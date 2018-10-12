Report: PSG want Wenger for front office role

The rumors linking Arsene Wenger with Paris Saint-Germain are back, only this time it’s with a different role.

Content with new manager Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines, PSG are reportedly considering hiring Arsene Wenger as the team’s general manager after the upcoming January transfer window. The ESPN report states that PSG is not happy with current general manager Antero Henrique and could fire him in January, creating a potential opening from Wenger.

It would be Wenger’s first non-coaching position in soccer since retiring as a player in 1981.

Wenger said in September that he would wait until the end of the month to make up his mind about his future, but that deadline has come and gone, and the latest report now states he won’t decide on his future until Christmas time.

Looking deeper, it would be a curious appointment. In recent years, Arsene Wenger isn’t exactly known for his shrewd transfer business, having waited too long to bring in some players while actually signing some that turned out to be busts. Perhaps PSG is looking to tap into Wenger’s wide network of coaches and sporting directors across the world, and they’ll let business staff take care of the negotiation aspect of the deals.