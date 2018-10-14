Donnarumma praises Mancini after Poland win

After Italy held firm and pipped Poland 1-0 with a goal in the 92nd minute. It’s their steadfastness in pursuing that winner that has Gianluigi Donnarumma impressed.
But that steadfastness didn’t just appear out of thin air. It’s been instilled by Mancini, the Italian goalkeeper said.
“The atmosphere is calm: we needed this victory, we deserved it and it gives us even more strength to move forward with calmness,” Donnarumma said to Rai Sport after the match. “Even if it’s difficult not to, we try not to think about anything other than ourselves. We needed this win to convince ourselves that we’re a great group. The Coach makes us give our best in every training session. We have to listen to him and go on like this.”
Italy controlled the match, holding 70% of possession and popping off 18 shots to Poland’s six. Jorginho hit the post in the very first minute, while Lorenzo Insigne rattled the woodwork on the half-hour mark. Wojciech Szczesny made a few fine saves as well that threatened to frustrate Italy. They remained opportunistic, and found the winner as Cristiano Biraghi tapped in a corner at the far post.
“Tonight we faced a great Szczesny and I congratulate him,” Donnarumma said. “We controlled the game for almost its entirety and it wasn’t easy. We have to continue like this and go one game at a time.”
Mancini took over Italy in May, six months after they were eliminated from World Cup contention. The win over Poland is the first since beating Saudi Arabia in late May. However, the team has lost just once in that span as well, falling 1-0 to Portugal earlier last month.
The United States needed one more win to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, and they did so in roaring fashion, taking down Jamaica 6-0 in Frisco on Sunday.
Tobin Heath scored a first-half brace, while Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, and Alex Morgan all got on the scoresheet before the halftime break. It was a rousing success, such that head coach Jill Ellis yanked Rapinoe and Ertz at halftime, while Rose Lavelle came off before the hour mark.
Heath picked up the first less than two minutes into the game. Lindsay Horan collected a failed clearance by the Jamaica defense, and while her shot was saved by Sydney Schneider, Heath was there to pounce on the rebound.
The second was all too easy, capitalizing in the 15th minute on lackadaisical defense. From the back, Ertz picked out Rapinoe on the left, and after chesting down the ball, she ran right by her mark and into the box where she roofed the shot from a tight angle.
Ertz would score herself six minutes later when heading in a cross, while Heath grabbed her second just before the half-hour mark as she got behind the defense and latched onto Horan’s long-ball. With the rout on, Morgan would score two minutes later as Rapinoe swung in a free-kick and while Ertz whiffed, Morgan did not.
The United States cruised through the second half, and when a penalty was give in the 84th minute, Heath didn’t push for the chance for her first international hat-trick, it was Morgan who stepped up and delivered instead. That would complete the scoreline, and send the United States to the 2019 World Cup.
Bend it like Blue Devils?
Duke women’s soccer beat Clemson on Saturday 3-2 on an absurd goal scored with 14 minutes remaining. Senior Taylor Racioppi whipped the ball with the outside of her foot, and it bent completely across the face of goal, leaving a diving Clemson goalkeeper Sandy MacIver absolutely no chance as it tucked into the top-right corner of the goal.
The curl on the ball combined with the shot off the outside of the foot renders this goal one of the best you’ll see.
Not only is the goal fantastic to watch, the win is massive for the Blue Devils. The game elevated the team to second in the conference with just four more regular season games to go. Coming into the match, Duke rested just one point above the Tigers in the standings.
Racioppi has been selected to train with the U.S. youth setup in the past, and has been a critical part of the Duke team over the last four years. She has 77 appearances for the school, with 73 of those starts, and has scored 21 goals and 17 assists including six goals and an assist this season.
Alex McLeish is in a world of hurt as manager of Scotland as they fell at home to Portugal 3-1 after a host of missed opportunities and defensive errors. The visitors were at less than full strength, without Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva.
Scotland started the game in Hampden brightly and nearly had the opener as Beto was forced to make a save on his own man Sergio Oliveira. Portugal found its way into the game and missed a few chances before they bagged the first just before halftime as Wolverhampton winger Helder Costa beat Andrew Robertson to the far post where he cut inside and met Kévin Rodrigues’ cross for a sliding finish.
The hosts had chances, as Scott McKenna missed a header after the break. That would prove costly, as Portugal struck again with 19 minutes remaining through Eder. Stephen O’Donnell was the culprit as Eder beat him to the far post on a Renato Sanchez free-kick, earning an open header.
Finally, in the 84th minute, Portugal found a third as a giveaway in the midfield allowed the visitors to break. Bruma took the ball down the left flank and turned Graeme Shinnie completely around before unleashing a powerful shot into the top corner. Steven Naismith grabbed a consolation in stoppage time but the damage had been done.
The loss is the sixth in the last eight for McLeish, who admitted he was at fault for the recent struggles. “It’s never easy to lose and that was a tough weekend,” said McLeish after the match. “I have to stand up and be brave and take it forward. There’s other examples of managers being under the cosh – Michael O’Neil and the Russian camp and Stanislav Cherchesov persevered. I’ll always retain that determination.”
“It’s basic errors that we made and that is the disappointing aspect of it,” said McLeish of the mistakes at the back. “You expect the top teams to cut you open with majestic skills, but we were the perpetrators of our own mistakes. I thought there was a lot of good football. We had a good game plan, we were compact, we pressed when we had a chance to press. I know there was a few Portugal players rested but there was a still a hell of a lot of money out on that pitch.”
Set pieces, man. Set pieces.
