VIDEO: Northern Irish player scores just after opening kickoff

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
Did it even take 10 seconds?

Crusaders midfielder Matthew Snoddy scored with the fourth touch of the game as the Northern Irish champions beat Glentoran on Sunday.

Snoddy, 25, lets the ball settle down just a bit before rocketing his first touch of a headed pass off the goalkeepers’ hands and over the line.

Snoddy doesn’t score too often, with 13 goals in his previous 173 goals, making the feat even more notable.

Who will lead the Premier League head into the festive season?

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
The gap between first place and fifth place after eight weeks of last season in the Premier League was nine points, a departure from the norm.

The previous two seasons saw the lead at three points. It’s two this year.

Something that hasn’t changed? Man City’s been first in all four campaigns when 2018-19 is included.

Manchester United is five points back of the Top Four, so we’re not going to do the math there even though the Red Devils could easily be in the race by Boxing Day.

Liverpool’s Cup exit at the hands of Chelsea and just two Top Four contenders on its docket certainly seems to bolster the hopes of the Reds being atop the table on Christmas.

Arsenal has murderous pair of back-to-back matches on Dec. 2 and 5, a home North London Derby followed by a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

The onus is on Man City to have its Champions League group fate sewn up by the time it heads to Hoffenheim a few days after going to Chelsea.

Man City (20 points)
Top Six opponents: at TOT, vs. MUN, at CHE
European/Cup matches (minimum): five

Liverpool (20 points)
Top Six opponents: at ARS, vs. MUN
European/Cup matches (minimum): four

Chelsea (20 points)
Top Six opponents: vs. MUN, at TOT, vs. MCI
European/Cup matches (minimum): five

Arsenal (18 points)
Top Six opponents: vs. LIV, vs. TOT, at MUN
European/Cup matches (minimum): five

Spurs (18 points)
Top Six opponents: vs. MCI, vs. CHE, at ARS
European/Cup matches (minimum): five

Sarri says he’s “hermetically-sealed” in his office each day

Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
When you consider all the work Maurizio Sarri puts into getting ready for a match, it makes a little more sense that the anxious magician winds up with odd habits like chewing on cigarettes during the game.

The Chelsea boss, 59, gave an interview to Corriere dello Sport where he admits he spends 10 hours a day getting ready for matches, (perhaps) joking that he doesn’t allow himself to be disturbed.

It’s a habit that came later in his managerial career, and one he believed propelled him to the stage he now ascends each weekend at Stamford Bridge and around the Premier League and Europa League. From The London Evening Standard:

“I got a house… in Effingham, so they lock me up in my hermitic seal and if they knock, I don’t answer the door. I am immersed in my world.

“I achieved this almost at the age of 60. I don’t need to thank anyone other than those who cared for me, supported me and understood me, but not those who tried to exploit me. … I spent my time in Serie C, that’s a league that grinds you down and spits you out.”

Sarri had 16 (sixteen!) jobs before he got a chance at even the Serie B level in Italy, but has now led Empoli to Serie A promotion and safety before guiding Napoli to wins in nearly two-thirds of their matches.

He’s only unbeaten at Chelsea, which seems an impossible standard to keep up.

Wijnaldum’s ankle-breaking goal is a flashback to Newcastle

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
It’s easy to forget — I know I have — that Georginio Wijnaldum at his best is a dynamic offensive force.

That’s not really his job in Liverpool, where Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane are among the many with more free-wheeling roles, but he showed his stuff again for the Netherlands in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat of Germany.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old has nine goals in 51 caps for the Dutch, and nine in 102 appearances with the Reds, but scored 11 in 40 for Newcastle (although four came in one match against Norwich City).

Look at this shimmy to open up the lane — basketball alert — a la Kyrie Irving.

Paco Alcacer making most of 2nd chance with Spain

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 10:17 AM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Close to seeing his career stagnate, Paco Alcacer is making the most of a second chance to become Spain’s top striker.

Alcacer scored twice in his first appearance for Spain in two-and-a-half years to lead a 4-1 away win at Wales in a friendly last week.

On Monday, the former Barcelona player will likely feature again when Spain hosts England in Seville seeking a second win over Gareth Southgate‘s team in the incipient Nations League.

“I’m happy that I was able to help the team by doing what we strikers are supposed to, which is provide goals,” Alcacer said after Thursday’s match in Cardiff. “I just have to keep this good dynamic going.”

The 25-year-old Alcacer has been rejuvenated since leaving Barcelona on loan for Borussia Dortmund in August, a turnaround that has ended a hiatus from Spain’s national team that was in danger of becoming a permanent adios.

Previous to his two goals for Spain against Wales, Alcacer had scored seven times in a four-match scoring run for Dortmund. That streak included netting a spectacular hat trick that he completed on the last kick of the game for a 4-3 win over Augsburg.

Ironically, Alcacer’s slide toward oblivion at Barcelona began under current Spain coach Luis Enrique when he was condemned to a reserve role behind the superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez in 2016-17.

Not even Neymar’s departure at the start of last season changed the situation at Camp Nou for Alcacer. Favoring other players, new coach Ernesto Valverde gave him fewer appearances than Luis Enrique.

So Alcacer decided that his best option was to leave Spain and try his luck in Germany.

And it turned out that Alcacer just needed a chance to play.

With his brace against Wales, Alcacer showed his leading quality as a striker. He is not the fastest, the strongest, nor the slickest passer; he is a pure goal scorer who excels at putting one-touch shots in-between the posts.

Against Wales, Alcacer fired a rising right-footed shot into the near corner for the lead- and his first goal with Spain since Oct. 2015. He then put the win beyond doubt by poaching a clearance in the area to make it 3-0.

“Alcacer is playing superbly because he is on a scoring streak, but overall his attitude has been marvelous,” said Luis Enrique, who called Alcacer up to fill the void left by the injured Diego Costa.

Alcacer was not supposed to need a comeback story.

Four years ago, former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque considered Alcacer, along with Alvaro Morata, as his strikers of the future. The then Valencia player led Spain in qualifying for the 2016 European championship with five goals, but when he struggled to score for his club in the run-up to the tournament Del Bosque dropped him from his squad.

Banished to the bench following his move to Barcelona from Valencia, Alcacer was also ignored by Julen Lopetegui in his two-year tenure that took Spain to last summer’s World Cup.

Circumstances, however, have put Alcacer in good position to now succeed for “La Roja.”

While competition remains fierce in the positions of midfielder and playmaker for Spain, the striker job is up for grabs.

Long gone are the days when David Villa and Fernando Torres flourished up front for the 2010 world champions, as both Costa and Morata have failed to show they can be counted on for goals.

Alcacer said that he had been preparing for this return to his best form.

“It’s about several things,” he said, “about getting on a hot streak, about self-confidence, about having playing time, and, above all, about working each day when you are not playing so you can be ready.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports