Ramsey prepared to see out Arsenal contract

Aaron Ramsey appears ready to play the rest of the season at Arsenal, with or without a contract extension on the table.
In an interview with journalists, Ramsey discussed how he thought there had been an agreement on a new contract, only for Arsenal to reveal through the press that it was pulling the offer from the table, balking at Ramsey’s high wage demands. To make matters worse for Arsenal, the club appears set to lose Ramsey for free or for a cut-rate fee this January, though Ramsey said he wasn’t interested in leaving halfway through the season.
“Would I stay for the rest of the season? Of course, yeah,” Ramsey said. “I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special.
“Everything has been going great with the club – we thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that’s no longer the case,” Ramsey said. “So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now. Am I disappointed? That’s a decision that they have made and things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best I can. That’s all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal.”
If Ramsey and Arsenal don’t return to the negotiating table, it will be the second-consecutive season in which a star player has left the club in somewhat embarrassing circumstances for the team. Alexis Sanchez’s contract impasse and overall mood at Arsenal forced his exit, eventually moving to Manchester United over more-rumored Manchester City.
Ramsey has been at Arsenal for a decade since joining from Cardiff City as a teenager, but based on his performances and the rising tide of the market, it’s probably fair that he deserves a raise. If he’s not going to get it at Arsenal, and he can avoid a transfer fee, that’s the best case scenario for him to get one massive European payout.