Italy tops Poland on late Biraghi goal

Set pieces, man. Set pieces.

Italy stole a 1-0 victory late on a goal in the second minute of stoppage time by Cristiano Biraghi, his first goal for Italy on just his third cap.

The strike came on a corner deep in the contest, as it was whipped in by Lorenzo Insigne to the near post where Kevin Lasagna flicked it across to the far post, a messy-looking goal but a quality one with Lasagna’s hard work. Biraghi was one of three Italians there at the end of the ball to just one defender, and he poked it in past Wojciech Szczesny for the win.

The win was a deserved one as the Italians held 70% of the possession throughout the match, and fired off 18 shots to Poland’s six, although they were only able to get five of those 18 on target.

Jorginho and Federico Chiesa had both hit the post with shots before the half, while Federico Bernadeschi missed a wide-open header in the 71st minute. Poland, meanwhile, failed to record a shot on target until the 57th minute, and ultimately found themselves relegated to Group B.

The win is Roberto Mancini’s second in charge, and is the country’s first in three Nations League matches. They will take on the United States in late November.

