Mike Egerton/PA via AP

Sarri says he’s “hermetically-sealed” in his office each day

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
When you consider all the work Maurizio Sarri puts into getting ready for a match, it makes a little more sense that the anxious magician winds up with odd habits like chewing on cigarettes during the game.

The Chelsea boss, 59, gave an interview to Corriere dello Sport where he admits he spends 10 hours a day getting ready for matches, (perhaps) joking that he doesn’t allow himself to be disturbed.

It’s a habit that came later in his managerial career, and one he believed propelled him to the stage he now ascends each weekend at Stamford Bridge and around the Premier League and Europa League. From The London Evening Standard:

“I got a house… in Effingham, so they lock me up in my hermitic seal and if they knock, I don’t answer the door. I am immersed in my world.

“I achieved this almost at the age of 60. I don’t need to thank anyone other than those who cared for me, supported me and understood me, but not those who tried to exploit me. … I spent my time in Serie C, that’s a league that grinds you down and spits you out.”

Sarri had 16 (sixteen!) jobs before he got a chance at even the Serie B level in Italy, but has now led Empoli to Serie A promotion and safety before guiding Napoli to wins in nearly two-thirds of their matches.

He’s only unbeaten at Chelsea, which seems an impossible standard to keep up.

Wijnaldum’s ankle-breaking goal is a flashback to Newcastle

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
It’s easy to forget — I know I have — that Georginio Wijnaldum at his best is a dynamic offensive force.

That’s not really his job in Liverpool, where Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane are among the many with more free-wheeling roles, but he showed his stuff again for the Netherlands in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat of Germany.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old has nine goals in 51 caps for the Dutch, and nine in 102 appearances with the Reds, but scored 11 in 40 for Newcastle (although four came in one match against Norwich City).

Look at this shimmy to open up the lane — basketball alert — a la Kyrie Irving.

Paco Alcacer making most of 2nd chance with Spain

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 10:17 AM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Close to seeing his career stagnate, Paco Alcacer is making the most of a second chance to become Spain’s top striker.

Alcacer scored twice in his first appearance for Spain in two-and-a-half years to lead a 4-1 away win at Wales in a friendly last week.

On Monday, the former Barcelona player will likely feature again when Spain hosts England in Seville seeking a second win over Gareth Southgate‘s team in the incipient Nations League.

“I’m happy that I was able to help the team by doing what we strikers are supposed to, which is provide goals,” Alcacer said after Thursday’s match in Cardiff. “I just have to keep this good dynamic going.”

The 25-year-old Alcacer has been rejuvenated since leaving Barcelona on loan for Borussia Dortmund in August, a turnaround that has ended a hiatus from Spain’s national team that was in danger of becoming a permanent adios.

Previous to his two goals for Spain against Wales, Alcacer had scored seven times in a four-match scoring run for Dortmund. That streak included netting a spectacular hat trick that he completed on the last kick of the game for a 4-3 win over Augsburg.

Ironically, Alcacer’s slide toward oblivion at Barcelona began under current Spain coach Luis Enrique when he was condemned to a reserve role behind the superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez in 2016-17.

Not even Neymar’s departure at the start of last season changed the situation at Camp Nou for Alcacer. Favoring other players, new coach Ernesto Valverde gave him fewer appearances than Luis Enrique.

So Alcacer decided that his best option was to leave Spain and try his luck in Germany.

And it turned out that Alcacer just needed a chance to play.

With his brace against Wales, Alcacer showed his leading quality as a striker. He is not the fastest, the strongest, nor the slickest passer; he is a pure goal scorer who excels at putting one-touch shots in-between the posts.

Against Wales, Alcacer fired a rising right-footed shot into the near corner for the lead- and his first goal with Spain since Oct. 2015. He then put the win beyond doubt by poaching a clearance in the area to make it 3-0.

“Alcacer is playing superbly because he is on a scoring streak, but overall his attitude has been marvelous,” said Luis Enrique, who called Alcacer up to fill the void left by the injured Diego Costa.

Alcacer was not supposed to need a comeback story.

Four years ago, former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque considered Alcacer, along with Alvaro Morata, as his strikers of the future. The then Valencia player led Spain in qualifying for the 2016 European championship with five goals, but when he struggled to score for his club in the run-up to the tournament Del Bosque dropped him from his squad.

Banished to the bench following his move to Barcelona from Valencia, Alcacer was also ignored by Julen Lopetegui in his two-year tenure that took Spain to last summer’s World Cup.

Circumstances, however, have put Alcacer in good position to now succeed for “La Roja.”

While competition remains fierce in the positions of midfielder and playmaker for Spain, the striker job is up for grabs.

Long gone are the days when David Villa and Fernando Torres flourished up front for the 2010 world champions, as both Costa and Morata have failed to show they can be counted on for goals.

Alcacer said that he had been preparing for this return to his best form.

“It’s about several things,” he said, “about getting on a hot streak, about self-confidence, about having playing time, and, above all, about working each day when you are not playing so you can be ready.”

MLS State of Play: Playoff, Supporters’ Shield races go to wire

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
In a season which has very much underlined its superstars, Major League Soccer reaches its home stretch with plenty on the line for the teams of those megawatt names.

Carlos Vela and expansion LAFC are in a race for the West’s top seed, while crosstown rival LA Galaxy are riding Zlatan Ibrahimovic toward the final playoff spot.

In the East, Wayne Rooney and DC United are now in a playoff spot (at the expense of Saphir Taider and Montreal). And Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez are hoping to maintain their pole position straight into a Supporters’ Shield.

With *most* teams on 32 matches played — eight teams have midweek matches before a busy weekend — here’s the state of play in the East and West. Let’s start with the latter, where there’s plenty more to dissect but no Supporters’ Shield implications.

The race for the top of the West could be thrilling

Sporting KC is four points behind leaders FC Dallas and three back of LAFC but has a match-in-hand on both.

That match is against a Vancouver team desperate to keep its playoff dreams alive (more on that later, because a Caps win over KC would further enliven the race for sixth!).

Sporting heads to Dallas before hosting LAFC in the finale. Making the race even more exciting is the fact that all three teams are rarities in MLS in that they are .500 or better away from home.

Dallas is in the best spot of the bunch, with a match against lowly Colorado in addition to the visit from KC. LAFC also faces Vancouver, in LA, in what will still be a desperate affair for the Caps.

A home first round spot is Cascadian; Sixth is anyone’s guess

Portland and Seattle are fourth and fifth in the table, and likely jockeying for a home match against the other in what would be a fantastic first round match.

And the fixtures set us up for a lot of fun. Here are the remaining matches for teams still alive for a playoff spot.

Most notably: The final day could have Real Salt Lake simply watching the scoreboard due to a bye, while a Cascadian derby could decide plenty.

Wednesday
Seattle Sounders at Orlando City SC

Thursday
New England Revolution at Real Salt Lake
Sporting KC at Vancouver Whitecaps

Oct. 21
LA Galaxy at Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake at Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders at Houston Dynamo
Vancouver Whitecaps at LAFC

Oct. 28
Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy
Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps
San Jose Earthquakes at Seattle Sounders

Western
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
FC Dallas* 32 16 9 7 51 39 12 10-5-1 6-4-6 57
Los Angeles FC* 32 16 8 8 65 48 17 9-6-1 7-2-7 56
Sporting KC* 31 15 8 8 56 38 18 9-5-2 6-3-6 53
Portland 32 14 9 9 50 46 4 10-4-2 4-5-7 51
Seattle 31 15 5 11 45 33 12 9-2-5 6-3-6 50
Real Salt Lake 32 13 7 12 51 54 -3 10-4-2 3-3-10 46
Los Angeles 32 12 9 11 61 60 1 8-4-4 4-5-7 45
Vancouver 31 12 7 12 49 60 -11 6-5-4 6-2-8 43
Minnesota – e 32 11 3 18 46 65 -19 10-1-5 1-2-13 36
Houston – e 32 9 8 15 53 53 0 8-3-5 1-5-10 35
Colorado – e 32 7 6 19 34 62 -28 5-3-8 2-3-11 27
San Jose – e 32 4 8 20 48 69 -21 2-5-9 2-3-11 20

The Shield looks Southern but nothing is certain

Atlanta United has been consistent home and away, and Tata Martino’s men simply need to match the Red Bulls results to gain a first Supporters’ Shield. Atlanta is home to Chicago and away to Toronto in what should be close to certain.

The Red Bulls know they’ll be first or second, and head to tricky Philadelphia before hosting Orlando City SC.

DC can lessen the drama at midweek

The Black-and-Red haven’t lost since Aug. 29, a run of seven matches, and the Wayne Rooney-Luciano Acosta show hosts already eliminated and Michael Bradley-less Toronto FC on Wednesday.

If DC wins, it will have a four-point lead on seventh-place Montreal and be eyeing up fourth. DC then hosts NYCFC before traveling to Chicago.

Montreal hosts Toronto in a derby before traveling to New England, and can max out at 49 points. That means they need either DC to struggle or Columbus to turn into a pool of mush. The Crew heads to Orlando before hosting Minnesota and… yeah… it would take mush. More than a puddle or maybe even a pool. Perhaps a Lake of Mush.

Eastern
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Atlanta* 32 20 6 6 67 39 28 10-4-2 10-2-4 66
Red Bulls* 32 20 5 7 60 33 27 13-1-2 7-4-5 65
New York City FC* 32 15 8 9 55 41 14 11-4-1 4-4-8 53
Philadelphia* 32 15 5 12 48 46 2 9-2-5 6-3-7 50
Columbus 32 13 9 10 39 41 -2 10-4-2 3-5-8 48
D.C. 31 12 8 11 56 49 7 11-2-2 1-6-9 44
Montreal 32 13 4 15 45 52 -7 10-2-4 3-2-11 43
New England – e 32 9 11 12 47 51 -4 7-5-4 2-6-8 38
Toronto FC – e 31 9 6 16 55 60 -5 7-2-7 2-4-9 33
Chicago – e 32 8 7 17 47 59 -12 6-3-7 2-4-10 31
Orlando City SC – e 31 7 4 20 40 70 -30 5-4-6 2-0-14 25

Salah update as Egyptian heads back to Liverpool

Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 7:59 AM EDT
Will Liverpool have Mohamed Salah available for matches against Huddersfield Town and Red Star Belgrade?

The Egyptian star, 26, was injured in a 4-1 win over Swaziland in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, and the hamstring ailment is not considered long-term but enough to stop him from participating in the return leg.

Salah has three goals and two assists in 11 matches for Liverpool this season, but those numbers are a reflection of his out-of-form finishing not chance creation. The Egyptian remains as active and dangerous as he was in his unreal 2017-18 season.

From Sky Sports, translated from the Egypt FA:

“During the previous match against Swaziland, Salah complained of stress in the musculoskeletal muscle. He was examined medically and radiation was performed on the area of complaint after the game.”

Xherdan Shaqiri is the favorite to start for Liverpool should Salah be unable to play Saturday. As with Kevin De Bruyne‘s injury for Man City, albeit a long-term one, the Reds’ next few games are fortunately forgiving. With apologies to Red Star, Arsenal is the only big name in Liverpool’s next seven matches.

As for those thinking this is a mixed blessing as Egypt could be hurt in AFCON qualifying? The Pharoahs are well-positioned to qualify for AFCON 2019, behind Tunisia in its group but five points clear of Swaziland and Niger at the midpoint of Group J play. Now whether the Egypt FA will be in Salah’s good graces come January is another story.