Luke Shaw close to signing new Man United deal

Luke Shaw‘s return to form and fitness looks like it has been perfectly timed.

The England international, still just 23 years old, is said to be close to signing a new long-term contract at Manchester United.

Shaw’s current deal was due to run out this summer but according to Sky Sports he is ” very close” to agreeing an improved long-term deal.

After overcoming a serious leg break in 2015 and several smaller injuries since, Shaw was then heavily criticized by current United manager Jose Mourinho on several occasions. It seemed like his career at Old Trafford was all but over last season.

However this season only Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba have played in more minutes in the PL for United than Shaw, with the marauding left back winning his place back in the England squad due to his impressive displays as he even scored his first-ever senior goal in the win against Leicester City.

Despite United struggling to start the 2018-19 campaign, Shaw’s return to form has been a huge bonus for Mourinho. But there are plenty of contract issues to sort out, if United want to, between now and the end of the season.

Shaw is one of several current United first team players who are out of contract in the summer with Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Ander Herrera, Matteo Darmian, Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata all unsure if they will remain at Old Trafford beyond next summer.

Both David De Gea and Anthony Martial have an option year which can be triggered, but there’s no doubt that Mourinho (if he’s still around) will be having a clean sweep of a squad of players from Sir Alex Ferguson‘s final year in charge in 2013 and players signed by David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal.

If United can get through this season with a top four finish and a promising season in the UEFA Champions League, Mourinho could be given plenty of funds to use next summer considering so many players may be off the wage bill at Old Trafford.

Maybe, just maybe, that is the light at the end of the tunnel for Mourinho and United’s fans after a terrible start to the new season.

