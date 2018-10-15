More from PST Latest USMNT news | Premier League season previews | Premier League transfer news
AP

Scenarios for 2018 MLS Cup playoffs

By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 10:01 AM EDT
Who’s in and who’s out? Well, that picture has become a lot clearer after the weekend slate of games in Major League Soccer.

Four teams in the Eastern Conference have confirmed their place in the 2018 MLS Cup playoffs, while three teams in the West have made it ahead of the final few weeks of the regular season.

The scrap for the final four playoff places is set to go down to the wire with just two regular season games remaining for the majority of teams. And remember, the tiebreaker rules in MLS if teams finish on the same number of points are the following:

  • Number of wins
  • Goal Differential
  • Goals For
  • Fewest Disciplinary Points
  • Away Goals Differential
  • Away Goal For
  • Home Goals Differential
  • Home Goal For
  • Coin Toss (tie of two clubs) or Drawing of Lots (tie of three or more clubs)

So far, Atlanta United, New York Red Bulls, New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union have clinched their spots in the East, while FC Dallas, Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City have made it from the West.

With the top six teams from each conference making the playoffs, the playoff knockout round consists of the third seed facing the sixth seed and the fourth seed facing the fifth in a single-elimination game.

The winners of those games will then advance to the conference semifinals to face one of the top two teams from the regular season standings.

Below are the scenarios for each conference listed out, plus the current standings, with so much to play for in the final days of the season.

Eastern Conference

  • Atlanta United clinch Eastern Conference title and Supporters’ Shield with two wins in their final two games
  • Columbus Crew need two points from final two games to secure playoff spot
  • D.C. United know two wins from their final three games will guarantee playoff spot
  • Montreal can pick up one point and make the playoffs, but D.C. United most lose all three of their remaining games.
  • New England Revolution eliminated from playoff contention
  • Toronto FC eliminated from playoff contention
  • Chicago Fire eliminated from playoff contention
  • Orlando City eliminated from playoff contention

Western Conference

  • Two wins and FC Dallas will seal top spot in the Western Conference
  • Sporting Kansas City must win at least two of their final three games to keep hopes alive of winning Western Conference title
  • Portland Timbers can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Real Salt Lake
  • Seattle Sounders can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Orlando City
  • LA Galaxy must win at least one more game and hope that Real Salt Lake fail to win either of their final two games.
  • If Vancouver Whitecaps fail to beat Sporting Kansas City, then the Portland Timbers will clinch a playoff spot without playing
  • Minnesota United eliminated from playoff contention
  • Houston Dynamo eliminated from playoff contention
  • Colorado Rapids eliminated from playoff contention
  • San Jose Earthquakes eliminated from playoff contention

Hazard reveals Chelsea rejected Real Madrid move

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 9:02 AM EDT
Eden Hazard revealing that he dreams of playing for Real Madrid did little to ease the nerves of Chelsea fans that their star man could be leaving Stamford Bridge in the next 12 months.

These comments may reassure them slightly.

While on international duty with Belgium Hazard, 27, has told Telefoot that the Blues were adamant he would not be sold to Real Madrid in the summer.

“Chelsea were clear with me. I couldn’t leave the club,” Hazard said. “I accepted it. Anyway… leaving or staying, I was going to be happy. I do not regret this decision at all.”

Hazard has said time and time again he is happy to remain at Chelsea but with just over two years left on his current deal with the Blues, the winger who is currently in the form of his life knows that any kind of statement he makes about a potential transfer will be amplified in the coming months.

So, it appears that Real are once again playing the long game when it comes to signing a star player.

They did it with Cristiano Ronaldo, Thibaut Courtois and Luka Modric, to name a few, and that worked out pretty well for them.

With Julen Lopetegui on the brink after a shaky start to his first season in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real badly need a new talisman to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo who left for Juventus in the summer.

At this point, it seems somewhat inevitable that Hazard will be wearing the white jersey of Real Madrid before the end of 2019. I’m not alone in thinking that, right?

That said, if Maurizio Sarri‘s magic continues and Chelsea launch a serious title charge, maybe, just maybe, Hazard will forget about the dream of playing for Real and instead extend his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge. He is playing the best soccer of his career and Sarri’s fluid, attack-minded system is a big part of that.

In these sort of instances you could counter a move by saying something like ‘you know, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side…’ but the fact of the matter is that wherever Hazard plays he performs and makes that team better. If he heads to Real he will be their latest star in a long line. If he remains at Chelsea he will become a bigger club legend than he already is.

Bolt heading to Europe? Sprinter also hits out at drugs test

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightOct 15, 2018, 7:58 AM EDT
Usain Bolt has been linked with a move to Europe after he scored twice for the Central Coast Mariners in a friendly in Australia on Friday.

The Jamaican sprinter, 32, has switched sports in recent months and his trial period with the A-League club has culminated in sub appearances and his first start for the Mariners last week.

A report from the Daily Telegraph in Australia suggested that Bolt has received “a formal two-year offer” to head to a team in southern Europe.

“The Daily Telegraph understands Bolt has been made a formal two-year offer to join a top-flight front-runner and even play in the team’s upcoming cup final. The club has recently been acquired by ambitious investors with aspirations of qualifying for the group stages of the European Champions League.”

Some are suggesting it is AC Milan, which would be quite a big step up from playing in Australia.

However, with his training stints with Borussia Dortmund and Stromsgodset he has shown a clear appetite to become a pro player. His dream is to play for Manchester United but that seems quite a long way off right now…

On the flip side, Bolt has also hit out on social media at being sent a notice for a drugs test following his first few games in Australia.

“So guys I’ve retired from track and field looking to become a footballer but look at this,” Bolt said as he held up a drugs test notice. “How am I going to get a drug test today? I’m not even a professional footballer yet. Seriously. So I asked the lady, ‘Why am I getting drug tested when I haven’t signed for a club yet?’ and she said they told her I’m an elite athlete so I have to get tested. Okay then.”

USWNT obliterates Jamaica, qualifies for 2019 World Cup

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnOct 14, 2018, 10:06 PM EDT
The United States needed one more win to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, and they did so in roaring fashion, taking down Jamaica 6-0 in Frisco on Sunday.

Tobin Heath scored a first-half brace, while Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz, and Alex Morgan all got on the scoresheet before the halftime break. It was a rousing success, such that head coach Jill Ellis yanked Rapinoe and Ertz at halftime, while Rose Lavelle came off before the hour mark.

Heath picked up the first less than two minutes into the game. Lindsay Horan collected a failed clearance by the Jamaica defense, and while her shot was saved by Sydney Schneider, Heath was there to pounce on the rebound.

The second was all too easy, capitalizing in the 15th minute on lackadaisical defense. From the back, Ertz picked out Rapinoe on the left, and after chesting down the ball, she ran right by her mark and into the box where she roofed the shot from a tight angle.

Ertz would score herself six minutes later when heading in a cross, while Heath grabbed her second just before the half-hour mark as she got behind the defense and latched onto Horan’s long-ball. With the rout on, Morgan would score two minutes later as Rapinoe swung in a free-kick and while Ertz whiffed, Morgan did not.

The United States cruised through the second half, and when a penalty was give in the 84th minute, Heath didn’t push for the chance for her first international hat-trick, it was Morgan who stepped up and delivered instead. That would complete the scoreline, and send the United States to the 2019 World Cup.

VIDEO: Duke women's soccer wins on goal with absurd bend

Duke Athletics
By Kyle BonnOct 14, 2018, 9:33 PM EDT
Bend it like Blue Devils?

Duke women’s soccer beat Clemson on Saturday 3-2 on an absurd goal scored with 14 minutes remaining. Senior Taylor Racioppi whipped the ball with the outside of her foot, and it bent completely across the face of goal, leaving a diving Clemson goalkeeper Sandy MacIver absolutely no chance as it tucked into the top-right corner of the goal.

The curl on the ball combined with the shot off the outside of the foot renders this goal one of the best you’ll see.

Not only is the goal fantastic to watch, the win is massive for the Blue Devils. The game elevated the team to second in the conference with just four more regular season games to go. Coming into the match, Duke rested just one point above the Tigers in the standings.

Racioppi has been selected to train with the U.S. youth setup in the past, and has been a critical part of the Duke team over the last four years. She has 77 appearances for the school, with 73 of those starts, and has scored 21 goals and 17 assists including six goals and an assist this season.