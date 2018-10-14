More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

French defender Koscielny retires from international football

By Kyle BonnOct 14, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has announced his retirement from international football. The 33-year-old has accumulated 51 caps for France over his career, scoring one goal.

Koscielny’s career has been marred by injuries, and he cited those struggles as a big reason for his retirement.

“When you are in good form, you have lots of friends,” Koscielny said to French TV station Canal+. “When you are injured… after a certain period of time, you are forgotten about.”

Koscielny was a fixture in the French national team from 2012-2017, but after suffering an Achilles injury that saw him miss a pair of World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Belarus that snapped a 22-match appearance streak, he lost his place in the squad in favor of younger defenders like Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti and Rafael Varane. That Achilles injury saw him eliminated from contention for the 2018 World Cup, and he has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this season.

The Frenchman sounded more bitter than supportive about his country winning the World Cup this summer. “France’s World Cup victory did me a lot more psychological damage than my injury did me,” Koscielny said.

He also said he was disappointed in the lack of communication from the coaching staff, including head coach Didier Deschamps. “He called me once for my birthday in September,” Koscielny said. “Otherwise, no [there was no communication]. Lots of people disappointed me, not only the coach. It feels like a slap in the face.”

“I think that I have given everything I can for France,” Koscielny said. “I am 33, I have done 2 Euros, 1 World Cup. France has a great generation of great players now. My injury does not change my decision. For Les Bleus, it is finished.”

Tadic misses penalty as Serbia draws Romania, Russia tops Turkey

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 14, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
Dusan Tadic‘s awful penalty was the only real highlight of an otherwise drab 0-0 draw between Serbia and Romania at Arena Nationala in Bucuresti.

Serbia was awarded the spot-kick after Gabriel Tamas was sent off for a high boot in the box right to the face of Mijat Gacinovic. Tadic stepped up to take the penalty and after a slow, awkward run-up, he blasted his penalty well over the top-left corner, not even close to hitting the target.

Many after the match criticized Serbia for not having in-form Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic take the penalty instead of Tadic. Mitrovic scored a penalty just three days ago in a 2-0 win over Montenegro. There were just six total shots on target throughout the entire match split three and three between the two teams. Serbia dominated the majority of play, holding 70% of possession and winning the corner count 11-3.

Elsewhere, Denis Cheryshev continued his hot streak for Russia as they stole a 2-0 win over Turkey in Sochi. Cheryshev has scored six goals in his last nine international appearances dating back to the World Cup. Cheryshev didn’t start the match, but came on with 19 minutes to go and Russia already a goal up on a Roman Neustädter 20th minute strike.

Turkey, featuring a lineup that included Everton striker Cenk Tosun and Roma youngster Cengiz Ünder, held 60% possession and out-passed a Russia team that only completed 67% of its passes. Still, they struggled up front as 30-year-old Fenerbahce CB Neustadter partnered well alongside Georgi Dzhikiya. Neither defender was part of the Russian World Cup squad this past summer.

Also in Nations League play, Faroe Islands drew 1-1 with Kosovo, while Malta and Azerbaijan also finished level at 1-1 in Baku.

VIDEO: Northern Irish player scores just after opening kickoff

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
Did it even take 10 seconds?

Crusaders midfielder Matthew Snoddy scored with the fourth touch of the game as the Northern Irish champions beat Glentoran on Sunday.

Snoddy, 25, lets the ball settle down just a bit before rocketing his first touch of a headed pass off the goalkeepers’ hands and over the line.

Snoddy doesn’t score too often, with 13 goals in his previous 173 goals, making the feat even more notable.

Who will lead the Premier League head into the festive season?

AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
The gap between first place and fifth place after eight weeks of last season in the Premier League was nine points, a departure from the norm.

The previous two seasons saw the lead at three points. It’s two this year.

Something that hasn’t changed? Man City’s been first in all four campaigns when 2018-19 is included.

Manchester United is five points back of the Top Four, so we’re not going to do the math there even though the Red Devils could easily be in the race by Boxing Day.

Liverpool’s Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea and just two Top Four contenders on its docket certainly seems to bolster the hopes of the Reds being atop the table on Christmas.

Arsenal has murderous pair of back-to-back matches on Dec. 2 and 5, a home North London Derby followed by a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

The onus is on Man City to have its Champions League group fate sewn up by the time it heads to Hoffenheim a few days after going to Chelsea.

Man City (20 points)
Top Six opponents: at TOT, vs. MUN, at CHE
European/Cup matches (minimum): five

Liverpool (20 points)
Top Six opponents: at ARS, vs. MUN
European/Cup matches (minimum): four

Chelsea (20 points)
Top Six opponents: vs. MUN, at TOT, vs. MCI
European/Cup matches (minimum): five

Arsenal (18 points)
Top Six opponents: vs. LIV, vs. TOT, at MUN
European/Cup matches (minimum): five

Spurs (18 points)
Top Six opponents: vs. MCI, vs. CHE, at ARS
European/Cup matches (minimum): five

Sarri says he’s “hermetically-sealed” in his office each day

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
When you consider all the work Maurizio Sarri puts into getting ready for a match, it makes a little more sense that the anxious magician winds up with odd habits like chewing on cigarettes during the game.

The Chelsea boss, 59, gave an interview to Corriere dello Sport where he admits he spends 10 hours a day getting ready for matches, (perhaps) joking that he doesn’t allow himself to be disturbed.

It’s a habit that came later in his managerial career, and one he believed propelled him to the stage he now ascends each weekend at Stamford Bridge and around the Premier League and Europa League. From The London Evening Standard:

“I got a house… in Effingham, so they lock me up in my hermitic seal and if they knock, I don’t answer the door. I am immersed in my world.

“I achieved this almost at the age of 60. I don’t need to thank anyone other than those who cared for me, supported me and understood me, but not those who tried to exploit me. … I spent my time in Serie C, that’s a league that grinds you down and spits you out.”

Sarri had 16 (sixteen!) jobs before he got a chance at even the Serie B level in Italy, but has now led Empoli to Serie A promotion and safety before guiding Napoli to wins in nearly two-thirds of their matches.

He’s only unbeaten at Chelsea, which seems an impossible standard to keep up.