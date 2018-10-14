More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Wijnaldum’s ankle-breaking goal is a flashback to Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
It’s easy to forget — I know I have — that Georginio Wijnaldum at his best is a dynamic offensive force.

That’s not really his job in Liverpool, where Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane are among the many with more free-wheeling roles, but he showed his stuff again for the Netherlands in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat of Germany.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old has nine goals in 51 caps for the Dutch, and nine in 102 appearances with the Reds, but scored 11 in 40 for Newcastle (although four came in one match against Norwich City).

Look at this shimmy to open up the lane — basketball alert — a la Kyrie Irving.

Paco Alcacer making most of 2nd chance with Spain

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 14, 2018, 10:17 AM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Close to seeing his career stagnate, Paco Alcacer is making the most of a second chance to become Spain’s top striker.

Alcacer scored twice in his first appearance for Spain in two-and-a-half years to lead a 4-1 away win at Wales in a friendly last week.

On Monday, the former Barcelona player will likely feature again when Spain hosts England in Seville seeking a second win over Gareth Southgate‘s team in the incipient Nations League.

“I’m happy that I was able to help the team by doing what we strikers are supposed to, which is provide goals,” Alcacer said after Thursday’s match in Cardiff. “I just have to keep this good dynamic going.”

The 25-year-old Alcacer has been rejuvenated since leaving Barcelona on loan for Borussia Dortmund in August, a turnaround that has ended a hiatus from Spain’s national team that was in danger of becoming a permanent adios.

Previous to his two goals for Spain against Wales, Alcacer had scored seven times in a four-match scoring run for Dortmund. That streak included netting a spectacular hat trick that he completed on the last kick of the game for a 4-3 win over Augsburg.

Ironically, Alcacer’s slide toward oblivion at Barcelona began under current Spain coach Luis Enrique when he was condemned to a reserve role behind the superstar trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez in 2016-17.

Not even Neymar’s departure at the start of last season changed the situation at Camp Nou for Alcacer. Favoring other players, new coach Ernesto Valverde gave him fewer appearances than Luis Enrique.

So Alcacer decided that his best option was to leave Spain and try his luck in Germany.

And it turned out that Alcacer just needed a chance to play.

With his brace against Wales, Alcacer showed his leading quality as a striker. He is not the fastest, the strongest, nor the slickest passer; he is a pure goal scorer who excels at putting one-touch shots in-between the posts.

Against Wales, Alcacer fired a rising right-footed shot into the near corner for the lead- and his first goal with Spain since Oct. 2015. He then put the win beyond doubt by poaching a clearance in the area to make it 3-0.

“Alcacer is playing superbly because he is on a scoring streak, but overall his attitude has been marvelous,” said Luis Enrique, who called Alcacer up to fill the void left by the injured Diego Costa.

Alcacer was not supposed to need a comeback story.

Four years ago, former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque considered Alcacer, along with Alvaro Morata, as his strikers of the future. The then Valencia player led Spain in qualifying for the 2016 European championship with five goals, but when he struggled to score for his club in the run-up to the tournament Del Bosque dropped him from his squad.

Banished to the bench following his move to Barcelona from Valencia, Alcacer was also ignored by Julen Lopetegui in his two-year tenure that took Spain to last summer’s World Cup.

Circumstances, however, have put Alcacer in good position to now succeed for “La Roja.”

While competition remains fierce in the positions of midfielder and playmaker for Spain, the striker job is up for grabs.

Long gone are the days when David Villa and Fernando Torres flourished up front for the 2010 world champions, as both Costa and Morata have failed to show they can be counted on for goals.

Alcacer said that he had been preparing for this return to his best form.

“It’s about several things,” he said, “about getting on a hot streak, about self-confidence, about having playing time, and, above all, about working each day when you are not playing so you can be ready.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

MLS State of Play: Playoff, Supporters’ Shield races go to wire

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 9:37 AM EDT
In a season which has very much underlined its superstars, Major League Soccer reaches its home stretch with plenty on the line for the teams of those megawatt names.

Carlos Vela and expansion LAFC are in a race for the West’s top seed, while crosstown rival LA Galaxy are riding Zlatan Ibrahimovic toward the final playoff spot.

In the East, Wayne Rooney and DC United are now in a playoff spot (at the expense of Saphir Taider and Montreal). And Atlanta’s Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez are hoping to maintain their pole position straight into a Supporters’ Shield.

With *most* teams on 32 matches played — eight teams have midweek matches before a busy weekend — here’s the state of play in the East and West. Let’s start with the latter, where there’s plenty more to dissect but no Supporters’ Shield implications.

The race for the top of the West could be thrilling

Sporting KC is four points behind leaders FC Dallas and three back of LAFC but has a match-in-hand on both.

That match is against a Vancouver team desperate to keep its playoff dreams alive (more on that later, because a Caps win over KC would further enliven the race for sixth!).

Sporting heads to Dallas before hosting LAFC in the finale. Making the race even more exciting is the fact that all three teams are rarities in MLS in that they are .500 or better away from home.

Dallas is in the best spot of the bunch, with a match against lowly Colorado in addition to the visit from KC. LAFC also faces Vancouver, in LA, in what will still be a desperate affair for the Caps.

A home first round spot is Cascadian; Sixth is anyone’s guess

Portland and Seattle are fourth and fifth in the table, and likely jockeying for a home match against the other in what would be a fantastic first round match.

And the fixtures set us up for a lot of fun. Here are the remaining matches for teams still alive for a playoff spot.

Most notably: The final day could have Real Salt Lake simply watching the scoreboard due to a bye, while a Cascadian derby could decide plenty.

Wednesday
Seattle Sounders at Orlando City SC

Thursday
New England Revolution at Real Salt Lake
Sporting KC at Vancouver Whitecaps

Oct. 21
LA Galaxy at Minnesota United
Real Salt Lake at Portland Timbers
Seattle Sounders at Houston Dynamo
Vancouver Whitecaps at LAFC

Oct. 28
Houston Dynamo at LA Galaxy
Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps
San Jose Earthquakes at Seattle Sounders

Western
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
FC Dallas* 32 16 9 7 51 39 12 10-5-1 6-4-6 57
Los Angeles FC* 32 16 8 8 65 48 17 9-6-1 7-2-7 56
Sporting KC* 31 15 8 8 56 38 18 9-5-2 6-3-6 53
Portland 32 14 9 9 50 46 4 10-4-2 4-5-7 51
Seattle 31 15 5 11 45 33 12 9-2-5 6-3-6 50
Real Salt Lake 32 13 7 12 51 54 -3 10-4-2 3-3-10 46
Los Angeles 32 12 9 11 61 60 1 8-4-4 4-5-7 45
Vancouver 31 12 7 12 49 60 -11 6-5-4 6-2-8 43
Minnesota – e 32 11 3 18 46 65 -19 10-1-5 1-2-13 36
Houston – e 32 9 8 15 53 53 0 8-3-5 1-5-10 35
Colorado – e 32 7 6 19 34 62 -28 5-3-8 2-3-11 27
San Jose – e 32 4 8 20 48 69 -21 2-5-9 2-3-11 20

The Shield looks Southern but nothing is certain

Atlanta United has been consistent home and away, and Tata Martino’s men simply need to match the Red Bulls results to gain a first Supporters’ Shield. Atlanta is home to Chicago and away to Toronto in what should be close to certain.

The Red Bulls know they’ll be first or second, and head to tricky Philadelphia before hosting Orlando City SC.

DC can lessen the drama at midweek

The Black-and-Red haven’t lost since Aug. 29, a run of seven matches, and the Wayne Rooney-Luciano Acosta show hosts already eliminated and Michael Bradley-less Toronto FC on Wednesday.

If DC wins, it will have a four-point lead on seventh-place Montreal and be eyeing up fourth. DC then hosts NYCFC before traveling to Chicago.

Montreal hosts Toronto in a derby before traveling to New England, and can max out at 49 points. That means they need either DC to struggle or Columbus to turn into a pool of mush. The Crew heads to Orlando before hosting Minnesota and… yeah… it would take mush. More than a puddle or maybe even a pool. Perhaps a Lake of Mush.

Eastern
Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
Atlanta* 32 20 6 6 67 39 28 10-4-2 10-2-4 66
Red Bulls* 32 20 5 7 60 33 27 13-1-2 7-4-5 65
New York City FC* 32 15 8 9 55 41 14 11-4-1 4-4-8 53
Philadelphia* 32 15 5 12 48 46 2 9-2-5 6-3-7 50
Columbus 32 13 9 10 39 41 -2 10-4-2 3-5-8 48
D.C. 31 12 8 11 56 49 7 11-2-2 1-6-9 44
Montreal 32 13 4 15 45 52 -7 10-2-4 3-2-11 43
New England – e 32 9 11 12 47 51 -4 7-5-4 2-6-8 38
Toronto FC – e 31 9 6 16 55 60 -5 7-2-7 2-4-9 33
Chicago – e 32 8 7 17 47 59 -12 6-3-7 2-4-10 31
Orlando City SC – e 31 7 4 20 40 70 -30 5-4-6 2-0-14 25

Salah update as Egyptian heads back to Liverpool

Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaOct 14, 2018, 7:59 AM EDT
Will Liverpool have Mohamed Salah available for matches against Huddersfield Town and Red Star Belgrade?

[ MORE: Monaco hires Henry ]

The Egyptian star, 26, was injured in a 4-1 win over Swaziland in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, and the hamstring ailment is not considered long-term but enough to stop him from participating in the return leg.

Salah has three goals and two assists in 11 matches for Liverpool this season, but those numbers are a reflection of his out-of-form finishing not chance creation. The Egyptian remains as active and dangerous as he was in his unreal 2017-18 season.

From Sky Sports, translated from the Egypt FA:

“During the previous match against Swaziland, Salah complained of stress in the musculoskeletal muscle. He was examined medically and radiation was performed on the area of complaint after the game.”

Xherdan Shaqiri is the favorite to start for Liverpool should Salah be unable to play Saturday. As with Kevin De Bruyne‘s injury for Man City, albeit a long-term one, the Reds’ next few games are fortunately forgiving. With apologies to Red Star, Arsenal is the only big name in Liverpool’s next seven matches.

As for those thinking this is a mixed blessing as Egypt could be hurt in AFCON qualifying? The Pharoahs are well-positioned to qualify for AFCON 2019, behind Tunisia in its group but five points clear of Swaziland and Niger at the midpoint of Group J play. Now whether the Egypt FA will be in Salah’s good graces come January is another story.

USWNT guarding against overconfidence in WCQ

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 13, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
FRISCO, Texas (AP) Defender Becky Sauerbrunn said the memories of 2010 still drive her as the U.S. women’s national team seeks to qualify for next year’s World Cup in France.

[ MORE: Crew SC to remain in Columbus under new ownership ]

The United States lost in the semifinals of that year’s CONCACAF qualifying tournament, sending the team to a third-place finish and a two-legged playoff against Italy to secure a spot in the 2011 World Cup in Germany.

Sauerbrunn was on that team.

“For me, you just never know on any day. I think you see it in soccer all the time where the lesser team beats the greater team and it’s the story and everyone loves it,” she said. “So there are going to be a lot of people rooting against us, who want to see this kind of drama. Who want to see us face that. We don’t want to face that.”

Of course, the U.S. went on to advance to the finals of the 2011 World Cup but fell to Japan.

Currently the top-ranked team in the world, the United States plays Jamaica on Sunday night in the semifinals of the CONCACAF women’s World Cup qualifying tournament.

[ MORE: USMNT loses to Colombia | Player ratings | Three things ]

With a win, the United States will secure a spot in next year’s World Cup in France. The U.S. team in the defending champion of the sport’s premier event, having won the final in 2015 against Japan in Canada.

Canada, ranked No. 5 in the world, faces Panama in the other semifinal Sunday at Toyota Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s FC Dallas.

The United States isn’t leaving anything to chance. The team averaged six goals a game in its group stage. They’ve taken 114 shots, far more than the second-best team in the field, Canada (77).

In their final group-stage match, the U.S. women outshot injury-depleted Trinidad and Tobago 59-0 and had an 18-0 advantage in corner kicks.

“The players know and obviously we know that this game is crazy. Every thing we have to do is earn the right to be there. So I don’t think they’re over confident,” coach Jill Ellis said. “I think there’s a tremendous confidence in the group, but before our first game actually, Carli (Lloyd), I asked her to speak to the group, and she said to take nothing for granted.”

All four teams could be impacted by rain forecast for Sunday in the area. Saturday’s heavy downpours forced the U.S. team to practice indoors at the Dallas Cowboys’ team facilities.

[ MORE: DCU beats FC Dallas late, takes over East’s final playoff spot ]

“I think even if it is poor weather we can determine the tempo of the game, especially if we decide to go more direct. I think we can make it fast as we want or slow as we want,” Sauerbrunn said. “For us I think we thrive at keeping a higher tempo and being relentless in the attack, and not letting teams breathe and get into their big attacking shape. So that’s something I think we’ll consistently carry through, no matter the weather.”

The top three finishers in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship will represent the region in France, so the winners of both semifinals will earn a berth.

The finals and the third-place game are set for Wednesday in Frisco. The fourth-place finisher will face Argentina in a playoff for a spot in France.