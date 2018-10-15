More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news

Danny Williams close to return for Huddersfield, USMNT

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
LONDON — Danny Williams is almost back ready to be a terrier for the Terriers.

The Huddersfield Town and U.S. men’s national team midfielder, 29, has been out since March with an ankle injury and he suffered a setback after his return to the pitch in late August.

Williams was a mainstay for Huddersfield in 2017-18 as they started their first-ever Premier League campaign brightly before just managing to stay up in the final days of the season. The energy and drive of the German-American midfielder has been missed by both Huddersfield and the USMNT in recent months.

Speaking exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk, Williams revealed he is back in training and is close to a return for club and country. When will he be back?

“Hopefully soon,” Williams said. “The story of my life is that I have to bounce back from injuries. When I have injuries that are always big. I never have muscle injuries. When they come they come big. I broke my ankle in March, fought my way back, went to LA to do the rehab and everything and came back strong and everything was good. Then I had my first game against Stoke in the League Cup (Aug. 28), but then two weeks ago my knee started to swell up. I think that is just the body telling me that I shouldn’t overdo it and maybe it isn’t ready yet, but the ankle has been perfect. It is just my knee I am a bit worried about. I think I got that sorted the last two weeks, I did a lot of work on that in the gym and hopefully I can start to train with the team this week.”

Playing against Liverpool this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at the John Smith’s Stadium may come a little too soon for Williams, but he has his eye on an upcoming game.

With the USMNT playing England at Wembley and facing Italy in Belgium next month in their final two matches of 2018, Williams is hoping to return to the Stars and Stripes. He captained the USMNT against Portugal in his last international appearance last November but has been out injured, and unavailable, ever since.

“Everybody likes to represent the country and that is the biggest honor for me, especially captaining the team against Portugal last year after I missed out on the World Cup qualifiers” Williams said. “It was a huge honor for me and that is of course the big aim for myself to play here against England at Wembley… I really hope that I can join back up with the national team because I still think I have a lot more to give and I aiming to be back for that game.”

Watch the interview with Danny in full in the two videos above, as he visited Wembley to watch the Seattle Seahawks and Oaklands Raiders play in the opening game of the NFL’s 2018 International Series in London.

Turkey seeks 12-year sentence for Barcelona’s Turan after fight

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 15, 2018, 2:20 PM EDT
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s state-run media says prosecutors are seeking more than 12 years imprisonment for Barcelona footballer Arda Turan for a nightclub fight in which he reportedly broke the nose of a singer.

The fight last week between Turan and pop singer Berkay Sahin in a nightclub began after the midfielder allegedly made comments to the singer’s wife.

Turan, who is on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir, allegedly later entered a hospital where the singer was being treated, brandishing a gun.

Anadolu Agency said on Monday Turan faces a 12 1/2 year sentence. Other media said Turan was being charged with sexual harassment, possession of an unlicensed gun, deliberate injury, and willfully endangering public security.

Sahin faces a two-year term for insulting Turan.

A court needs to accept the charges before trial can begin.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

With changes expected, how will USMNT line up v Peru?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team host Peru in their latest friendly game under interim head coach Dave Sarachan on Tuesday, with plenty of changes expected from the team which lost 4-2 to Colombia in Tampa on Friday. 

Speaking at his pre-game press conference on Monday in East Hartford, Connecticut, Sarachan said “there will be a lot of changes” and confirmed that Brad Guzan will start in goal for the USMNT after his 12-month spell away from the national team setup.

Sarachan also spoke about where the USMNT must improve most against Peru, and perhaps with one eye on their friendlies against England and Italy next month.

“Over the last year, I believe there has been a real process of bringing together a number of players we feel will be part of the program for years to come…we’ve pushed this program forward in identifying guys that will make it or some that won’t make it,” Sarachan said. “I wouldn’t say the US is afraid of Peru. The group I’ve worked with over the last year has no fear — they embrace the challenge. I’d like us to do better with the ball. The other night, it was a combination of impatience and making plays that weren’t quite there. To use a tennis phrase, a lot of unforced errors. That part has to get better.”

Below is a look at how Sarachan could line up his team from the start against their South American opponents.

JPW’s starting lineup for USMNT vs. Peru – Option 1, Newbies galore (4-1-3-2)

—– Guzan —–

— Cannon — Carter-Vickers — Long — Sweat —

—- Trapp —- 

— Picault — Delgado — Amon — 

—– Sargent —– Novakovich —–

JPW’s starting lineup for USMNT vs. Peru – Option 2, Best of both (3-4-3)

—– Guzan —–

—- Carter-Vickers — Miazga — Long — 

—- Yedlin —- Trapp —- Bradley —- Robinson —-

—- Weah —- Wood —- Amon —-

Evaluation

Well, Sarachan isn’t exactly keeping his cards close to his chest here, is he? The USMNT interim head coach said there will be “a lot of changes” for this game against Peru and it seems likely that anybody who didn’t start against Colombia (a stronger opponent, on paper, than Peru) would get a start in Connecticut. Cameron Carter-Vickers is due a full 90 minutes but if Sarachan does go with Option 1, the USMNT will be extremely inexperienced in defense with Aaron Long and Reggie Cannon yet to make their debuts. When has that stopped him throwing players into the mix in 2018 though, right? In midfield, Trapp didn’t feature against Colombia so we can expect him to play, while Picault, Amon and Delgado would be good bets to play in attacking midfield positions as they can interchange easily. Giving Josh Sargent and Andrija Novakovich a run-out up top would also be beneficial despite Tim Weah and Bobby Wood building a strong connection in recent games. Option 2 would be my selection, as I’d like to see the flexibility of this USMNT in a slightly more attack-minded 3-4-3 which allows the three center backs to possess the ball (something Sarachan wants to see more of) and have more options in front of them to pass to. Mixing in regulars Michael Bradley, DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood would also give the U.S. a strong spine but still have plenty of youthfulness in the side.

FA condemns ‘unacceptable behavior’ by English fans in Spain

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 15, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The English Football Association has condemned “unacceptable behavior” by England fans ahead of the team’s match against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

Police in Seville had to intervene late Sunday as some fans caused trouble in the city, reportedly vandalizing property and getting into altercations with local residents.

No major incidents or injuries were reported.

The FA urged “those following the team to respect our hosts and act in a responsible manner.”

It says it “will work in partnership with the UK Football Policing Unit to help identify those involved and we will sanction any England Supporters’ Travel Club member found to be responsible for disorder.”

Spain can clinch a spot in the tournament’s final four with a win at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

VIDEO: Zlatan meets Thai soccer team rescued from cave

TheEllenShow
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
The Wild Boar football team have met one of their idols.

After being trapped in a cave in northern Thailand on June 23, the 13 youngsters survived and escaped on July 10 thanks to a huge rescue effort with the whole world watching on.

Now, the players have been lauded for their bravery and on a trip to the U.S. they got to meet Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The look on their faces when the big man arrived was priceless.

Appearing on The Ellen Show as a surprise, the LA Galaxy star arrived just after the players from the Wild Boars revealed he was one of their idols.

“I thought that I was brave, but this team is braver than me,” Ibrahimovic said. “They showed their collective team work and had patience… believing in other hands also. This is probably the best team in the world.”

Zlatan also handed the youngsters plenty of LA Galaxy swag and they were invited to an upcoming MLS game.

Take a look at the video below as Zlatan hangs out with the team towards the end.