UEFA Nations League: Germany trounced by Netherlands

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A roundup of all of Saturday’s action in the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League…

[ MORE: Thierry Henry announced as AS Monaco manager ]

Netherlands 3-0 Germany

Germany’s disastrous 2018 continued on Saturday with a 3-0 defeat in Amsterdam, dropping Joachim Loew’s side to the bottom of League A Group 1 with just one point from its first two games.

Virgil Van Dijk opened the scoring with a header in the 30th minute, and the score remained 1-0 for nearly an hour, until Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum made it 2-0 and 3-0 in the 86th and 92nd minutes, respectively.

Germany’s 2018 record now stands at 3W-2D-5L in all competitions (1W-1D-3L in competitive fixtures). Saturday was the first time Germany lost a game — competitive or otherwise — since Oct. 17, 2007.

Ireland 0-0 Denmark

The home side, Ireland conceded 65 percent of possession to the visiting Danes, were out-shot 15-3 (3-1 on target), and completed barely 70 percent of their passes, but managed to hold on for an invaluable home point — their first in League B Group 4 play. Alas, the Boys in Green sit bottom of the group with their solitary point from two games and appear headed for relegation to League C.

Elsewhere in UEFA Nations League action

League B Group 1

Slovakia 1-2 Czech Republic — MORE

League C Group 3

Norway 1-0 Slovenia

Bulgaria 2-1 Cyprus

League D Group 1

Latvia 1-1 Kazakhstan

Georgia 3-0 Andorra

League D Group 4

Armenia 0-1 Gibraltar

Macedonia 4-1 Lichtenstein

Sunday’s UEFA Nations League schedule (all games start at 2:45 p.m. ET, unless noted)

League A Group 3

Poland vs. Italy

League B Group 2

Russia vs. Turkey — 12 p.m. ET

League C Group 1

Israel vs. Albania

League C Group 4

Romania vs. Serbia — 9 a.m. ET

Lithuania vs. Montenegro

League D Group 3

Azerbaijan vs. Malta — 12 p.m. ET

Faroe Islands vs. Kosovo — 12 p.m. ET

Follow @AndyEdMLS