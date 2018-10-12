Soccer great Van Basten leaves FIFA technical director role

ZURICH (AP) Soccer great Marco van Basten is leaving FIFA after two years as technical director.
The former Netherlands forward is leaving amicably to be closer to his family in Amsterdam, FIFA said Friday.
Van Basten helped oversee the introduction of video review for referees at the World Cup in Russia, plus coaching programs to help member federations.
“Marco has played an important role to reconnect the institution with its technical community,” said FIFA deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban, a former teammate at AC Milan.
Van Basten was also closely linked to the “Play Fair” document published last year looking at radical ways of changing and improving the game, but which had little impact.
Coming off a busy preseason where he was deeply involved in the Paris Saint-Germain first team, Timothy Weah turned down the chance to leave the French capital on loan, hoping to push for playing time even once the World Cup stars returned to fitness.
With Weah now though firmly on the fringes, he seems open again to leaving temporarily in search of playing time.
“I’m still happy that I didn’t go on loan because everybody is telling me ‘You should have gone on loan,'” Weah told SI.com after the U.S. Men’s National Team’s defeat to Colombia on Thursday. “I’m not playing now [at PSG], but I’m still so happy going to training and experiencing everything they’re doing and watching them and taking up after them and trying to do the stuff they do. It’s huge in building a career and building on your game as a young guy.”
Weah, the son of former World Player of the Year and PSG striker George Weah, has been a regular with the U.S. Men’s National Team since the disaster in Couva, Trinidad and Tobago when the USMNT missed out on qualification for the World Cup. Weah possesses speed and great skills for a player of his age (18-years old), but he’s only going to grow so much at PSG if he’s just practicing and not getting game time. He’s so far only featured in two Ligue 1 matches this season and he has one appearance in the Coupe de France. Of course, he also has two goals. It’s been difficult since the return of Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria from their World Cup breaks.
On Thursday, Weah’s decisive run inside helped put him in a perfect spot to deliver a wonderful pass into the run of Bobby Wood, who finished to give the U.S. a 2-1 lead at the time. It’s moments like that both PSG and USMNT fans hope become regular in the future, as well as scoring goals himself.
So where could Weah go? If he wants a year-long loan, perhaps he could move to an MLS club, though it might be a bit of a downgrade if he could find a club who wants him in Ligue 1 or in the Bundesliga, which has a great track record of developing and playing youngsters.
Aaron Ramsey appears ready to play the rest of the season at Arsenal, with or without a contract extension on the table.
In an interview with journalists, Ramsey discussed how he thought there had been an agreement on a new contract, only for Arsenal to reveal through the press that it was pulling the offer from the table, balking at Ramsey’s high wage demands. To make matters worse for Arsenal, the club appears set to lose Ramsey for free or for a cut-rate fee this January, though Ramsey said he wasn’t interested in leaving halfway through the season.
“Would I stay for the rest of the season? Of course, yeah,” Ramsey said. “I am contracted to Arsenal and I am going to do my best now this season to try and achieve something special.
“Everything has been going great with the club – we thought we were in a position where we had agreed a deal but that’s no longer the case,” Ramsey said. “So I just have to carry on playing my football and do my best for Arsenal this season and I’ll leave the rest with the club now. Am I disappointed? That’s a decision that they have made and things happen in football and you just have to get on with it and carry on playing the best I can. That’s all I am concentrating on and giving my best for Arsenal.”
If Ramsey and Arsenal don’t return to the negotiating table, it will be the second-consecutive season in which a star player has left the club in somewhat embarrassing circumstances for the team. Alexis Sanchez’s contract impasse and overall mood at Arsenal forced his exit, eventually moving to Manchester United over more-rumored Manchester City.
Ramsey has been at Arsenal for a decade since joining from Cardiff City as a teenager, but based on his performances and the rising tide of the market, it’s probably fair that he deserves a raise. If he’s not going to get it at Arsenal, and he can avoid a transfer fee, that’s the best case scenario for him to get one massive European payout.
After 12 months of playing in one formation, Gareth Southgate is reportedly showing that he’s not necessarily wedded to one idea over another.
According to the Independent, Southgate is set to switch England to a 4-3-3 formation, ditching the three-man backline he’s stuck with for the last 12 months. That formation helped solidify England defensively, and certainly played a role as England made a thrilling run to the World Cup semifinals this summer in Russia, ending at the hands of Croatia. The report states that Southgate’s backline for Friday’s UEFA Nations League match against Croatia will be Kyle Walker and Ben Chillwell at outside back and John Stones and Harry Maguire in the middle. In front of them is expected to be a midfield three of Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson and Ross Barkley, behind a forward line of Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.
Taking out a central defender allows Southgate to add an attacker, with a 4-3-3 he could play both Rashford and Sterling along the wings instead of having to pick between the two of them, like he did at the 2018 World Cup.
In a way, this report doesn’t really matter that much. In modern soccer, with fluid formations that change between when a team has the ball and when its defending, there’s a chance that it can still look very much like a 3-5-2, if Dier or Henderson drop deep to start an attack, while Chillwell and Walker will likely have the freedom to attack up the wings and let Sterling and Rashford operate within the area of the width of the box.
It could also be a practical move. In this World Cup rematch, Croatia plays a version of the 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 that successfully found space along the wings behind the fullbacks to exploit, leading to their 2-1 win after extra time. With Walker and Chillwell operating from a deeper starting position, perhaps that space won’t be available for Croatia’s talented midfield to exploit. If they try, England will have Sterling and Rashford ready to run the soccer equivalent of a “Go Route” to start a counter-attack.
LIMA, Peru (AP) FIFA has threatened to suspend the Peruvian soccer federation if the country’s congress changes a law affecting the local body’s statutes.
The Peruvian federation said on Twitter on Thursday that a letter sent by FIFA’s secretary-general Fatma Samoura threatens to suspend Peru if there is any change in the law.
FIFA requires local federations to be independent from state intervention, but Peruvian lawmakers believe that a law strengthening their local soccer federation is unconstitutional.
The law in question does not allow the Peruvian state to oversee the finances of the federation. It also allows its chairman Edwin Oviedo to call a new election in 2019.
Oviedo runs the Peruvian federation since 2014. Under his management, Peru qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.