Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Hazard: Mourinho the one manager I want to play for again

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
Eden Hazard is taking Chelsea supporters on a rollercoaster ride this international break.

[ MORE: Monaco hires Henry ]

What began with the latest in a long line of public flirtations with Real Madrid led to a bit of relief when the Belgian admitted he wouldn’t be leaving Chelsea in January.

So how does the Premier League’s leading scorer follow it up? By praising Chelsea’s two-time former manager and saying he’d like to play for him again.

Hazard says he apologized to Jose Mourinho for a string of poor performances that helped get the Portuguese boss fired from his post at Stamford Bridge.

Before we go any further, this is not part of a hit piece where Hazard bashes Maurizio Sarri for only being unbeaten and not perfect at Chelsea.

From Sky Sports:

“I don’t regret many things in my career, but that I have not been able to work with Mourinho at Chelsea anymore is one of them. We had a team that could win more trophies. We just ended up in a negative cycle.

“I sent him a message to say I was sorry he had gone and that I was sorry. We’d enjoyed all that success together, but this time we hadn’t. I felt a little bit guilty because I’d been player of the year. I’d been one of the most decisive players, and then I performed less.”

Hazard later said Mourinho isn’t as “extremely defensive” of a manager as his critics describe, while quipping that he isn’t “as adventurous as Pep Guardiola.”

That, my friends, is understated.

He’s not heading to Manchester United, we think, though a Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial for Hazard and David Luiz swap would be hysterical (and tell the Alexis Sanchez for Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap it’s so last season).

Perhaps it’s more likely Mourinho and Florentino Perez reignite their love-hate relationship at Real Madrid, and the club makes Hazard its next Galactico.

It is interesting that some stars, most recently Hazard and his Belgian teammate Romelu Lukaku, have Mourinho’s back, and that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being linked with another stint at Manchester United.

Maybe big personalities simply have more sympathy for other big personalities or maybe being outside the blender makes the smoothie look more fun.

Or perhaps there’s more appreciation for Mourinho as the pool of experience grows for these players. Either way, Hazard sure knows how to keep his name in the news (and we’re neither accusing him of being disingenuous nor dishonest).

Thierry Henry hired by reeling AS Monaco

asmonaco.com
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
The rumors are true: Thierry Henry is going back to AS Monaco to help right a struggling ship.

Henry, 41, replaces Leonardo Jardim, bringing the good vibes that come with being a Monaco hero from his playing days.

[ MORE: Salah suffers injury with Egypt ]

The club was where he launched his audacious and prolific career, and of course he is France’s all-time leading scorer.

Monaco CEO Vadim Vasilyev proffered these words via ASMonaco.com:

“His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colors make his nomination a reality. Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission.”

In addition to winning the “dress for the job you want” award, the former Belgium assistant will plan to win more than the one match claimed by Monaco in a terrible start to the Ligue 1 season.

Monaco has lost five of its nine league matches, and is winless in all competitions since Aug. 11. It started the season especially poorly, getting crushed by PSG in the Trophee des Champions by a 4-0 margin.

Monaco is off to Strasbourg on Oct. 20 for Henry’s first game in the hot seat.

They face Champions League matches against Club Brugge within his first five fixtures before hosting PSG on Nov. 11.

Assuming managerial life goes well enough for both, Henry will go head-to-head with old pal Patrick Vieira and Nice on Dec. 8.

Usain Bolt scores two goals in first A-League trial start

Associated PressOct 12, 2018, 11:33 PM EDT
SYDNEY (AP) Usain Bolt scored twice in his first start for the Central Coast Mariners in an A-League trial match on Friday before being substituted with about 15 minutes remaining.

The retired eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter is trying to secure a place with the Mariners for this season, which begins for the Mariners on Oct. 21 against the Brisbane Roar.

“My first start and scoring two goals, it’s a good feeling,” Bolt told Fox Sports television. “I’m happy I could come here and show the world I’m improving. I’m keen to be a Mariner, and get into the team.”

Bolt said he hoped to sit down with the Central Coast coaching staff next week to discuss his future with the team.

Bolt was in the starting lineup against a second-tier National Premier League combined team representing Sydney’s southwest region.

Playing in a central striking role, Bolt struggled for touch early in the match but flourished after halftime.

He showed good strength to hold off a defender and race onto a through-ball before beating the goalkeeper at the near post with a strong left-foot shot in the 55th minute. In celebration, he gave his trademark Lightning Bolt to the crowd.

Just over 10 minutes later, he capitalized on a defensive mix-up to pick up a loose ball and tap in from a few meters out. Bolt had six shots overall before being substituted.

He left the game with the Mariners leading 4-0, which was the final score, and spent the remaining time on the sideline signing autographs for hundreds of fans at Campbelltown Stadium in western Sydney.

Bolt wore No. 95 on his jersey, in reference to his 100-meter world record of 9.58 seconds he set in Berlin in at the 2009 world championships.

The 32-year-old Bolt, who holds the 100- and 200-meter world records, saw his first action for the Mariners on Aug. 31, playing 20 minutes against a Central Coast invitational side.

He played the entire second half against the North Shore Mariners on Sept. 19, when he alternated between left wing and forward.

It’s Bolt’s first serious foray into football since retiring from athletics last year. He has trained with teams in Norway, South Africa and Jamaica, and had a much-publicized training stint with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in March.

Southgate unfazed by goal drought: “Harry will get us goals”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsOct 12, 2018, 9:28 PM EDT
Harry Kane hasn’t scored a goal for England since July 3, in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup, but Gareth Southgate insists he is unconcerned about the Tottenham Hotspur striker’s ongoing goal drought.

[ MORE: PSG want Arsene Wenger for front-office role ]

Most forwards wouldn’t elicit mass hysteria over six appearances (479 minutes) without a goal on the international stage — it’s hard to score goals, you know — but most forwards aren’t Kane, either. From the first time he put on the senior-team shirt and marked his debut with a goal, Kane has been bagging them with ease — 19 in 33 caps thus far.

For that reason, Southgate refuses to panic or stray from the course that says one of the world’s best, most complete forwards should be the first name on the team sheet every time out. Plus, he can sense that once Kane finds the net again, the floodgates will open; he sensed the moment was close in Friday’s 0-0 draw with Croatiaquotes from the Guardian:

“He buried that chance but was just offside, but Harry will get us goals. We were a real threat. The most important thing for the team is we create chances, look dangerous, and I have faith the players who didn’t score will score.

“This feels like a game we should have won but I was really pleased with the way we played. We dictated the flow for a long period and the second-half performance was excellent, pushing right to the end. I couldn’t ask for more from the players. We just have to make sure we finish the chances. On another day, we will”

On the other hand, Kane hasn’t exactly been the sharpest version of himself since injuring his ankle in mid-March. He was likely rushed back for the finish of the Premier League season, followed by the World Cup with a very short week’s break in between. A prolonged period of rest wasn’t possible post-World Cup either, as the PL season began in early August. At some point — whether by design or another injury that may come along — he’ll likely need a few weeks of rest and rehabilitation to regain top form for club and for country.

French authorities probe Champions League match-fixing

AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Associated PressOct 12, 2018, 7:37 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) French authorities are investigating claims of match-fixing surrounding a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade after UEFA warned them of a possible manipulation of the result.

L’Equipe newspaper reported that a Red Star official is suspected of betting $5.8 million on Red Star losing by five goals. PSG won the game 6-1.

France’s financial prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press on Friday an investigation has been opened, but declined to comment on the report.

Red Star released a statement vehemently denying the match-fixing allegation, saying no club official was involved in the alleged “shameful acts.”

According to L’Equipe, the prosecutor’s office was alerted by UEFA days before the Oct. 3 game at the Parc des Princes.

ARJEL, the body in charge of regulating online gambling in France, told the newspaper it did not notice any suspicious bets on the game.