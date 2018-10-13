Former Italy international Antonio Cassano retires

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

GENOA, Italy (AP) Former Italy international Antonio Cassano has announced his retirement after training for less than a week with Virtus Entella.

Cassano says in a statement: “The day has come where you decide that it’s really over. I have other priorities now.”

Entella, based near Cassano’s current home in Genoa, announced a week ago that Cassano would begin training with the club “without any contractual obligation.”

The 36-year-old Cassano last played for Sampdoria in May 2016. He signed with Hellas Verona before last season but left the club after two weeks, saying he missed his family.

Cassano scored 10 goals in 39 appearances for Italy. He was known almost as much for his passing wizardry and scoring abilities as for his temperamental behavior.

Cassano also played for Bari, his hometown club, and Roma, Real Madrid, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Parma.

Entella is still waiting to learn which division it will play in this season. The club maintains it should be re-admitted to Serie B after Cesena was relegated because of false accounting.

Entella has played only one match in Serie C while awaiting the outcome of the legal fight.

