USWNT obliterates Jamaica, qualifies for 2019 World Cup

The United States needed one more win to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, and they did so in roaring fashion, taking down Jamaica 6-0 in Frisco on Sunday.

Tobin Heath scored a first-half brace, while Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, and Alex Morgan all got on the scoresheet before the halftime break. It was a rousing success, such that head coach Jill Ellis yanked Rapinoe and Ertz at halftime, while Rose Lavelle came off before the hour mark.

Heath picked up the first less than two minutes into the game. Lindsay Horan collected a failed clearance by the Jamaica defense, and while her shot was saved by Sydney Schneider, Heath was there to pounce on the rebound.

Let's all settle in for some Sunday night soc— @TOBINHEATH GOAL! pic.twitter.com/74SEIQTbvA — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 15, 2018

The second was all too easy, capitalizing in the 15th minute on lackadaisical defense. From the back, Ertz picked out Rapinoe on the left, and after chesting down the ball, she ran right by her mark and into the box where she roofed the shot from a tight angle.

Ertz would score herself six minutes later when heading in a cross, while Heath grabbed her second just before the half-hour mark as she got behind the defense and latched onto Horan’s long-ball. With the rout on, Morgan would score two minutes later as Rapinoe swung in a free-kick and while Ertz whiffed, Morgan did not.

The United States cruised through the second half, and when a penalty was give in the 84th minute, Heath didn’t push for the chance for her first international hat-trick, it was Morgan who stepped up and delivered instead. That would complete the scoreline, and send the United States to the 2019 World Cup.

Follow @the_bonnfire