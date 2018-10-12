More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

UEFA Nations League: Belgium tops Switzerland on Lukaku brace

By Andy EdwardsOct 12, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Friday’s action in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League…

Belgium 2-1 Switzerland

Romelu Lukaku scored the 44th and 45th goals of his Belgium career (he’s already the all-time leading scorer in his country’s history, at the age of 25, 15 goals ahead of second place) on Friday, which were all the Red Devils needed to top Switzerland in League A Group 2 play.

Manchester United’s star striker opened the scoring in the 58th minute before Mario Gavranovic drew the visitors level in the 76th. The 1-1 scoreline was short-lived, though, as Lukaku bagged the eventual winner in the 84th minute. The victory makes Belgium a perfect two-for-two in group play and sends them three points clear of the second-place Swiss.

Croatia 0-0 England

A rematch of the 2018 World Cup semifinals, this should have been a worthwhile clash in League A Group 4. Instead, it saw the two sides combine for just 14 shots (5 on target) and failed to produce a memorable moment in a game played behind closed doors. Spain sit top of the group, five points clear of both England and Croatia.

Austria 1-0 Northern Ireland

Marko Arnautovic broke a scoreless deadlock in the 71st minute to hand Austria its first victory and points in League B Group 3 play. With Bosnia & Herzegovina perfect after two games and sitting on six points, a draw would have done neither side much good on Friday.

Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League action

League C Group 2

Greece 1-0 Hungary
Estonia 0-1 Finland

League D Group 2

Moldova 2-0 San Marino
Belarus 1-0 Luxembourg

Saturday’s UEFA Nations League schedule (all games start at 2:45 p.m. ET, unless noted)

League A Group 1

Netherlands vs. Germany

League B Group 1

Slovakia vs. Czech Republic — 9 p.m. ET

League B Group 4

Ireland vs. Denmark

League C Group 3

Norway vs. Slovakia — 12 p.m. ET
Bulgaria vs. Cyprus

League D Group 1

Latvia vs. Kazakhstan — 12 p.m. ET
Georgia vs. Andorra — 12 p.m. ET

League D Group 4

Armenia vs. Gibraltar — 12 p.m. ET
Macedonia vs. Lichtenstein

Mohamed Salah leaves Egypt’s qualifier due to injury

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 12, 2018, 5:18 PM EDT
CAIRO (AP) Egypt’s assistant coach says Mohamed Salah‘s injury “doesn’t look serious” after the Liverpool forward limped off late in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Swaziland.

Salah scored direct from a corner in Egypt’s 4-1 win but went down with what appeared to be a leg injury in the 88th minute of Friday’s qualifier. He received treatment and tried to shake off the problem but left the field soon after, in injury time.

Egypt had used all three of its substitutes and played the last moments of the match with 10 men.

Assistant coach Hany Ramzy told Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram he thinks “it is only a muscle strain but he will undergo medical scans to determine the length of the injury.”

Salah is expected to sit out an away game in Swaziland on Tuesday. Liverpool’s next game is away to Huddersfield in the Premier League next Saturday.

The win put Egypt level with Tunisia at the top of Group J, although Tunisia has a game in hand.

Crew SC to remain in Columbus under new ownership

Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 12, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
UPDATE: MLS, along with the various other parties involved, released a statement that confirms negotiations are ongoing with the group led by the Haslams, but emphasized the fact that nothing has been finalized and much work is still to be done.

Nearly one year to the day after Anthony Precourt announced his intentions to relocate Columbus Crew SC to Austin, Tex., the MLS franchise is expected to remain in the Ohio capital under new ownership, according to multiple reports on Friday.

An official announcement is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET, at which time many more details will be made available.

The existing Crew SC franchise will reportedly be purchased by a group that includes the Haslam family — spearheaded by Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Cleveland Browns — from Precourt Sports Ventures.

Joint Statement from the Columbus Partnership, Pete Edwards, Jr. and Dee and Jimmy Haslam on forming alliance to keep Crew in Columbus:

“While there are many details to be worked out, our alliance is working diligently and collaboratively with the League to keep the Crew in its community. We are very excited about the quiet but deliberate progress that has been made to date and will keep the community updated as this process moves forward.”

Precourt is still expected to pursue an MLS franchise — and a stadium deal — in Austin, only now it is likely to be an expansion team.

Ohio’s attorney general and the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit earlier this year in an attempt to prevent Precourt from moving the team to Austin. The lawsuit cited a law that prohibits teams which have received public money from relocating unless certain conditions are met. It was enacted after the (original) Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore in 1996.

Report: PSG want Wenger for front office role

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellOct 12, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
The rumors linking Arsene Wenger with Paris Saint-Germain are back, only this time it’s with a different role.

Content with new manager Thomas Tuchel on the sidelines, PSG are reportedly considering hiring Arsene Wenger as the team’s general manager after the upcoming January transfer window. The ESPN report states that PSG is not happy with current general manager Antero Henrique and could fire him in January, creating a potential opening from Wenger.

It would be Wenger’s first non-coaching position in soccer since retiring as a player in 1981.

Wenger said in September that he would wait until the end of the month to make up his mind about his future, but that deadline has come and gone, and the latest report now states he won’t decide on his future until Christmas time.

Looking deeper, it would be a curious appointment. In recent years, Arsene Wenger isn’t exactly known for his shrewd transfer business, having waited too long to bring in some players while actually signing some that turned out to be busts. Perhaps PSG is looking to tap into Wenger’s wide network of coaches and sporting directors across the world, and they’ll let business staff take care of the negotiation aspect of the deals.

Soccer great Van Basten leaves FIFA technical director role

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 12, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) Soccer great Marco van Basten is leaving FIFA after two years as technical director.

The former Netherlands forward is leaving amicably to be closer to his family in Amsterdam, FIFA said Friday.

Van Basten helped oversee the introduction of video review for referees at the World Cup in Russia, plus coaching programs to help member federations.

“Marco has played an important role to reconnect the institution with its technical community,” said FIFA deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban, a former teammate at AC Milan.

Van Basten was also closely linked to the “Play Fair” document published last year looking at radical ways of changing and improving the game, but which had little impact.

 