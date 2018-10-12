More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Ramsey prepared to see out Arsenal contract

By Daniel KarellOct 12, 2018, 10:41 AM EDT
Aaron Ramsey appears ready to play the rest of the season at Arsenal, with or without a contract extension on the table.

In an interview with journalists, Ramsey discussed how he thought there had been an agreement on a new contract, only for Arsenal to reveal through the press that it was pulling the offer from the table, balking at Ramsey’s high wage demands. To make matters worse for Arsenal, the club appears set to lose Ramsey for free or for a cut-rate fee this January, though Ramsey said he wasn’t interested in leaving halfway through the season.

“Would I stay for the rest of the season? Of course, yeah,” Ramsey said. “I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special.

“Everything has been going great with the club – we thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that’s no longer the case,” Ramsey said. “So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now. Am I disappointed? That’s a decision that they have made and things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best I can. That’s all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal.”

If Ramsey and Arsenal don’t return to the negotiating table, it will be the second-consecutive season in which a star player has left the club in somewhat embarrassing circumstances for the team. Alexis Sanchez’s contract impasse and overall mood at Arsenal forced his exit, eventually moving to Manchester United over more-rumored Manchester City.

Ramsey has been at Arsenal for a decade since joining from Cardiff City as a teenager, but based on his performances and the rising tide of the market, it’s probably fair that he deserves a raise. If he’s not going to get it at Arsenal, and he can avoid a transfer fee, that’s the best case scenario for him to get one massive European payout.

Report: Southgate to ditch 3-centerback formation

By Daniel KarellOct 12, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
After 12 months of playing in one formation, Gareth Southgate is reportedly showing that he’s not necessarily wedded to one idea over another.

According to the Independent, Southgate is set to switch England to a 4-3-3 formation, ditching the three-man backline he’s stuck with for the last 12 months. That formation helped solidify England defensively, and certainly played a role as England made a thrilling run to the World Cup semifinals this summer in Russia, ending at the hands of Croatia. The report states that Southgate’s backline for Friday’s UEFA Nations League match against Croatia will be Kyle Walker and Ben Chillwell at outside back and John Stones and Harry Maguire in the middle. In front of them is expected to be a midfield three of Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson and Ross Barkley, behind a forward line of Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

Taking out a central defender allows Southgate to add an attacker, with a 4-3-3 he could play both Rashford and Sterling along the wings instead of having to pick between the two of them, like he did at the 2018 World Cup.

In a way, this report doesn’t really matter that much. In modern soccer, with fluid formations that change between when a team has the ball and when its defending, there’s a chance that it can still look very much like a 3-5-2, if Dier or Henderson drop deep to start an attack, while Chillwell and Walker will likely have the freedom to attack up the wings and let Sterling and Rashford operate within the area of the width of the box.

It could also be a practical move. In this World Cup rematch, Croatia plays a version of the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 that successfully found space along the wings behind the fullbacks to exploit, leading to their 2-1 win after extra time. With Walker and Chillwell operating from a deeper starting position, perhaps that space won’t be available for Croatia’s talented midfield to exploit. If they try, England will have Sterling and Rashford ready to run the soccer equivalent of a “Go Route” to start a counter-attack.

FIFA threatens to suspend Peru if law is changed

Associated PressOct 12, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
LIMA, Peru (AP) FIFA has threatened to suspend the Peruvian soccer federation if the country’s congress changes a law affecting the local body’s statutes.

The Peruvian federation said on Twitter on Thursday that a letter sent by FIFA’s secretary-general Fatma Samoura threatens to suspend Peru if there is any change in the law.

FIFA requires local federations to be independent from state intervention, but Peruvian lawmakers believe that a law strengthening their local soccer federation is unconstitutional.

The law in question does not allow the Peruvian state to oversee the finances of the federation. It also allows its chairman Edwin Oviedo to call a new election in 2019.

Oviedo runs the Peruvian federation since 2014. Under his management, Peru qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Wolves’ Jimenez scores game-winner in El Tri comeback victory

By Daniel KarellOct 12, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
Raul Jimenez may have been a bit jet-lagged from his long trip to Mexico from across the Atlantic Ocean, but he certainly didn’t show it, Thursday evening.

Jimenez scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal, dispatching a penalty kick past Keylor Navas as the Mexican Men’s National Team defeated Costa Rica, 3-2, in comeback style in Monterrey. It was the 27-year-old’s 16th goal for El Tri and Jimenez is beginning to cement his role as the main target man, while higher-profile names such as Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez don’t get call-ups.

It was a back and forth affair in a rare friendly match played within Mexico (in Monterrey) but outside of Mexico City. Former Arsenal striker Joel Campbell’s diving header at the far post put Costa Rica up 1-0 but Victor Guzman equalized on a wonderful volley five minutes later into the upper 90. Costa Rica took the lead again through a Bryan Ruiz penalty kick, only for Club America forward Henry Martin to pull his side level, providing Jimenez the opportunity for his heroics in the 71st minute.

The win breaks a streak of four straight defeats for El Tri, and three straight in friendly matches.

For Jimenez, while it’s a penalty kick goal, it should continue to boost his already sky-high confidence. Jimenez has put in multiple Man of the Match-worthy performances in recent weeks, and he’ll have a chance once he returns to England to make a statement again. Wolverhampton has back-to-back matches in late October/early November against Tottenham and Arsenal.

Player ratings: The good & the bad in USMNT’s loss to Colombia

By Andy EdwardsOct 11, 2018, 10:31 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team could do very little to slow down a star-studded, powerful Colombia side on Thursday, falling to a 4-2 defeat in Tampa, Fla.

There were a handful of good things to glean from the friendly, as well as plenty of bad things.

GK – Zack Steffen: 5.5/10 — Steffen had no chance to do anything with three of the four goals conceded, given the quality of chances and finishes, but he was quick off his line on multiple occasions early in the game when Colombia could have blown it wide open and put up a crooked number.

RB – DeAndre Yedlin: 5/10 — The entire point of a player with Yedlin’s skill set is that he can bomb forward to overlap on the right wing and open up space for the attacker on that side of the field. Colombia simply had too much firepower, which pinned Yedlin back far too much for him to be effective.

CB – Matt Miazga: 5/10 — Similar to Yedlin, Miazga is at his best when he’s affecting the game further up the field — only in a defensive manner. Again, Colombia turned Miazga into an emergency defender running toward his own goal, which is far from his strong suit.

CB – John Brooks: 4.5/10 — Colombia repeatedly targeted the left side of the USMNT defense — and for good reason — which meant Antonee Robinson got roasted again and again (more on that in a moment). Brooks, the “veteran of the backline” at 25 years old and 34 caps, did very little — if anything — to remedy the situation.

LB – Antonee Robinson: 4/10 — Robinson had been a mostly encouraging piece for the future in his limited exposure with the USMNT. Tasked with defending one of James Rodriguez or Juan Cuadrado at all times — and the overlapping Santiago Arias, the 21-year-old struggled mightily. It’s almost as if he’d never played against anyone who’s been a star at Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus.

DM – Michael Bradley: 5.5/10 — Back with the USMNT for the first time in a year — and wearing the armband — Bradley was finally deployed in a situation that works for him: as a no. 6, with a no. 8, who’s actually a no. 8, alongside him. However, Bradley’s effort on Colombia’s third goal stuck out as sorely lacking, which won’t have done him any favors in the minds of his many skeptics.

DM – Kellyn Acosta: 6.5/10 — Acosta scored a goal and was extremely active, but outside of his 50th-minute equalizer he could impact very little a game that was played at an uncomfortably high tempo.

RW – Tim Weah: 7.5/10 — With Christian Pulisic not in camp due to injury, all eyes were on Weah, and a standout performance was expected — and desperately needed — from the 18-year-old. His assist to Bobby Wood in the 53rd minute certainly stood out and showcased a part of his game that’s far more important — and yet unknown: vision, seeing the perfect pass and playing the pass.

CM – Julian Green: 6/10 — Green is 23 years old, and somehow it feels like he’s enjoying a career renaissance as a central midfielder. It was Green who forcefully won the ball back in the lead-up to Acosta’s goal, and it was Green — not Bradley or Acosta — who was most effective with his final-third passing.

LW – Kenny Saief: 4/10 — Speaking of players who did little nothing to help Robinson in his struggles, Saief offered nothing defensively. It was such a problem that Dave Sarachan flipped Saief and Weah at halftime.

FW – Bobby Wood: 6/10 — Wood scored a goal, which is a big part of a forward’s job, but did very little else during his 83-minute shift. The goal was a result of his straight-line speed as he outran a pair of defenders — we knew he could do that already, but is there anything else to his game?