FA condemns ‘unacceptable behavior’ by English fans in Spain

Associated PressOct 15, 2018, 12:38 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The English Football Association has condemned “unacceptable behavior” by England fans ahead of the team’s match against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

Police in Seville had to intervene late Sunday as some fans caused trouble in the city, reportedly vandalizing property and getting into altercations with local residents.

No major incidents or injuries were reported.

The FA urged “those following the team to respect our hosts and act in a responsible manner.”

It says it “will work in partnership with the UK Football Policing Unit to help identify those involved and we will sanction any England Supporters’ Travel Club member found to be responsible for disorder.”

Spain can clinch a spot in the tournament’s final four with a win at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

With changes expected, how will USMNT line up v Peru?

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 1:21 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s national team host Peru in their latest friendly game under interim head coach Dave Sarachan on Tuesday, with plenty of changes expected from the team which lost 4-2 to Colombia in Tampa on Friday. 

Speaking at his pre-game press conference on Monday in East Hartford, Connecticut, Sarachan said “there will be a lot of changes” and confirmed that Brad Guzan will start in goal for the USMNT after his 12-month spell away from the national team setup.

Sarachan also spoke about where the USMNT must improve most against Peru, and perhaps with one eye on their friendlies against England and Italy next month.

“Over the last year, I believe there has been a real process of bringing together a number of players we feel will be part of the program for years to come…we’ve pushed this program forward in identifying guys that will make it or some that won’t make it,” Sarachan said. “I wouldn’t say the US is afraid of Peru. The group I’ve worked with over the last year has no fear — they embrace the challenge. I’d like us to do better with the ball. The other night, it was a combination of impatience and making plays that weren’t quite there. To use a tennis phrase, a lot of unforced errors. That part has to get better.”

Below is a look at how Sarachan could line up his team from the start against their South American opponents.

JPW’s starting lineup for USMNT vs. Peru – Option 1, Newbies galore (4-1-3-2)

—– Guzan —–

— Cannon — Carter-Vickers — Long — Sweat —

—- Trapp —- 

— Picault — Delgado — Amon — 

—– Sargent —– Novakovich —–

JPW’s starting lineup for USMNT vs. Peru – Option 2, Best of both (3-4-3)

—– Guzan —–

—- Carter-Vickers — Miazga — Long — 

—- Yedlin —- Trapp —- Bradley —- Robinson —-

—- Weah —- Wood —- Amon —-

Evaluation

Well, Sarachan isn’t exactly keeping his cards close to his chest here, is he? The USMNT interim head coach said there will be “a lot of changes” for this game against Peru and it seems likely that anybody who didn’t start against Colombia (a stronger opponent, on paper, than Peru) would get a start in Connecticut. Cameron Carter-Vickers is due a full 90 minutes but if Sarachan does go with Option 1, the USMNT will be extremely inexperienced in defense with Aaron Long and Reggie Cannon yet to make their debuts. When has that stopped him throwing players into the mix in 2018 though, right? In midfield, Trapp didn’t feature against Colombia so we can expect him to play, while Picault, Amon and Delgado would be good bets to play in attacking midfield positions as they can interchange easily. Giving Josh Sargent and Andrija Novakovich a run-out up top would also be beneficial despite Tim Weah and Bobby Wood building a strong connection in recent games. Option 2 would be my selection, as I’d like to see the flexibility of this USMNT in a slightly more attack-minded 3-4-3 which allows the three center backs to possess the ball (something Sarachan wants to see more of) and have more options in front of them to pass to. Mixing in regulars Michael Bradley, DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood would also give the U.S. a strong spine but still have plenty of youthfulness in the side.

VIDEO: Zlatan meets Thai soccer team rescued from cave

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 11:47 AM EDT
The Wild Boar football team have met one of their idols.

After being trapped in a cave in northern Thailand on June 23, the 13 youngsters survived and escaped on July 10 thanks to a huge rescue effort with the whole world watching on.

Now, the players have been lauded for their bravery and on a trip to the U.S. they got to meet Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The look on their faces when the big man arrived was priceless.

Appearing on The Ellen Show as a surprise, the LA Galaxy star arrived just after the players from the Wild Boars revealed he was one of their idols.

“I thought that I was brave, but this team is braver than me,” Ibrahimovic said. “They showed their collective team work and had patience… believing in other hands also. This is probably the best team in the world.”

Zlatan also handed the youngsters plenty of LA Galaxy swag and they were invited to an upcoming MLS game.

Take a look at the video below as Zlatan hangs out with the team towards the end.

Luke Shaw close to signing new Man United deal

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Luke Shaw‘s return to form and fitness looks like it has been perfectly timed.

The England international, still just 23 years old, is said to be close to signing a new long-term contract at Manchester United.

Shaw’s current deal was due to run out this summer but according to Sky Sports he is ” very close” to agreeing an improved long-term deal.

After overcoming a serious leg break in 2015 and several smaller injuries since, Shaw was then heavily criticized by current United manager Jose Mourinho on several occasions. It seemed like his career at Old Trafford was all but over last season.

However this season only Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba have played in more minutes in the PL for United than Shaw, with the marauding left back winning his place back in the England squad due to his impressive displays as he even scored his first-ever senior goal in the win against Leicester City.

Despite United struggling to start the 2018-19 campaign, Shaw’s return to form has been a huge bonus for Mourinho. But there are plenty of contract issues to sort out, if United want to, between now and the end of the season.

Shaw is one of several current United first team players who are out of contract in the summer with Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera, Matteo Darmian, Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata all unsure if they will remain at Old Trafford beyond next summer.

Both David De Gea and Anthony Martial have an option year which can be triggered, but there’s no doubt that Mourinho (if he’s still around) will be having a clean sweep of a squad of players from Sir Alex Ferguson‘s final year in charge in 2013 and players signed by David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal.

If United can get through this season with a top four finish and a promising season in the UEFA Champions League, Mourinho could be given plenty of funds to use next summer considering so many players may be off the wage bill at Old Trafford.

Maybe, just maybe, that is the light at the end of the tunnel for Mourinho and United’s fans after a terrible start to the new season.

Scenarios for 2018 MLS Cup playoffs

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
Who’s in and who’s out? Well, that picture has become a lot clearer after the weekend slate of games in Major League Soccer.

Four teams in the Eastern Conference have confirmed their place in the 2018 MLS Cup playoffs, while three teams in the West have made it ahead of the final few weeks of the regular season.

The scrap for the final four playoff places is set to go down to the wire with just two regular season games remaining for the majority of teams. And remember, the tiebreaker rules in MLS if teams finish on the same number of points are the following:

  • Number of wins
  • Goal Differential
  • Goals For
  • Fewest Disciplinary Points
  • Away Goals Differential
  • Away Goal For
  • Home Goals Differential
  • Home Goal For
  • Coin Toss (tie of two clubs) or Drawing of Lots (tie of three or more clubs)

So far, Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls, New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union have clinched their spots in the East, while FC Dallas, Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City have made it from the West.

With the top six teams from each conference making the playoffs, the playoff knockout round consists of the third seed facing the sixth seed and the fourth seed facing the fifth in a single-elimination game.

The winners of those games will then advance to the conference semifinals to face one of the top two teams from the regular season standings.

Below are the scenarios for each conference listed out, plus the current standings, with so much to play for in the final days of the season.

Eastern Conference

  • Atlanta United clinch Eastern Conference title and Supporters’ Shield with two wins in their final two games
  • Columbus Crew need two points from final two games to secure playoff spot
  • D.C. United know two wins from their final three games will guarantee playoff spot
  • Montreal can pick up one point and make the playoffs, but D.C. United most lose all three of their remaining games.
  • New England Revolution eliminated from playoff contention
  • Toronto FC eliminated from playoff contention
  • Chicago Fire eliminated from playoff contention
  • Orlando City eliminated from playoff contention

Western Conference

  • Two wins and FC Dallas will seal top spot in the Western Conference
  • Sporting Kansas City must win at least two of their final three games to keep hopes alive of winning Western Conference title
  • Portland Timbers can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Real Salt Lake
  • Seattle Sounders can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Orlando City
  • LA Galaxy must win at least one more game and hope that Real Salt Lake fail to win either of their final two games.
  • If Vancouver Whitecaps fail to beat Sporting Kansas City, then the Portland Timbers will clinch a playoff spot without playing
  • Minnesota United eliminated from playoff contention
  • Houston Dynamo eliminated from playoff contention
  • Colorado Rapids eliminated from playoff contention
  • San Jose Earthquakes eliminated from playoff contention