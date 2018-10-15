More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
Giroud plans to continue international career

By Kyle BonnOct 15, 2018, 9:48 PM EDT
French defender Laurent Koscielny has retired from international play, but his former Arsenal teammate is planning to keep plugging along. At least, until there’s no more room for his services.

In the wake of Koscielny’s departure from selection for Frnace, the 32-year-old Giroud has no plans of fading into the sunset after winning the 2018 World Cup.

“The guys at Chelsea, notably Antonio Rudiger, have said to me: ‘Why do you carry on? You are on a high, on top of the world and you will soon be 32’,” Giroud said ahead of France’s UEFA Nations League match against struggling Germany. “But it would have been too easy to leave like that. I feel that I am still good enough. I can bring something to the team. So if the coach [Didier Deschamps] feels the same thing, I will be available. I know too well how much I am going to miss football after my career for me to put up my own barriers.”

Giroud says that a little part of him even hopes that the game will decide when it is time to retire instead of having to make the decision himself.

“I am going to make the most of every chance because, obviously, I am closer to the end than the start,” Giroud said. “There is a risk that the youngsters will push me out of the door. It will maybe happen like that. It is maybe even better. But I am a competitor.”

While Giroud has scored just one goal in his last 12 international appearances – including none in this summer’s World Cup – he joked about an uptick in his creativity.

“There have been no goals but I have made four assists. All of a sudden, this season, I am going to aim for the title of best passer.”

England fans glee over Dier tackle of Spain’s Ramos

By Kyle BonnOct 15, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
Spanish defender Sergio Ramos is a popular villain in the world of European soccer, there is no way around that fact.

So, in the 12th minute of England’s eventual 3-2 win over Spain, when Eric Dier ran 30 yards to bulldoze tackle Ramos on the ball in the Spanish box, England fans delighted in the moment. Because of the unnecessary nature of the tackle – Ramos was on the ball near his own end line, and with Dier streaking in at full speed there was little to no chance of the tackle resulting in a change of possession – it gave the appearance that Dier took the opportunity to go in hard on a widely despised player.

More controversially, Dier was shown a yellow card for the challenge despite winning the ball with his sliding tackle. It was a thumping challenge, toppling Ramos to the turf over top the Tottenham midfielder, but because Dier’s effort was on the mark, many believed he should have been let off with a clean tackle won. Others would argue that just because a player wins the ball, doing so in a dangerous manner should still constitute a foul.

Ramos, meanwhile, was not injured on the play. Instead, he rolled around for a moment grabbing his ankle before angrily popping up and shooting the referee a nasty look.

Because of how Ramos is viewed around Europe and beyond, there were many who delighted in arguably clean yet hard tackle on a villain of the sport.

England fans annointed Dier as some joked on social media that Dier “deserved knighthood” or that Dier “is my hero.” Liverpool fans especially appreciated the gesture, wanting some type of revenge for Ramos injuring Mohamed Salah during last year’s Champions League final.

The match finished 3-2 to England, a memorable victory that saw England take advantage of a number of defensive mistakes to send Spain to its first competitive home defeat in 15 years. Still, the Dier tackle is a memorable moment that galvanized one fanbase against a player with a history of controversial moments.

USMNT set to focus on result against Peru

By Kyle BonnOct 15, 2018, 8:01 PM EDT
The United States fell to a 4-2 defeat to Colombia on Thursday, and the feeling after that match was overtly positive despite the final score. The team of mostly youngsters was more than competitive against a side that featured several well-known stars – James Rodriguez, Falcao, Juan Cuadrado to name a few – and only a pair of late goals proved the difference.

That will be less acceptable on Tuesday as the USMNT gets set to take on Peru at Rentschler Field in East Hartford at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Against a team with fewer recognizable stars and less international pedigree, a loss with positives will be far more difficult to swallow, especially after Thursday’s result. While Peru is certainly no CONMEBOL pushover – they’re coming off a 3-0 whipping of Chile – the opponent’s public perception goes a long way in determining the acceptability of a defeat in an international friendly.

Given the positive yet mistake-riddled performance against Colombia, a big focus will be on correcting mistakes. On Thursday, we saw some spotty man marking (see: Yedlin on Borja’s goal), poor wing play against speedy midfielders (see: Antonee Robinson vs Cuadrado), and struggles keeping up on the counter (see: Falcao goal). So against a more beatable opponent, how will the team respond? Mistakes are good if the players can learn from them.

Much of the focus last week was on Michael Bradley’s long-awaited return to the national team, and he delivered against Colombia, helping control play in the middle of the field, a vital resource against a superior opponent. So while Dave Sarachan promised “a lot of changes” to the starting lineup this time around, Bradley will almost certainly retain his place. Another pair of players we could see against Peru is Timothy Weah and Josh Sargent, who both came on late against Colombia and were positive influences on the game. Watching Bradley feed those two up front could be an excitable vision towards the future.

Brad Guzan will be in goal after Zack Steffan left the camp with an injury. He will face a Peruvian attack that looked positive last time out, but that lacks a proven goalscorer. The two true forwards in the Peru squad are Yordy Reyna and Raul Ruidiaz, who have a combined six goals in 52 appearances. The leading scorers in the squad are midfielders Christian Cueva and Edison Flores, and they will prove the biggest threat for Guzan at the back should they find the starting lineup.

Ultimately, while performances have been more important than results of late, a failure to earn three points will be a disappointment because in a match like this against a quality opponent, it will take a positive performance to earn the win.

Sounders part-owner Paul Allen dies at 65

By Kyle BonnOct 15, 2018, 6:38 PM EDT
Microsoft co-founder, Seattle Seahawks owner, Portland Trail Blazers owner, and Seattle Sounders part-owner Paul Allen has died at age 65 due to complications from non-Hodgkins lymphoma, his family confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Allen was first diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphoma in 1983, causing him to depart Microsoft. He was then diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2009 and successfully treated the disease. Last month, Allen announced the cancer had returned.

In 2009, Allen became a minority investor in the Seattle Sounders, an expansion club at the time, via his company Vulcan Sports & Entertainment. That year, the Sounders set attendance and ticket sales records in the league, and they won the U.S. Open Cup in their first year of existence. Before officially entering into the soccer world with the Sounders, Allen was rumored to be interested in purchasing English club Southampton in 2007, with the club in the Championship at the time.

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei called Allen’s death “a huge loss” on Twitter.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level,” said Allen’s sister Jody in the family statement. “While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend.”

Allen’s first foray into sports ownership was with the Trail Blazers in 1988, and moved to acquire the Seattle Seahawks in 1998.

He was listed as the 44th wealthiest person in the world by Forbes in its 2018 list of billionaires, with an estimated net worth of nearly $20 billion. “For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends,” Jody said in the statement.

Luis Enrique calls Spain performance “atrocious” in England loss

By Kyle BonnOct 15, 2018, 6:14 PM EDT
Luis Enrique was not a happy man after Spain fell 3-2 to England in UEFA Nations League Group A play, marking the first home competitive loss for Spain in over 15 years.

The former Barcelona manager conceded that thanks to a second-half improvement, the hosts were actually quite close to a thrilling comeback, but ultimately the first half letdown was too much to overcome.

“The first half, atrocious, it has to be recognized,” Enrique told the media after the match. “We arrived late pressing, the first goal killed us. And we made so many individual errors.”

Enrique said that despite the disappointing opening 45 minutes, he did not make any halftime substitutions because he believed the team would improve with an encouraging halftime talk. “I told them [at halftime] great teams have suffered,” Enrique said. “We forced the opposition back, and it’s a shame we didn’t score earlier because we would have had 3-3 and the comeback.”

The Spain boss was especially focused on how the team pressed, blaming that for the first-half struggles but also for the improvement after the break. “I think in the second half we changed everything. We pressed better, and again we were very close.”