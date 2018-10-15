Bolt heading to Europe? Sprinter also hits out at drugs test

Usain Bolt has been linked with a move to Europe after he scored twice for the Central Coast Mariners in a friendly in Australia on Friday.

The Jamaican sprinter, 32, has switched sports in recent months and his trial period with the A-League club has culminated in sub appearances and his first start for the Mariners last week.

A report from the Daily Telegraph in Australia suggested that Bolt has received “a formal two-year offer” to head to a team in southern Europe.

“The Daily Telegraph understands Bolt has been made a formal two-year offer to join a top-flight front-runner and even play in the team’s upcoming cup final. The club has recently been acquired by ambitious investors with aspirations of qualifying for the group stages of the European Champions League.”

Some are suggesting it is AC Milan, which would be quite a big step up from playing in Australia.

However, with his training stints with Borussia Dortmund and Stromsgodset he has shown a clear appetite to become a pro player. His dream is to play for Manchester United but that seems quite a long way off right now…

On the flip side, Bolt has also hit out on social media at being sent a notice for a drugs test following his first few games in Australia.

“So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this,” Bolt said as he held up a drugs test notice. “How am I going to get a drug test today? I’m not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously. So I asked the lady, ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then.”

