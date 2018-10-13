More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Reports: Mourinho scouts Milenkovic, Milinkovic-Savic; Lodges $70m bid

By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 11:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was in the stands for Serbia’s 2-0 win over Montenegro on Sunday, and that’s naturally being linked to the transfer rumor mill.

Nikola Milenkovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic are the names being pulled from this particular match, both high-profile (and price tag) players from Serie A.

[ MORE: Henry hired by Monaco ]

Now technically any coach is observing nearly every player on the pitch, but both do make sense in terms of skill (a Mourinho and Ed Woodward requirement) and age (more of a Woodward priority).

Eight-times capped center back Milenkovic, who turned 21 on Friday, is said to be a subject of United interest, having raised his profile since arriving from Fiorentina in 2017. La Nazione says United has filed a bid of approximately $70 million for his services.

Milenkovic has scored twice this season and played a little right back, too. He stands close to 6-foot-4.

Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic played the final 11-plus minutes for Serbia, and was of course quizzed on Mourinho’s interest.

Milinkovic-Savic, 23, said he read that Mourinho was there to see him, and that he was honored if that’s true, but was quick to give allegiance to Lazio.

Not to mention, the 9-times capped Milinkovic-Savic is probably going to cost well over $100 million.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic missed the match with an injury.

VIDEO: Carlos Vela runs wild on Houston including GK chip

Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 10:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sometimes elite players make it look like the older sibling looped into playing a game with his younger sibling’s friends.

Just watch him read this lazy pass, steal the ball, and then confidentially chip the keeper.

Vela has been doing that a lot this year, the former Real Sociedad star tormenting MLS defenses and leading LAFC to a playoff spot in its first season.

[ MORE: Steffen leaves USMNT camp ]

LAFC climbed into second place with a 4-2, twice weather-delayed win over Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Vela had two goals and two assists to give him 13 and 9 in 26 matches on the season (He also scored against Portland in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

It’s easy to forget that Vela was somewhat of a mild risk given a half season with just two starts and a few times out of the 18 with Real Sociedad (He had a goal and an assist as a regular sub).

Steffen leaves USMNT camp; Horvath, Guzan remain

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 9:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

USMNT backstop Zack Steffen has been sent back to Columbus for precautionary reasons ahead of the Crew’s MLS run-in.

U.S. Soccer announced that tightness in the goalkeeper’s right hamstring would keep him away from the team for Tuesday’s match against Peru in Connecticut.Steffen, 23, allowed four goals in Thursday’s loss to Colombia, but at least three of them won’t give him much pause (James Rodriguez was on fire).

[ MORE: Henry hired by Monaco ]

That leaves Brad Guzan and Ethan Horvath as the keepers for Tuesday, and Dave Sarachan will be tasked with choosing between the veteran and a one-time presumed GK of the future.

Guzan, 34, has eight clean sheets in 31 matches for Atlanta United this season. He’s earned 58 caps for the USMNT and won the Golden Glove at the 2015 Gold Cup (so much gold!).

Horvath, 23, has two caps but has found his playing time scarce since transferring from Molde to Club Brugge in 2017. He has 24 appearances with five clean sheets, but is second choice to an even younger backstop in former Hajduk Split man Karlo Letica.

Hazard: Mourinho the one manager I want to play for again

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
1 Comment

Eden Hazard is taking Chelsea supporters on a rollercoaster ride this international break.

[ MORE: Monaco hires Henry ]

What began with the latest in a long line of public flirtations with Real Madrid led to a bit of relief when the Belgian admitted he wouldn’t be leaving Chelsea in January.

So how does the Premier League’s leading scorer follow it up? By praising Chelsea’s two-time former manager and saying he’d like to play for him again.

Hazard says he apologized to Jose Mourinho for a string of poor performances that helped get the Portuguese boss fired from his post at Stamford Bridge.

Before we go any further, this is not part of a hit piece where Hazard bashes Maurizio Sarri for only being unbeaten and not perfect at Chelsea.

From Sky Sports:

“I don’t regret many things in my career, but that I have not been able to work with Mourinho at Chelsea anymore is one of them. We had a team that could win more trophies. We just ended up in a negative cycle.

“I sent him a message to say I was sorry he had gone and that I was sorry. We’d enjoyed all that success together, but this time we hadn’t. I felt a little bit guilty because I’d been player of the year. I’d been one of the most decisive players, and then I performed less.”

Hazard later said Mourinho isn’t as “extremely defensive” of a manager as his critics describe, while quipping that he isn’t “as adventurous as Pep Guardiola.”

That, my friends, is understated.

He’s not heading to Manchester United, we think, though a Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial for Hazard and David Luiz swap would be hysterical (and tell the Alexis Sanchez for Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap it’s so last season).

Perhaps it’s more likely Mourinho and Florentino Perez reignite their love-hate relationship at Real Madrid, and the club makes Hazard its next Galactico.

It is interesting that some stars, most recently Hazard and his Belgian teammate Romelu Lukaku, have Mourinho’s back, and that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being linked with another stint at Manchester United.

Maybe big personalities simply have more sympathy for other big personalities or maybe being outside the blender makes the smoothie look more fun.

Or perhaps there’s more appreciation for Mourinho as the pool of experience grows for these players. Either way, Hazard sure knows how to keep his name in the news (and we’re neither accusing him of being disingenuous nor dishonest).

Thierry Henry hired by reeling AS Monaco

asmonaco.com
By Nicholas MendolaOct 13, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The rumors are true: Thierry Henry is going back to AS Monaco to help right a struggling ship.

Henry, 41, replaces Leonardo Jardim, bringing the good vibes that come with being a Monaco hero from his playing days.

[ MORE: Salah suffers injury with Egypt ]

The club was where he launched his audacious and prolific career, and of course he is France’s all-time leading scorer.

Monaco CEO Vadim Vasilyev proffered these words via ASMonaco.com:

“His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colors make his nomination a reality. Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission.”

In addition to winning the “dress for the job you want” award, the former Belgium assistant will plan to win more than the one match claimed by Monaco in a terrible start to the Ligue 1 season.

Monaco has lost five of its nine league matches, and is winless in all competitions since Aug. 11. It started the season especially poorly, getting crushed by PSG in the Trophee des Champions by a 4-0 margin.

Monaco is off to Strasbourg on Oct. 20 for Henry’s first game in the hot seat.

They face Champions League matches against Club Brugge within his first five fixtures before hosting PSG on Nov. 11.

Assuming managerial life goes well enough for both, Henry will go head-to-head with old pal Patrick Vieira and Nice on Dec. 8.