Clinical Portugal tops Scotland in friendly

Alex McLeish is in a world of hurt as manager of Scotland as they fell at home to Portugal 3-1 after a host of missed opportunities and defensive errors. The visitors were at less than full strength, without Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva.
Scotland started the game in Hampden brightly and nearly had the opener as Beto was forced to make a save on his own man Sergio Oliveira. Portugal found its way into the game and missed a few chances before they bagged the first just before halftime as Wolverhampton winger Helder Costa beat Andrew Robertson to the far post where he cut inside and met Kévin Rodrigues’ cross for a sliding finish.
The hosts had chances, as Scott McKenna missed a header after the break. That would prove costly, as Portugal struck again with 19 minutes remaining through Eder. Stephen O’Donnell was the culprit as Eder beat him to the far post on a Renato Sanchez free-kick, earning an open header.
Finally, in the 84th minute, Portugal found a third as a giveaway in the midfield allowed the visitors to break. Bruma took the ball down the left flank and turned Graeme Shinnie completely around before unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner. Steven Naismith grabbed a consolation in stoppage time but the damage had been done.
The loss is the sixth in the last eight for McLeish, who admitted he was at fault for the recent struggles. “It’s never easy to lose and that was a tough weekend,” said McLeish after the match. “I have to stand up and be brave and take it forward. There’s other examples of managers being under the cosh – Michael O’Neil and the Russian camp and Stanislav Cherchesov persevered. I’ll always retain that determination.”
“It’s basic errors that we made and that is the disappointing aspect of it,” said McLeish of the mistakes at the back. “You expect the top teams to cut you open with majestic skills, but we were the perpetrators of our own mistakes. I thought there was a lot of good football. We had a good game plan, we were compact, we pressed when we had a chance to press. I know there was a few Portugal players rested but there was a still a hell of a lot of money out on that pitch.”
Set pieces, man. Set pieces.
Italy stole a 1-0 victory late on a goal in the second minute of stoppage time by Cristiano Biraghi, his first goal for Italy on just his third cap.
The strike came on a corner deep in the contest, as it was whipped in by Lorenzo Insigne to the near post where Kevin Lasagna flicked it across to the far post, a messy-looking goal but a quality one with Lasagna’s hard work. Biraghi was one of three Italians there at the end of the ball to just one defender, and he poked it in past Wojciech Szczesny for the win.
The win was a deserved one as the Italians held 70% of the possession throughout the match, and fired off 18 shots to Poland’s six, although they were only able to get five of those 18 on target.
Jorginho and Federico Chiesa had both hit the post with shots before the half, while Federico Bernadeschi missed a wide-open header in the 71st minute. Poland, meanwhile, failed to record a shot on target until the 57th minute, and ultimately found themselves relegated to Group B.
The win is Roberto Mancini’s second in charge, his first competitive one, and is the country’s first in three Nations League matches. They will take on the United States in late November.
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has announced his retirement from international football. The 33-year-old has accumulated 51 caps for France over his career, scoring one goal.
Koscielny’s career has been marred by injuries, and he cited those struggles as a big reason for his retirement.
“When you are in good form, you have lots of friends,” Koscielny said to French TV station Canal+. “When you are injured… after a certain period of time, you are forgotten about.”
Koscielny was a fixture in the French national team from 2012-2017, but after suffering an Achilles injury that saw him miss a pair of World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus that snapped a 22-match appearance streak, he lost his place in the squad in favor of younger defenders like Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti and Rafael Varane. That Achilles injury saw him eliminated from contention for the 2018 World Cup, and he has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this season.
The Frenchman sounded more bitter than supportive about his country winning the World Cup this summer. “France’s World Cup victory did me a lot more psychological damage than my injury did me,” Koscielny said.
He also said he was disappointed in the lack of communication from the coaching staff, including head coach Didier Deschamps. “He called me once for my birthday in September,” Koscielny said. “Otherwise, no [there was no communication]. Lots of people disappointed me, not only the coach. It feels like a slap in the face.”
“I think that I have given everything I can for France,” Koscielny said. “I am 33, I have done 2 Euros, 1 World Cup. France has a great generation of great players now. My injury does not change my decision. For Les Bleus, it is finished.”
Dusan Tadic‘s awful penalty was the only real highlight of an otherwise drab 0-0 draw between Serbia and Romania at Arena Nationala in Bucuresti.
Serbia was awarded the spot-kick after Gabriel Tamas was sent off for a high boot in the box right to the face of Mijat Gacinovic. Tadic stepped up to take the penalty and after a slow, awkward run-up, he blasted his penalty well over the top-left corner, not even close to hitting the target.
Many after the match criticized Serbia for not having in-form Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic take the penalty instead of Tadic. Mitrovic scored a penalty just three days ago in a 2-0 win over Montenegro. There were just six total shots on target throughout the entire match split three and three between the two teams. Serbia dominated the majority of play, holding 70% of possession and winning the corner count 11-3.
Elsewhere, Denis Cheryshev continued his hot streak for Russia as they stole a 2-0 win over Turkey in Sochi. Cheryshev has scored six goals in his last nine international appearances dating back to the World Cup. Cheryshev didn’t start the match, but came on with 19 minutes to go and Russia already a goal up on a Roman Neustädter 20th minute strike.
Turkey, featuring a lineup that included Everton striker Cenk Tosun and Roma youngster Cengiz Ünder, held 60% possession and out-passed a Russia team that only completed 67% of its passes. Still, they struggled up front as 30-year-old Fenerbahce CB Neustadter partnered well alongside Georgi Dzhikiya. Neither defender was part of the Russian World Cup squad this past summer.
Also in Nations League play, Faroe Islands drew 1-1 with Kosovo, while Malta and Azerbaijan also finished level at 1-1 in Baku.
Did it even take 10 seconds?
Crusaders midfielder Matthew Snoddy scored with the fourth touch of the game as the Northern Irish champions beat Glentoran on Sunday.
Snoddy, 25, lets the ball settle down just a bit before rocketing his first touch of a headed pass off the goalkeepers’ hands and over the line.
Snoddy doesn’t score too often, with 13 goals in his previous 173 goals, making the feat even more notable.