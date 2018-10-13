More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano retires

Associated PressOct 13, 2018, 2:12 PM EDT
GENOA, Italy (AP) Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has announced his retirement after training for less than a week with Virtus Entella.

Cassano says in a statement: “The day has come where you decide that it’s really over. I have other priorities now.”

Entella, based near Cassano’s current home in Genoa, announced a week ago that Cassano would begin training with the club “without any contractual obligation.”

The 36-year-old Cassano last played for Sampdoria in May 2016. He signed with Hellas Verona before last season but left the club after two weeks, saying he missed his family.

Cassano scored 10 goals in 39 appearances for Italy. He was known almost as much for his passing wizardry and scoring abilities as for his temperamental behavior.

Cassano also played for Bari, his hometown club, and Roma, Real Madrid, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Parma.

Entella is still waiting to learn which division it will play in this season. The club maintains it should be re-admitted to Serie B after Cesena was relegated because of false accounting.

Entella has played only one match in Serie C while awaiting the outcome of the legal fight.

Premier League leaders through eight matches

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 1:24 PM EDT
The sample size remains relatively small, but the Premier League season is closing in on its quarter-point and we’re able to get a decent perspective on whose hot starts are becoming solid seasons.

The international break is a good time to analyze the early season numbers, so let’s run through WhoScored.com and a number of other sites to see who’s shining in England (and Wales, though we don’t expect to see a lot of Bluebirds).

Let’s start with team stuff. Obviously, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool all boast league-best 6W-2D records, while Newcastle and Cardiff are league-worst 2D-6L.

City has scored the most goals (21), while its tied with Liverpool for fewest allowed in league play (3). Huddersfield Town and Cardiff (4) have scored the fewest, and Fulham has allowed the most (21).

City also has the most possession (65.3 percent), shots per game (21.8), and pass accuracy (89.9 percent). Worst possessors? Newcastle. Worst passers? Cardiff. Fewest shots? Newcastle.

Now, the fun stuff. Let’s praise individuals in a sport with 22 players on the field most of the time.

It will come as no surprise that this season is all about Eden.

Goals: Eden Hazard, Chelsea (7)

Assists: Six players have four, with Benjamin Mendy of Man City doing it in the fewest amount of minutes (450).

Man of the Match awards: Hazard (5)

Key passes per game: David Silva, Man City (3.7)

Dribbles per game: Hazard (2.8)

Times fouled per game: James Maddison, Leicester City (3)

Average passes per game: Jorginho, Chelsea (106.6)

Crosses per game: Kieran Trippier, Spurs (2.6)

Tackles per game: Idrissa Gueye, Everton (5.3)

Interceptions per game: Etienne Capoue, Watford (3.4)

Clearances per game: Steve Cook, Bournemouth (7.9)

Blocks per game: James Tarkowski, Burnley (2)

Yellow cards: Jose Holebas, Watford (5)

Red cards: Wes Morgan, Leicester City (2)

Super sub Schick leads Czech Republic to win (video)

Associated PressOct 13, 2018, 12:36 PM EDT
Substitute striker Patrik Schick scored the winning goal for the visiting Czech Republic to beat Slovakia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League in Trnava on Saturday.

All the goals were in the second half. Three minutes after coming off the bench, Schick rose in the area in the 76th minute to head in a cross from captain Borek Dockal for his second goal in two matches.

It was the first win for the Czechs in the new competition after losing to Ukraine.

Ukraine also beat Slovakia to control Group 1 in the second-tier League B, with three more points than the Czechs. Slovakia remains pointless.

Playmaker Marek Hamsik marked his record 108th appearance for Slovakia with his 22nd goal, a rebound after a corner kick to tie the game.

Czech striker Michael Krmencik nailed the opener after a through ball from Dockal.

Reports: Mourinho scouts Milenkovic, Milinkovic-Savic; Lodges $70m bid

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was in the stands for Serbia’s 2-0 win over Montenegro on Sunday, and that’s naturally being linked to the transfer rumor mill.

Nikola Milenkovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are the names being pulled from this particular match, both high-profile (and price tag) players from Serie A.

Now technically any coach is observing nearly every player on the pitch, but both do make sense in terms of skill (a Mourinho and Ed Woodward requirement) and age (more of a Woodward priority).

Eight-times capped center back Milenkovic, who turned 21 on Friday, is said to be a subject of United interest, having raised his profile since arriving from Fiorentina in 2017. La Nazione says United has filed a bid of approximately $70 million for his services.

Milenkovic has scored twice this season and played a little right back, too. He stands close to 6-foot-4.

Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic played the final 11-plus minutes for Serbia, and was of course quizzed on Mourinho’s interest.

Milinkovic-Savic, 23, said he read that Mourinho was there to see him, and that he was honored if that’s true, but was quick to give allegiance to Lazio.

Not to mention, the 9-times capped Milinkovic-Savic is probably going to cost well over $100 million.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic missed the match with an injury.

VIDEO: Carlos Vela runs wild on Houston including GK chip

Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Sometimes elite players make it look like the older sibling looped into playing a game with his younger sibling’s friends.

Just watch him read this lazy pass, steal the ball, and then confidentially chip the keeper.

Vela has been doing that a lot this year, the former Real Sociedad star tormenting MLS defenses and leading LAFC to a playoff spot in its first season.

LAFC climbed into second place with a 4-2, twice weather-delayed win over Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Vela had two goals and two assists to give him 13 and 9 in 26 matches on the season (He also scored against Portland in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

It’s easy to forget that Vela was somewhat of a mild risk given a half season with just two starts and a few times out of the 18 with Real Sociedad (He had a goal and an assist as a regular sub).