNT loses to Colombia | Player ratings | Three things ]
An official announcement is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET, at which time many more details will be made available.
The existing Crew SC franchise will reportedly be purchased by a group that includes the Haslam family — spearheaded by Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Cleveland Browns — from Precourt Sports Ventures.
Miki Turner, who’s been covering and analyzing the ongoing legal battle for months now, called the agreement in place “largely done … for a few days.”
Precourt is still expected to pursue an MLS franchise — and a stadium deal — in Austin, only now it is likely to be an expansion team.
Ohio’s attorney general and the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit earlier this year in an attempt to prevent Precourt from moving the team to Austin. The lawsuit cited a law that prohibits teams which have received public money from relocating unless certain conditions are met. It was enacted after the (original) Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996.
The rumors linking Arsene Wenger with Paris Saint-Germain are back, only this time it’s with a different role.
Content with new manager Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines, PSG are reportedly considering hiring Arsene Wenger as the team’s general manager after the upcoming January transfer window. The ESPN report states that PSG is not happy with current general manager Antero Henrique and could fire him in January, creating a potential opening from Wenger.
[READ: USMNT’s Timothy Weah ready to go out on loan]
It would be Wenger’s first non-coaching position in soccer since retiring as a player in 1981.
Wenger said in September that he would wait until the end of the month to make up his mind about his future, but that deadline has come and gone, and the latest report now states he won’t decide on his future until Christmas time.
Looking deeper, it would be a curious appointment. In recent years, Arsene Wenger isn’t exactly known for his shrewd transfer business, having waited too long to bring in some players while actually signing some that turned out to be busts. Perhaps PSG is looking to tap into Wenger’s wide network of coaches and sporting directors across the world, and they’ll let business staff take care of the negotiation aspect of the deals.
ZURICH (AP) Soccer great Marco van Basten is leaving FIFA after two years as technical director.
The former Netherlands forward is leaving amicably to be closer to his family in Amsterdam, FIFA said Friday.
[READ: Player ratings: USMNT vs. Colombia]
Van Basten helped oversee the introduction of video review for referees at the World Cup in Russia, plus coaching programs to help member federations.
“Marco has played an important role to reconnect the institution with its technical community,” said FIFA deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban, a former teammate at AC Milan.
Van Basten was also closely linked to the “Play Fair” document published last year looking at radical ways of changing and improving the game, but which had little impact.
Coming off a busy preseason where he was deeply involved in the Paris Saint-Germain first team, Timothy Weah turned down the chance to leave the French capital on loan, hoping to push for playing time even once the World Cup stars returned to fitness.
With Weah now though firmly on the fringes, he seems open again to leaving temporarily in search of playing time.
“I’m still happy that I didn’t go on loan because everybody is telling me ‘You should have gone on loan,'” Weah told SI.com after the U.S. Men’s National Team’s defeat to Colombia on Thursday. “I’m not playing now [at PSG], but I’m still so happy going to training and experiencing everything they’re doing and watching them and taking up after them and trying to do the stuff they do. It’s huge in building a career and building on your game as a young guy.”
Weah, the son of former World Player of the Year and PSG striker George Weah, has been a regular with the U.S. Men’s National Team since the disaster in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago when the USMNT missed out on qualification for the World Cup. Weah possesses speed and great skills for a player of his age (18-years old), but he’s only going to grow so much at PSG if he’s just practicing and not getting game time. He’s so far only featured in two Ligue 1 matches this season and he has one appearance in the Coupe de France. Of course, he also has two goals. It’s been difficult since the return of Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria from their World Cup breaks.
On Thursday, Weah’s decisive run inside helped put him in a perfect spot to deliver a wonderful pass into the run of Bobby Wood, who finished to give the U.S. a 2-1 lead at the time. It’s moments like that both PSG and USMNT fans hope become regular in the future, as well as scoring goals himself.
So where could Weah go? If he wants a year-long loan, perhaps he could move to an MLS club, though it might be a bit of a downgrade if he could find a club who wants him in Ligue 1 or in the Bundesliga, which has a great track record of developing and playing youngsters.