Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

DCU beats FCD late, takes over East’s final playoff spot

By Andy EdwardsOct 13, 2018, 7:16 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): With four games still to play in the regular season, it’s looking more and more likely D.C. United will complete their unlikely comeback to finish sixth in the Eastern Conference, thus sneaking into the playoffs as the red-hot team with momentum that no one wants to play. Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Western Conference-leading FC Dallas put Ben Olsen’s side into the sixth spot, with a game in hand on now-seventh-place Montreal Impact. 13 points out of the playoffs (and last place in the East) before Audi Field opened on July 14, Wayne Rooney has received a healthy share of credit for the turnaround, but it’s the breakout performances of two players in particular — Luciano Acosta (8 goals, 9 assists since the end of July) and Russell Canouse (defensive work rate mixed with a stellar passing percentage in central midfield), most notably — which have elevated the Black and Red to their current standing. Canouse bagged the only goal of the game on Saturday, when it was just beginning to look like United would lose a bit of their momentum on home soil.

Three moments that mattered

2′ — Rooney pulls his shot wide early on — The first touch let him down a bit, which made the subsequent corralling, not to mention the actually shooting, of the ball all the more difficult.

62′ — Gonzalez tips Rooney’s free kick wide — Inches from the opening goal.

86′ — Canouse turns a mad scramble into a goal — No one in a white shirt could get near the ball, therefore no one in a white shirt could clear the ball from danger. Canouse got a second crack at it after his first effort his the crossbar.

Man of the match: Russell Canouse

Goalscorers: Canouse (86′)

Rapids snap 7-game losing streak with win over MNUFC

Twitter/@ColoradoRapids
Associated PressOct 13, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Yannick Boli and Niki Jackson scored second-half goals and the Colorado Rapids beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Saturday to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Colorado (7-19-6) entered a loss shy of tying a club record for consecutive losses – set this season. Minnesota (11-18-3) was eliminated from playoff contention last week after losing to Philadelphia.

Boli opened the scoring in the 61st minute by heading Marlon Hairston’s curling cross into the upper corner of the goal. It was Boli’s second goal of the season.

Jackson capped it in stoppage time by intercepting a back-pass and chipping it over goalkeeper Matthew Lampson, who had come out of his area.

After Jackson’s goal, there was a skirmish on the sideline. Colorado defender Tommy Smith and Minnesota midfielder Harrison Heath both received red cards, and Minnesota goalkeeper coach John Pascarella was also dismissed.

Minnesota midfielder Darwin Quintero scored in the 51st minute but it was taken away after a video review for being offside. Ibson tied it at 1 in second-half stoppage time but it was overturned again for an offside.

Kane doesn’t want rest despite ongoing England goal drought

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 13, 2018, 6:31 PM EDT
Harry Kane would rather play his way through his ongoing 479-minute goal drought for England than opt for a bit of rest after playing nearly 4,000 minutes (equivalent to more than 40 shifts of 90 minutes) for club and country thus far in 2018.

Speaking after England’s 0-0 draw with Croatia on Friday, Kane was asked whether or not he’s concerned by the fact he’s not scored for the national team since the Three Lions’ round of 16 triumph over Russia on July 3 (six appearances). Much like his manager Gareth Southgate, Kane essentially shrugged off the rough patch as part of the ebbs and flows a footballer experiences over a prolonged period of time.

He has, after all, led the Premier League in combined goals over the least four-plus seasons, and he’s currently second in 2018-19 despite the obvious lack of form. In case anyone had forgotten, he’s happy to remind them — quotes from the Guardian:

“When you set the standards that I’ve set over the last few years and you fall a little bit below them, people are going to talk. That’s just the game we are in. I’m experienced enough now to know that and not to get too high or too low.

“I just stay focused on my job and what I need to do. In the Premier League, I’m second-top goalscorer. I’d like to have scored more for England recently but, as a striker, you go through spells where maybe it goes off the bar, whereas other times it comes off your heel and goes in the back of the net like in the World Cup.

“I don’t think my game has dipped. It’s been tough after the World Cup, not getting much rest, but I think I’ve dealt with it well. I’ve stayed fit and stayed healthy. That’s my main priority at the start of the season. Now it’s building on that and pushing forward over the winter period.”

“I thought I played well against Croatia in a tough game. When you are up there, you just have to battle, hold it up, bring others into play. For me, it’s just focus on my job for the team. I’ll be ready to go Monday.”

Still, it’s painfully apparent to anyone who has watched Kane on a game-by-game basis for the last four years that he’s not playing up to his maximum potential. He hasn’t done so since suffering an ankle injury early last spring, only to miss a very brief period of time before being rushed back for the conclusion of the PL season.

Bullishness and self-belief are two very big parts of what helped Kane get to where he is in his career, but they might also be doing him more harm than good at the moment.

UEFA Nations League: Germany trounced by Netherlands

AP Photo/Peter Dejong
By Andy EdwardsOct 13, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League…

Netherlands 3-0 Germany

Germany’s disastrous 2018 continued on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat in Amsterdam, dropping Joachim Loew’s side to the bottom of League A Group 1 with just one point from its first two games.

Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring with a header in the 30th minute, and the score remained 1-0 for nearly an hour, until Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum made it 2-0 and 3-0 in the 86th and 92nd minutes, respectively.

Germany’s 2018 record now stands at 3W-2D-5L in all competitions (1W-1D-3L in competitive fixtures). Saturday was the first time Germany lost a game — competitive or otherwise — since Oct. 17, 2007.

Ireland 0-0 Denmark

The home side, Ireland conceded 65 percent of possession to the visiting Danes, were out-shot 15-3 (3-1 on target), and completed barely 70 percent of their passes, but managed to hold on for an invaluable home point — their first in League B Group 4 play. Alas, the Boys in Green sit bottom of the group with their solitary point from two games and appear headed for relegation to League C.

Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League action

League B Group 1

Slovakia 1-2 Czech Republic — MORE

League C Group 3

Norway 1-0 Slovenia
Bulgaria 2-1 Cyprus

League D Group 1

Latvia 1-1 Kazakhstan
Georgia 3-0 Andorra

League D Group 4

Armenia 0-1 Gibraltar
Macedonia 4-1 Lichtenstein

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League schedule (all games start at 2:45 p.m. ET, unless noted)

League A Group 3

Poland vs. Italy

League B Group 2

Russia vs. Turkey — 12 p.m. ET

League C Group 1

Israel vs. Albania

League C Group 4

Romania vs. Serbia — 9 a.m. ET
Lithuania vs. Montenegro

League D Group 3

Azerbaijan vs. Malta — 12 p.m. ET
Faroe Islands vs. Kosovo — 12 p.m. ET

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano retires

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 13, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
GENOA, Italy (AP) Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has announced his retirement after training for less than a week with Virtus Entella.

Cassano says in a statement: “The day has come where you decide that it’s really over. I have other priorities now.”

Entella, based near Cassano’s current home in Genoa, announced a week ago that Cassano would begin training with the club “without any contractual obligation.”

The 36-year-old Cassano last played for Sampdoria in May 2016. He signed with Hellas Verona before last season but left the club after two weeks, saying he missed his family.

Cassano scored 10 goals in 39 appearances for Italy. He was known almost as much for his passing wizardry and scoring abilities as for his temperamental behavior.

Cassano also played for Bari, his hometown club, and Roma, Real Madrid, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Parma.

Entella is still waiting to learn which division it will play in this season. The club maintains it should be re-admitted to Serie B after Cesena was relegated because of false accounting.

Entella has played only one match in Serie C while awaiting the outcome of the legal fight.

