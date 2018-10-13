VIDEO: Carlos Vela runs wild on Houston including GK chip

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sometimes elite players make it look like the older sibling looped into playing a game with his younger sibling’s friends.

Just watch him read this lazy pass, steal the ball, and then confidentially chip the keeper.

Vela has been doing that a lot this year, the former Real Sociedad star tormenting MLS defenses and leading LAFC to a playoff spot in its first season.

LAFC climbed into second place with a 4-2, twice weather-delayed win over Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Vela had two goals and two assists to give him 13 and 9 in 26 matches on the season (He also scored against Portland in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

It’s easy to forget that Vela was somewhat of a mild risk given a half season with just two starts and a few times out of the 18 with Real Sociedad (He had a goal and an assist as a regular sub).

