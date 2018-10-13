Thierry Henry hired by reeling AS Monaco

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The rumors are true: Thierry Henry is going back to AS Monaco to help right a struggling ship.

Henry, 41, replaces Leonardo Jardim, bringing the good vibes that come with being a Monaco hero from his playing days.

The club was where he launched his audacious and prolific career, and of course he is France’s all-time leading scorer.

Monaco CEO Vadim Vasilyev proffered these words via ASMonaco.com:

“His knowledge of football, his passion for the game, his high standards and his commitment to our colors make his nomination a reality. Thierry is both aware of the task ahead and eager to start his new job. He can count on our trust and all our support to bring a new dynamic to the team and carry out the mission.”

In addition to winning the “dress for the job you want” award, the former Belgium assistant will plan to win more than the one match claimed by Monaco in a terrible start to the Ligue 1 season.

Monaco has lost five of its nine league matches, and is winless in all competitions since Aug. 11. It started the season especially poorly, getting crushed by PSG in the Trophee des Champions by a 4-0 margin.

Monaco is off to Strasbourg on Oct. 20 for Henry’s first game in the hot seat.

They face Champions League matches against Club Brugge within his first five fixtures before hosting PSG on Nov. 11.

Assuming managerial life goes well enough for both, Henry will go head-to-head with old pal Patrick Vieira and Nice on Dec. 8.

